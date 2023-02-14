Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Recipes

Pastry Chef Amanda Hepler's Strawberry Cornmeal Scones are Perfect for Valentine's Day

February 14, 2023 6:45AM

Strawberries and bursts of color to these cornmeal scones.
Strawberries and bursts of color to these cornmeal scones. Amanda Hepler
There’s nothing better than a freshly baked scone. This one, by Otro Cafe, Otro Cafecito, and Gallo Blanco pastry chef Amanda Hepler, invites strawberries, cornmeal, and pepper – yes, as in the fresh cracked stuff – to the party, for a not-too-sweet Valentine’s Day treat.

The inspiration for the recipe came from a blog post, according to Hepler.

“I made the strawberry and black pepper popsicles from Smitten Kitchen way back when, and they were delicious,” Hepler says. “The cornmeal was just a bonus for texture and because it also goes well with strawberry.”

The strawberries add bursts of brightness and the fresh ground black pepper wakes everything up for a genius combo. And yes, anyone can make them.

“If you’re intimidated to make baked goods you’re not familiar with, just give it a try anyway,” Hepler encourages. “At the end of the day, you'll still have something tasty to eat, even if it doesn't look very pretty.”

click to enlarge
Amanda Hepler's Strawberry and Cornmeal Scones are just the right amount of sweet.
Amanda Hepler

Strawberry and Cornmeal Scones with Black Pepper Icing

Makes 12 Scones

Ingredients:
For the dough:
3 2/3 cups (465 grams) all-purpose flour
1 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons (235 grams) yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons (156 grams) granulated sugar
3 1/4 teaspoon (11 grams) baking powder
1/2 teaspoon (3 grams) baking soda
1 1/4 teaspoon (7 grams) kosher salt
1 teaspoon (2 grams) fresh ground black pepper
16 ounces cold unsalted butter, chopped into small pieces
1 large egg
1 1/4 cup (310 grams) buttermilk
2 3/4 teaspoon (15 grams) vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups (56 grams) freeze-dried strawberries

To top the scones:
2 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons sugar

For the icing:
1 1/2 cups (165 grams) powdered sugar
2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon (33 grams) milk
1/2 teaspoon (1 gram) fresh ground black pepper
Pinch of kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon (3 grams) vanilla extract
click to enlarge
Bake until golden brown and top with icing once the scones have cooled.
Amanda Hepler

Directions:

For the dough:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, pepper, and butter. Mix on a low speed, or blend by hand with a pastry cutter, until the butter is in very small pieces. Add the freeze-dried strawberries and mix to incorporate.
3. In a measuring cup, stir together the egg, vanilla, and buttermilk. Add all at once to the bowl and mix just until a soft dough has formed, mixing a bit by hand to incorporate any stray flour.
4. Sprinkle a little flour on a cutting board and pat out the scone dough into an 11-by-9-inch rectangle that’s about one inch thick. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until firm, about 30 minutes, or up to two days.
5. Uncover the scones and cut the chilled dough into 12 even squares using a sharp knife. Place them a few inches apart on two baking sheets. Brush the tops evenly with 2 tablespoons of milk and sprinkle evenly with 2 tablespoons of sugar.
6. Bake the scones in the center of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, swapping the positions of pans on their racks halfway through, until the scones are light golden brown and fully baked in the centers. Let cool on the baking sheets until the scones are at room temperature.

For the icing:
1. Whisk all icing ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl until smooth. Drizzle over the cooled scones with a spoon and let set for 10 minutes before serving.
2. Store leftover scones in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Allison Young has written about food, nutrition, and travel for Sunset, Women’s Health, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Mindbodygreen, and Prevention. Her local jam is food writing, where she happily eats her way across the Valley to discover the best hidden gems, hole-in-the-walls, pizza joints, and the latest Phoenix food trends. She also loves to pick Valley chef’s brains for their favorite food finds. On her website, TheGlitterList.com, she posts one thing she’s looking forward to each day, from food to books and podcasts.
Contact: Allison Young

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Big Game Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation