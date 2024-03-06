These 9 metro Phoenix bars and restaurants have closed

With gorgeous weather and big events rolling through, February is high season in metro Phoenix and typically a time when restaurants see a boost in customers. But the month unfortunately saw the end of the road for some restaurants and bars around the Valley. Here are nine food and drinks spots that are now closed.
"The Chicago Sports Bar" has closed its Highland Avenue location.
Just before the Chicago Cubs' first spring training baseball game kicked off, the uptown location of Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill closed its doors. The pub, which dubbed itself "The Chicago Sports Bar" had been open for 18 years. In an announcement posted to Facebook
on Jan. 30, the owners explained that the closure was due to the development of an apartment complex at their Highland Avenue address. The announcement also gave fans and loyal customers two weeks to visit for the final time. The restaurant and bar closed following the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. The second Valley location of Half Moon on Greenway Parkway remains open.
The Bar Gilbert
The simply named Gilbert watering hole The Bar has closed. It was a second location of the Arcadia area concept by the same name, which remains open. The West Valley venue was located in the Heritage District and replaced Copper 48, a gastropub that replaced yet another restaurant, Nico's Heirloom Kitchen. The Bar served a small food menu of shareable snacks, burgers, sandwiches and wings.
Customers could see a vast collection of helmets and other sports memorabilia at Max's.
Max's Sports Bar Glendale
There are many sports bars out there, but Max's Sports Bar in Glendale took the concept to another level. Open for 44 years, the bar was known for its massive collection of sports memorabilia. At some points, Max's football helmet collection topped 800. While that number shrank to about 250 over the years, the bar also had signed jerseys and life-size statues of team mascots. After the building that held Max's was sold, the bar closed in late 2023.
Saguaro Grill
Cozy neighborhood pub Saguaro Grill has served its final meals in downtown Glendale. The closure follows a series of changes at the restaurant and bar. Initially, the concept served American classics and bar food, including fried chicken dinners with mashed potatoes and burgers. Later, the restaurant partnered with local food truck vendor Puerto Rican Pete
and added Puerto Rican dishes to its menu. As of mid-February, the restaurant has shut its doors. Owners posted an announcement to social media thanking their customers for their support. Puerto Rican Pete's food truck remains open and pops up at different locations and events around town.
Matty G's Steakburgers
The Gilbert location of Matty G's Steakburgers is the latest in a string of closures for the local chain. In a mid-February social media post, the concept's owner announced that the location has been sold
and will soon become a Bisbee Breakfast Club. The chain has shrunk over the past year due to the owner's ongoing health struggles. In reaction to the announcement, fans offered support and well wishes. Two remaining locations of Matty G's, in Mesa and Flagstaff, remain open.
The Golden Pineapple, along with its shaded patio, is now closed.
The Golden Pineapple
The Golden Pineapple, a restaurant, bar and popular hangout in Tempe, officially has ceased operations. The concept initially notified customers in September that it would be closed for kitchen maintenance. But when the doors remained shut for months on end, customers started to wonder if their local bar was coming back. A former employee confirmed that the restaurant has permanently closed.
Cha Cha's Tea Lounge is now Meraki Kava Bar.
Cha Cha's Tea Lounge
Grand Avenue staple Cha Cha's Tea Lounge has been undergoing a transformation, both online and in person, slowly evolving from the tea and vegan pastries spot to a second location of North Phoenix's Meraki Kava Bar. Now, Cha Cha's social media accounts report that it is permanently closed
and redirect customers to Meraki's pages. The space itself also evolved with a remodel and reorganization of the cafe.
Fleet Coffee & Cocktails opened in fall 2023 and closed in spring 2024.
Fleet Coffee & Cocktails
Austin-based Fleet Coffee opened its first location outside of Texas
in September 2023. It served coffee and cocktails in a beautifully designed space at the base of the Moontower, a 24-story apartment complex in downtown Phoenix. But less than a year later, the coffee shop has moved out and been replaced. The new concept, which looks very similar to the original, is now open and called the Moontower Social Club.
Simple Machine Brewing Co. has closed its Grand Avenue Taproom in Glendale.
Simple Machine Grand Avenue Taproom
North Phoenix's Simple Machine Brewing Co. expanded in June 2023 with a new taproom
in downtown Glendale. The taproom was a departure from the sleek, modern design of the original brewery thanks to its location inside the historic Gaslight Inn built in 1926. But after less than a year, the taproom has closed. Owners announced the closure on social media
and teased a new opportunity that will be their "primary focus moving forward."