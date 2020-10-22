 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Recipes |

Seven Places to Find Cookbooks in Metro Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | October 22, 2020 | 7:00am
Look for books in the Forest Feast series at Arcadia Cafe Marketplace in Old Town Scottsdale.EXPAND
Look for books in the Forest Feast series at Arcadia Cafe Marketplace in Old Town Scottsdale.
Lynn Trimble
AA

Odds are, you’re doing more home cooking in the age of COVID-19, even if you’re still supporting your favorite local eateries. If so, physical cookbooks are likely part of the experience. Here’s a look at seven places to find a fun selection of cookbooks, even from Arizona authors — for anyone from cooking novice to culinary wiz.

Arcadia Farms Marketplace

7020 East First Avenue, Scottsdale


Head to this charming marketplace next to Arcadia Farms Café if you’re looking for cookbooks with finer culinary fare, including several devoted to French cuisine. The marketplace carries dozens of titles, like books from the Forest Feast series devoted to vegetarian cooking.

Exploring the cookbook section at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Phoenix.EXPAND
Exploring the cookbook section at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Phoenix.
Lynn Trimble

Related Stories

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Multiple Locations


Bright-red shelves near a back corner at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange (at the Phoenix location, anyway) are filled with an ever-changing selection of gently used cookbooks. They're conveniently placed next to vintage kitchen wares so you can also shop for a fun way to present your culinary creations. On any given day, you might find titles devoted to trendy toasts or traditional pot roasts.

Taking in the cookbook selection at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe.EXPAND
Taking in the cookbook selection at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe.
Lynn Trimble

Changing Hands Bookstore

Multiple Locations


Cookbooks fill two tall shelves at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe, where a nearby display of Arizona-themed gifts includes several cookbooks with a local twist. Cookbooks also abound at Changing Hands in Phoenix, and both locations carry magazines for foodies that are filled with more creative home cooking options.

Exploring cookbooks at La Grande Orange Grocery.EXPAND
Exploring cookbooks at La Grande Orange Grocery.
Lynn Trimble

La Grande Orange Grocery

4410 North 40th Street


The cookbook selection at La Grande Orange Grocery ranges from titles devoted to specific foods to titles that highlight the local culinary scene. If you’re buying a cookbook as a gift, you can get a cool card while you’re there, or a cute dish towel to use as non-traditional gift wrap.

Checking out the cookbooks at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore.EXPAND
Checking out the cookbooks at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore.
Lynn Trimble

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

1738 East McDowell Road


When you need a Spanish-language cookbook, or want to peruse a wider selection of gently loved cookbooks that feature recipes from multiple cultures, make an appointment to shop at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. It's got an eclectic mix of ever-shifting titles, including books exploring connections between food, culture, and healing.

Browsing through gently used cookbooks at Sweet Basil Gourmetware in Scottsdale.EXPAND
Browsing through gently used cookbooks at Sweet Basil Gourmetware in Scottsdale.
Lynn Trimble

Sweet Basil

10749 North Scottsdale Road, #101


Swing by Sweet Basil if you want to support a good cause while you’re shopping. There’s a shelf near the back of the store where you’ll find gently used cookbooks donated by customers. Buy any of those titles, and the store will give the proceeds to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Cookbooks by celebrity chefs spotted at Williams Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park.EXPAND
Cookbooks by celebrity chefs spotted at Williams Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park.
Lynn Trimble

Williams Sonoma

Multiple Locations


It's a little more corporate, but Food Network fans are encouraged to swing by Williams Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park to find cookbooks by celebrity chefs, including Mario Batali, Bobby Flay, and Ina Garten. You’ll also find Williams Sonoma titles on topics like grilling, pizza, and skillet cooking.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.