Pastry Chef Amanda Hepler's Strawberry Cornmeal Scones are Perfect for Valentine's Day

The inspiration for the recipe came from a blog post, according to Hepler.
“I made the strawberry and black pepper popsicles from Smitten Kitchen way back when, and they were delicious,” Hepler says. “The cornmeal was just a bonus for texture and because it also goes well with strawberry.”
The strawberries add bursts of brightness and the fresh ground black pepper wakes everything up for a genius combo. And yes, anyone can make them.
“If you’re intimidated to make baked goods you’re not familiar with, just give it a try anyway,” Hepler encourages. “At the end of the day, you'll still have something tasty to eat, even if it doesn't look very pretty.”
Strawberry and Cornmeal Scones with Black Pepper Icing
Makes 12 Scones
Ingredients:
For the dough:
3 2/3 cups (465 grams) all-purpose flour
1 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons (235 grams) yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons (156 grams) granulated sugar
3 1/4 teaspoon (11 grams) baking powder
1/2 teaspoon (3 grams) baking soda
1 1/4 teaspoon (7 grams) kosher salt
1 teaspoon (2 grams) fresh ground black pepper
16 ounces cold unsalted butter, chopped into small pieces
1 large egg
1 1/4 cup (310 grams) buttermilk
2 3/4 teaspoon (15 grams) vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups (56 grams) freeze-dried strawberries
To top the scones:
2 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons sugar
For the icing:
1 1/2 cups (165 grams) powdered sugar
2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon (33 grams) milk
1/2 teaspoon (1 gram) fresh ground black pepper
Pinch of kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon (3 grams) vanilla extract
Directions:
For the dough:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, pepper, and butter. Mix on a low speed, or blend by hand with a pastry cutter, until the butter is in very small pieces. Add the freeze-dried strawberries and mix to incorporate.
3. In a measuring cup, stir together the egg, vanilla, and buttermilk. Add all at once to the bowl and mix just until a soft dough has formed, mixing a bit by hand to incorporate any stray flour.
4. Sprinkle a little flour on a cutting board and pat out the scone dough into an 11-by-9-inch rectangle that’s about one inch thick. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until firm, about 30 minutes, or up to two days.
5. Uncover the scones and cut the chilled dough into 12 even squares using a sharp knife. Place them a few inches apart on two baking sheets. Brush the tops evenly with 2 tablespoons of milk and sprinkle evenly with 2 tablespoons of sugar.
6. Bake the scones in the center of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, swapping the positions of pans on their racks halfway through, until the scones are light golden brown and fully baked in the centers. Let cool on the baking sheets until the scones are at room temperature.
For the icing:
1. Whisk all icing ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl until smooth. Drizzle over the cooled scones with a spoon and let set for 10 minutes before serving.
2. Store leftover scones in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days.