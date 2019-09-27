10 Deals for National Coffee Day in Greater Phoenix

If you're one of those people who doesn't function without a cup of coffee in the morning (or any time of day), you're in luck. National Coffee Day is Sunday, September 29, and many Valley culinary spots and coffee shops are offering special deals and discounts. From a free hot cup of joe to bottomless coffee, a complimentary dulce de leche doughnut, and an iced mocha treat, you'll be all taken care of and probably a bit jittery.

Arcadia Tavern

4801 East Indian School Road



Arcadia Tavern is serving up $1 all-you-can-drink coffee and creamer all day on September 29. Weekend brunch is also from 9 a.m. to noon. To book in advance, call 602-840-3950.

Donut Bar

16205 North Scottsdale Road, #110, Scottsdale



If you're craving something sweet to go with your coffee, Donut Bar has the answer. Its coffee creation is a doughnut with a caramel latte glaze topped with dulce de leche and buttercream icing. There's also 32 ounces of espresso in each batch of glaze. The store opens at 8 a.m. on weekends and goes until it's sold out, so plan to get there early.

Dorian

7419 East Indian Plaza Drive, Suite B, Scottsdale



The restaurant lounge with a Dorian Gray theme from Oscar Wilde's classic novel is offering up a free cup of black coffee during brunch on September 29. Dorian's brunch favorites include breakfast burritos, avocado toast, and lemon cake pancakes. Make a reservation by calling 480-907-5635.

EXPAND The White Russian at Hash Kitchen. Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations



Coffee is better when mixed with alcohol, right? That's what the folks at Hash Kitchen think, and they've concocted two cocktails sure to give you a buzz and hopefully not a hangover. The espresso martini is $11 and a wild combination of vanilla-infused Grey Goose, Irish cream, and espresso. The $11 White Russian layers fugu horchata vodka, espresso liqueur, and cream.

Luci’s Healthy Marketplace

1590 East Bethany Home Road



Buy any size coffee drink and get another 50 percent off at any Luci's location. The deal is valid from open to close. This includes Luci's at the Grove and Luci’s at the Orchard.

Matt's Big Breakfast

400 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe



Score a free, bottomless cup of coffee with any purchase on September 28 and 29, only at the Tempe location of Matt's Big Breakfast. All you have to do is say, "I love Tempe."

Press Coffee Roasters is a go-to for a quick brew. Press Coffee

Press Coffee

Multiple Locations



Local coffee roaster Press Coffee is giving out free drip coffee at any of its locations on September 29, from Chandler to Phoenix.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Multiple Locations



Grab a free 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee with the purchase of any food or bakery item at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. The purchase must be at least $2. The offer is valid all day and limited to one free coffee per guest.

The Larry

515 East Grant Street



In honor of National Coffee Day, The Larry will be offering all iced coffee beverages for 50 percent off the original price. This includes all sizes of cold brew, lattes, mochas, and more.

U.S. Egg

Multiple Locations



U.S. Egg's specialty house coffee, French-roasted Arabica beans with a mild and nutty flavor, are buy one, get one free on National Coffee Day. One 12-ounce bag costs $10.