Five Arizona Cookbooks You Should Own

Looking for a new recipe, trying to eat healthy, or surprising your family with a homemade meal? It's usually fun to switch up your cooking routine with recipes from a new cookbook — and Arizona has a few of its own. From Chris Bianco's Bianco: Pizza, Pasta, and Other Food I Like to an LGBTQ+ book with a multitude of Valley chef authors, these are recipes you will likely revisit for years to come.

Check out these five Arizona cookbooks for your bookshelf, or better yet, your kitchen counter.

100 Years, 100 Chefs, 100 Recipes By Nikki Buchanan, Michele Laudig, and Dawson Fearnow



If you're a true Arizona foodie, you'll likely find a new favorite recipe by a local chef within the pages of 100 Years, 100 Chefs, 100 Recipes. Try Chris Newstrom's (of Postino and Joyride Taco Shop) famous fondue recipe. Aurore de Beauduy of Vogue Bistro shares her crepe of lamb and vegetable torte technique. Or take on Josh Hebert's (now of Hot Noodles, Cold Sake) chicken terrine. There is also a recipe for Tucson mole and Sedona-style raspberry plum ribs. This Southwestern culinary journey is complete with full color photographs.

EXPAND Chris Bianco shares his Italian cooking secrets in his cookbook. David Loftus

Bianco: Pizza, Pasta, and Other Food I Like By Chris Bianco



James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Bianco has topped many best lists not only in Arizona, but around the country. In his cookbook, Bianco: Pizza, Pasta, and Other Food I Like, he shares recipes for his famous pizza pies — like his personal favorite Sonny Boy with tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, and Gaeta olives. But this cookbook isn't just a love letter to Bianco's pies. It also includes strategies and techniques for the novice cook to make sauce, dough, or homemade pasta at home. Those who like to experiment with Italian food will definitely be highlighting and revisiting the pages of his cookbook for meals to come.

An e-cookbook with multiple, easy-to-follow holiday recipes from Arizona chefs. one n ten

Now Serving: Everyone By Christopher Gross, Bernie Kantak, Tandy Peterson, Jeremy Pachecho, and Gio Osso

If you like to think Christmas in July is a thing, or love to plan your holiday menu in advance, check out Now Serving: Everyone. The intent of this e-cookbook is twofold — present the holiday recipes from 15 award-winning chefs (many from Arizona) while donating proceeds to LGBTQ+ youth between 11 and 24. Some of the fun recipes include the famed Original Chopped Salad from Citizen Public House. Most of the recipes are simple so kids, teens, and young home cooks in particular could potentially re-create these chef-inspired entrees at home.

Scott Conant — celebrity chef behind Mora Italian and cookbook author. Scott Conant

The Scarpetta Cookbook By Scott Conant

Chef Scott Conant has a storied career spanning 30 years. He has opened well-known restaurants, and has frequently appeared on Food Network's Chopped as well on Bravo's Top Chef. His connection to Phoenix began in 2017 when he opened the modern Italian restaurant Mora. It was then only natural to pen his expertise in a cookbook. The Scarpetta Cookbook is separated by courses, and the instructions are easy to follow (there are even wine pairings for each dish). Recipes include favorites like fennel and citrus-spiced roasted black cod, slow-cooked lobster with ricotta dumplings, Mediterranean octopus with smoked potato crema, and pumpkin pots de creme with preserves and cinnamon froth.

Sonoran-style recipes are highlighted in Jackie Alpers' cookbook. West Margin Press

Taste of Tucson: Sonoran-Style Recipes Inspired by the Rich Culture of Southern Arizona By Jackie Alpers



If you're looking for niche, Arizona-specific cuisine, Jackie Alpers focuses on Tucson-style Mexican favorites in Taste of Tucson: Sonoran-Style Recipes Inspired by the Rich Culture of Southern Arizona. Recipes include her chicken mole Amarillo recipe, a less sweet yet nuttier version of the classic Sonoran dish. Also, she includes pantry staples that are a must for this kind of cooking. Think chiltepin peppers, dried Mexican oregano, and masa flour. There are also recipes for tacos, enchiladas, carne asada, huevos rancheros, and of course dessert, meaning her dark chocolate coffee pudding cake.