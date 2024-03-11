FoodieLand weekend 1: Photos from the festival's Phoenix debut

FoodieLand, a California-based festival celebrating all things food, made its metro Phoenix debut this weekend at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. It was the first of two weekends that the festival will be in town. The second festival will take place on March 22 through 24 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. Tickets are $6 and must be purchased online.
Starting on Friday, vendors from near and far gathered to share creative offerings ranging from birria ramen to boba drinks. Plenty of deep-fried festival foods were available from deep-fried oreos to whole, deep-fried squid on a stick. Fusion foods such as sushi tacos were popular, and many of the vendors served their takes on Asian cuisine, hinting at the inspiration for the festival which was modeled after Asian night markets.
On Friday afternoon, a large crowd gathered at the gate eagerly awaiting the 3 p.m. start time. Once the gates opened, hungry and curious ticket holders filtered through metal detectors, scanned their tickets (no re-entry allowed) and surveyed their options. As the evening unfolded, lines grew and sweet and savory smells filled the air.
Some vendors quickly sold out, a few credit card machines went down, but overall the crowd buzzed with excitement over bumble bee-shaped bao and lemonade served in giant baby bottles, and a few got their buzz on from the available beer and cocktail tents.
Many of the food items were full-sized meals, so plan accordingly if you want to try multiple things. Some groups of friends and families split dishes to try a bite of the many options available. Make sure to come hungry. Here are 10 photos from weekend one of FoodieLand in Phoenix.