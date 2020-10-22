Seven Places to Find Cookbooks in Metro Phoenix

Look for books in the Forest Feast series at Arcadia Cafe Marketplace in Old Town Scottsdale.

Odds are, you’re doing more home cooking in the age of COVID-19, even if you’re still supporting your favorite local eateries. If so, physical cookbooks are likely part of the experience. Here’s a look at seven places to find a fun selection of cookbooks, even from Arizona authors — for anyone from cooking novice to culinary wiz.

Arcadia Farms Marketplace 7020 East First Avenue, Scottsdale



Head to this charming marketplace next to Arcadia Farms Café if you’re looking for cookbooks with finer culinary fare, including several devoted to French cuisine. The marketplace carries dozens of titles, like books from the Forest Feast series devoted to vegetarian cooking.

EXPAND Exploring the cookbook section at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange Multiple Locations



Bright-red shelves near a back corner at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange (at the Phoenix location, anyway) are filled with an ever-changing selection of gently used cookbooks. They're conveniently placed next to vintage kitchen wares so you can also shop for a fun way to present your culinary creations. On any given day, you might find titles devoted to trendy toasts or traditional pot roasts.

EXPAND Taking in the cookbook selection at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe. Lynn Trimble

Changing Hands Bookstore Multiple Locations



Cookbooks fill two tall shelves at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe, where a nearby display of Arizona-themed gifts includes several cookbooks with a local twist. Cookbooks also abound at Changing Hands in Phoenix, and both locations carry magazines for foodies that are filled with more creative home cooking options.

EXPAND Exploring cookbooks at La Grande Orange Grocery. Lynn Trimble

La Grande Orange Grocery 4410 North 40th Street



The cookbook selection at La Grande Orange Grocery ranges from titles devoted to specific foods to titles that highlight the local culinary scene. If you’re buying a cookbook as a gift, you can get a cool card while you’re there, or a cute dish towel to use as non-traditional gift wrap.

EXPAND Checking out the cookbooks at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. Lynn Trimble

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore 1738 East McDowell Road



When you need a Spanish-language cookbook, or want to peruse a wider selection of gently loved cookbooks that feature recipes from multiple cultures, make an appointment to shop at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. It's got an eclectic mix of ever-shifting titles, including books exploring connections between food, culture, and healing.

EXPAND Browsing through gently used cookbooks at Sweet Basil Gourmetware in Scottsdale. Lynn Trimble

Sweet Basil 10749 North Scottsdale Road, #101



Swing by Sweet Basil if you want to support a good cause while you’re shopping. There’s a shelf near the back of the store where you’ll find gently used cookbooks donated by customers. Buy any of those titles, and the store will give the proceeds to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

EXPAND Cookbooks by celebrity chefs spotted at Williams Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park. Lynn Trimble

Williams Sonoma Multiple Locations



It's a little more corporate, but Food Network fans are encouraged to swing by Williams Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park to find cookbooks by celebrity chefs, including Mario Batali, Bobby Flay, and Ina Garten. You’ll also find Williams Sonoma titles on topics like grilling, pizza, and skillet cooking.