Seven Places to Find Cookbooks in Metro Phoenix

Odds are, you’re doing more home cooking in the age of COVID-19, even if you’re still supporting your favorite local eateries. If so, physical cookbooks are likely part of the experience. Here’s a look at seven places to find a fun selection of cookbooks, even from Arizona authors — for anyone from cooking novice to culinary wiz.
Arcadia Farms Marketplace7020 East First Avenue, Scottsdale
Head to this charming marketplace next to Arcadia Farms Café if you’re looking for cookbooks with finer culinary fare, including several devoted to French cuisine. The marketplace carries dozens of titles, like books from the Forest Feast series devoted to vegetarian cooking.
Bookmans Entertainment ExchangeMultiple Locations
Bright-red shelves near a back corner at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange (at the Phoenix location, anyway) are filled with an ever-changing selection of gently used cookbooks. They're conveniently placed next to vintage kitchen wares so you can also shop for a fun way to present your culinary creations. On any given day, you might find titles devoted to trendy toasts or traditional pot roasts.
Changing Hands BookstoreMultiple Locations
Cookbooks fill two tall shelves at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe, where a nearby display of Arizona-themed gifts includes several cookbooks with a local twist. Cookbooks also abound at Changing Hands in Phoenix, and both locations carry magazines for foodies that are filled with more creative home cooking options.
La Grande Orange Grocery4410 North 40th Street
The cookbook selection at La Grande Orange Grocery ranges from titles devoted to specific foods to titles that highlight the local culinary scene. If you’re buying a cookbook as a gift, you can get a cool card while you’re there, or a cute dish towel to use as non-traditional gift wrap.
Palabras Bilingual Bookstore1738 East McDowell Road
When you need a Spanish-language cookbook, or want to peruse a wider selection of gently loved cookbooks that feature recipes from multiple cultures, make an appointment to shop at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. It's got an eclectic mix of ever-shifting titles, including books exploring connections between food, culture, and healing.
Sweet Basil10749 North Scottsdale Road, #101
Swing by Sweet Basil if you want to support a good cause while you’re shopping. There’s a shelf near the back of the store where you’ll find gently used cookbooks donated by customers. Buy any of those titles, and the store will give the proceeds to St. Mary’s Food Bank.
Williams SonomaMultiple Locations
It's a little more corporate, but Food Network fans are encouraged to swing by Williams Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park to find cookbooks by celebrity chefs, including Mario Batali, Bobby Flay, and Ina Garten. You’ll also find Williams Sonoma titles on topics like grilling, pizza, and skillet cooking.
