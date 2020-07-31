July Restaurant Openings and Closings: Greetings to The G.OA.T., Bye Mi Vegana Madre

Good job to anyone opening a restaurant right now. COVID, dead of summer: just, wow. We applaud the brave souls neatly listed below.

But as one would expect, the Valley lost a few eateries this month as well — also documented here.

Let's dig in.

Openings

The Buffalo Spot 1660 West Southern Avenue, Mesa



A fourth location of The Buffalo Spot has opened in the Fiesta District of Mesa, right across the street from Mesa Community College and down a ways from the Target. The menu is the same as at its other Valley locations: loaded fries, wings, fingers, and more.

The G.O.A.T. Sports Grill 6655 East McDowell Road, #101, Mesa



The G.O.A.T. Sports Grill is exactly what you’d expect from the name: spaciously placed high-top tables, a menu of American pub fare, and flat screens everywhere. G.O.A.T., of course, stands for "Greatest Of All Time." The new northeast Mesa sports bar is located at Power and McDowell roads. Beers, mixed drinks, and saucy wings are also on the menu.

The Golden Pineapple 2700 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



The Golden Pineapple has opened on lower Mill Avenue, taking over the building previously occupied by Quartiere and Riazzi’s Italian Garden. The new Tempe restaurant is overseen by the team behind The Theodore, The Sleepy Whale, and The Wandering Tortoise. The Golden Pineapple serves craft cocktails, brunch, and dinner. Menu items often rope in local purveyors, like the Chula Oysters, Nelson’s Tuna Crudo, and tamale fries with Schreiner's Fine Sausage chorizo.

EXPAND Greenwood Brewing (and Greenwood Taproom) is open in downtown Phoenix. Natasha Yee

Greenwood Brewing 425 East Roosevelt Street



Greenwood Brewing (and Greenwood Taproom), a female-owned and -operated brewery, opened its Roosevelt Row doors on July 18. The space is modern, light, and airy, with lots of natural sunlight and two patios — the courtyard and the garden. There are six available brews (though eight more are in the works) including the signature beer, Herstory Brew Pale Ale, and the most popular brew, Essence Rosemary IPA. We’ve already stopped by for a flight.

Howler’s Restaurant & Sports Bar 1026 South Gilbert Road, Gilbert



Howler’s Restaurant & Sports Bar has opened the first of what will be a small local chain of Valley sports bars in mid-July. Set in Gilbert Town Square, it offers pub fare like Howler’s Wings and the Howlin' Dog, as well as pizza, pasta, burgers, and desserts. There’s also tons of beer and a full bar.

La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen 140 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler



The second location of La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen has opened, this one in downtown Chandler at the Overstreet complex. The new New Mexican restaurant offers the same menu as its flagship Gilbert location, including carne asada sliders, beer-battered fish tacos, adovada short ribs, and more.

EXPAND Salad and Go has a new Tempe location. Salad and Go

Salad and Go 909 East Broadway Road, Tempe



Arizona's favorite salad-slinging drive-thru restaurant has opened another location, this one in Tempe at the southwest corner of Rural and Broadway roads (it's the old Applebee’s). In addition to the 18 current locations that have cropped up since 2013, Salad and Go is expanding to include another 16 locations in the Phoenix area within the next year.

Tacos Lupe 1352 East Broadway Road, Mesa



A new fast-casual Mesa taqueria has opened at the northeast corner of Stapley Drive and Broadway Road. Menu items include birria quesa tacos with a side of broth dip, bacon-wrapped colored hot dogs, and extremely cheesy tacos. Tacos Lupe offers patio and dine-in service, takeout, and drive-thru window.

EXPAND Mi Vegana Madre in downtown Glendale has closed. Lauren Cusimano

Closings

McMahon’s Ice Cream

This family-owned and -operated Chandler ice cream shop has closed. McMahon’s Ice Cream had been in operation for three years but went out with a bang (record sales on the second-to-last day, according to its Facebook page).

Mi Vegana Madre

The vegan Mexican restaurant in Old Towne Glendale announced on social media earlier this month that it would close July 31. The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 was blamed, but a glimmer of hope was also posted. “This is not goodbye," the post read. "Please stay tuned for the next chapter in our journey.”

YC’s Mongolian Grill

The Chandler location of YC’s Mongolian Grill, the Mongolian-inspired customizable stir-fry dish eatery, has closed. However, the four other locations remain, there may be news of a Scottsdale site opening soon.

