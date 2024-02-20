 Tempe's Golden Pineapple has closed | Phoenix New Times
Food & Drink News

The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe has closed

The popular student hangout and Tempe neighborhood bar closed in the fall for repairs. But the temporary closure has become permanent.
February 20, 2024
The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe has closed.
The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe has closed.
The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge, a popular restaurant and watering hole frequented by students from the nearby Arizona State University campus and Tempe residents alike, has closed.

The bar and restaurant opened in 2020, replacing Riazzi's Italian Garden. With a sprawling, shaded, dog-friendly patio, shareable bites and an impressive, well-executed cocktail list, the Mill Avenue spot quickly became a favorite bar hangout in Tempe and beyond.

But after an unclear fade-out left customers confused, the Golden Pineapple's closure has been solidified. 

A Reddit user posted an image of a landlord's lien that was dated Nov. 20, which notes that the landlord has taken possession of the building. Also, the restaurant's phone has been disconnected.

The last posts to its social media accounts were made in September, noting closures for kitchen maintenance. Followers were responding as recently as a week ago to those posts asking for clarification on whether the Golden Pineapple will reopen.

Former beverage director Adam Fought confirmed the restaurant and bar's closure this week.

The Golden Pineapple is owned by On the House Hospitality, which also operates The Theodore, Beer Barn in Gilbert, The Sleepy Whale in Chandler and Flagstaff's Hops on Birch.

Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker
