Veggie Rebellion in Downtown Glendale Is Closing

Veggie Rebellion in Glendale is closing after just over one year in business. The store is located at 5717 West Glendale Avenue.

The Glendale grocery store specializes in vegan foods, but also carries pet food and household cleaning products. It was founded by vegetarians and entrepreneurs Sandra and Dylan McKee in February 2018.

They shared the news via a lengthy Facebook post on Monday night, March 4. Here's how that post began: