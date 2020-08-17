5 Places to Take Cooking Classes in Metro Phoenix Right Now

Cooking schools around the Valley are offering ways to take your barbecue, cocktail, pastry, and pasta skills to the next level. Some are offering both online and in-person classes, only requiring students to bring their own mask. Get ready to leave your cooking rut behind with these five learning opportunities.

Classic Cooking Academy 10411 East McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, Scottsdale



Classic Cooking Academy has several in-person class series, with topics ranging from wine to pastry. You can even up your entertaining game with classes focused on Sunday brunch or a five-course wine dinner, or pick something. Upcoming offerings include classes on artisan bread and cheese, pastry making, grilling, and more.

EXPAND You can learn to make empanadas at L'Academie in Gilbert. L'Academie Baking & Cooking School

L’Academie Baking & Cooking School 3244 East Guadalupe Road, Gilbert



L’Academie Baking & Cooking School can help you expand your kitchen repertoire with in-person, mask-required courses. Novices can start with a cooking 101 class, which simply reviews the basics of home cooking. But if you’re ready to try something next-level like cake decorating, there’s a class for that, too. Other course options include cannoli, focaccia, and sweet and savory crepe making.

Mix Cooking School offers classes in baking macarons. Marcy Makoviecki

Mix Cooking School 4995 South Alma School Road, Chandler



Mix Cooking School offers in-person cooking and baking classes for home cooks young and old. There's a robust lineup of cookie classes, where you can learn to bake everything from sugar cookies to macarons, plus a selection of pasta classes, so you can try your hand at fresh pasta with pesto, gnocchi, and more. Upcoming classes cover your household's future menu items — think empanadas, sourdough bread, and soft pretzels.

EXPAND Sweet Basil offers both in-person and virtual cooking classes. Lauren Cusimano

Sweet Basil Cooking School 10749 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Sweet Basil Cooking School offers both on-site and virtual cooking classes. The hands-on classes include a lecture, cooking time, and a shared meal. The upcoming virtual lineup includes a class in French country cooking. If you prefer in-person classes, choose from an eclectic mix of topics, including food on a stick, stir-fry, summer brunch parties, healthy comfort foods, global vegetarian, and more.

EXPAND Sharpen your knife skills and more at Sur La Table. Lauren Cusimano

Sur La Table 7122 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale



Sur La Table at Kierland Commons has cooking classes in a wide range of subjects, from knife skills to homemade southern barbecue. Upcoming classes with a date-night theme offer menu items from France, Italy, and Acapulco. Or you can learn to make a dim sum cart options, ricotta, scratch pasta, or flaky croissants. They’ve also got online classes, with topics covering summer vegetarian meals to French cocktails.