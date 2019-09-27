 


    Herban Planet
4
The espresso martini at Hash Kitchen.
The espresso martini at Hash Kitchen.
Hash Kitchen

10 Deals for National Coffee Day in Greater Phoenix

Julie Levin | September 27, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

If you're one of those people who doesn't function without a cup of coffee in the morning (or any time of day), you're in luck. National Coffee Day is Sunday, September 29, and many Valley culinary spots and coffee shops are offering special deals and discounts. From a free hot cup of joe to bottomless coffee, a complimentary dulce de leche doughnut, and an iced mocha treat, you'll be all taken care of and probably a bit jittery.

Arcadia Tavern


4801 East Indian School Road


Arcadia Tavern is serving up $1 all-you-can-drink coffee and creamer all day on September 29. Weekend brunch is also from 9 a.m. to noon. To book in advance, call 602-840-3950.

Donut Bar


16205 North Scottsdale Road, #110, Scottsdale


If you're craving something sweet to go with your coffee, Donut Bar has the answer. Its coffee creation is a doughnut with a caramel latte glaze topped with dulce de leche and buttercream icing. There's also 32 ounces of espresso in each batch of glaze. The store opens at 8 a.m. on weekends and goes until it's sold out, so plan to get there early.

Dorian


7419 East Indian Plaza Drive, Suite B, Scottsdale


The restaurant lounge with a Dorian Gray theme from Oscar Wilde's classic novel is offering up a free cup of black coffee during brunch on September 29. Dorian's brunch favorites include breakfast burritos, avocado toast, and lemon cake pancakes. Make a reservation by calling 480-907-5635.

The White Russian at Hash Kitchen.
The White Russian at Hash Kitchen.
Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen


Multiple Locations


Coffee is better when mixed with alcohol, right? That's what the folks at Hash Kitchen think, and they've concocted two cocktails sure to give you a buzz and hopefully not a hangover. The espresso martini is $11 and a wild combination of vanilla-infused Grey Goose, Irish cream, and espresso. The $11 White Russian layers fugu horchata vodka, espresso liqueur, and cream.

Luci’s Healthy Marketplace


1590 East Bethany Home Road


Buy any size coffee drink and get another 50 percent off at any Luci's location. The deal is valid from open to close. This includes Luci's at the Grove and Luci’s at the Orchard.

Matt's Big Breakfast


400 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe


Score a free, bottomless cup of coffee with any purchase on September 28 and 29, only at the Tempe location of Matt's Big Breakfast. All you have to do is say, "I love Tempe." 

Press Coffee Roasters is a go-to for a quick brew.
Press Coffee Roasters is a go-to for a quick brew.
Press Coffee

Press Coffee


Multiple Locations


Local coffee roaster Press Coffee is giving out free drip coffee at any of its locations on September 29, from Chandler to Phoenix.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf


Multiple Locations


Grab a free 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee with the purchase of any food or bakery item at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. The purchase must be at least $2. The offer is valid all day and limited to one free coffee per guest.

The Larry


515 East Grant Street


In honor of National Coffee Day, The Larry will be offering all iced coffee beverages for 50 percent off the original price. This includes all sizes of cold brew, lattes, mochas, and more.

U.S. Egg


Multiple Locations


U.S. Egg's specialty house coffee, French-roasted Arabica beans with a mild and nutty flavor, are buy one, get one free on National Coffee Day. One 12-ounce bag costs $10.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

