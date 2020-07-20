 
Mi Vegana Madre offers vegan fare in downtown Glendale — or will for the rest of July.
Mi Vegana Madre offers vegan fare in downtown Glendale — or will for the rest of July.
Lauren Cusimano

Mi Vegana Madre in Old Towne Glendale Will Close Soon

Lauren Cusimano | July 20, 2020 | 2:59pm
For a brief moment, Old Towne Glendale was a hub for vegan dining. The northwest suburb was home to Veggie Rebellion, the boutique grocery store specializing in vegan foods, as well as restaurants like Casa Terra (Arizona's first fine-dining vegan restaurant) and Mi Vegana Madre.

Alas, Veggie Rebellion closed after one year last spring. And by the end of this month, Mi Vegana Madre will follow. The vegan Mexican restaurant announced on social media Monday that it would close July 31. The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 was blamed.

All hope for soy-based tacos is not lost, however. 

“This is not goodbye," the post read. "Please stay tuned for the next chapter in our journey.”

Mi Vegana Madre started off as a food truck in 2015, serving alternative dishes like tacos al pastor and nachos made with soy meat, tacos de carne asada with grilled vegetable protein, and some irresistible agua frescas. It also won a Best of Phoenix award for best vegan Mexican restaurant just last year.

Several vegan-friendly eateries remain in downtown Glendale. Casa Terra is currently offering delivery from a limited menu, while Coyote Oaties Gourmet Cookie Shop and Tangled Root Botanicals offer a number of vegan treats. Little Saigon Restaurant also has a vegetarian-friendly menu.

See the Mi Vegana Madre website for more information.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

