Dining Guide: The Best Restaurants at Scottsdale Quarter

A mall, a splash pad, some greenery — Scottsdale Quarter is home to a variety of cuisine options with just a little something for everyone. This is the spot for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and dessert choices, including fancy and contemporary dining like Eddie V's Prime Seafood, Dominick's Steakhouse, True Food Kitchen, Sol Mexican Cocina, and Brio Tuscan Grille.

Coffee

Press Coffee

15147 North Scottsdale Road, #102, Scottsdale



Whether you want to conduct a meeting or grab a quick cup of hot java, cold brew, or tea, Press Coffee can accommodate all your morning needs. The staff is ready to take your order and the service is quick. Be certain to stop by Press Coffee before you head into work, or at least after morning yoga. Doors open at 6:30 a.m.

Breakfast

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

15147 North Scottsdale Road, Suite H-133, Scottsdale



If you want a laid-back breakfast place with unexpected options, Breakfast Kitchen Bar delivers. Choose from an array of options like churro waffles, a keto-friendly breakfast pizza, shrimp scampi omelet, or croissant French toast. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lunch

Brio Tuscan Grille

15301 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Looking for an Italian escape? Brio Tuscan Grille offers chicken marsala, a soup and salad combo, flatbreads, and chicken milanese as potential lunch choices. With upscale ambience, Brio aims to give its patrons a chance to have a leisurely lunch. Choose from 40 different wine selections to pair with your meal if you've got a slow afternoon ahead of you.

Sol Mexican Cocina

15323 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



A festive atmosphere, an assortment of margaritas, and Baja Mexican cuisine is just a sampling of what you can expect at Sol Mexican Cocina. The breezy open bar and fire pit are great for grabbing lunch with friends or visitors wanting a chill atmosphere. Busy during the day and evening, reservations are a must. To hold your place in line, call 480-245-6708.

True Food Kitchen

15191 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Health nuts rejoice, because True Food Kitchen offers food and drink with high-end ingredients. Try tulsi tea, sparkling antioxidant tea, or if you crave something with a kick, a citrus skinny margarita or a ginger margarita can leave you feeling a little indulgent, but still healthy (somewhat). Pair your drink with meals like grilled salmon, an "unbeetable" burger, or Thai coconut sea bass. Sit outdoors for a view overlooking the palm trees and splash pad.

Zinburger 15257 North Scottsdale Road, Suite F-150, Scottsdale



For an upscale burger experience, head to Zinburger. And vegetarians, no need to fret. There are house-made veggie patties on the menu that you can pair with zucchini or sweet potato fries. Other options include Kobe beef hamburgers and turkey burgers, or you can be an individual and build-your-own burger. This joint is casual and comfortable, perfect for a midday family outing or a day date with friends or a significant other.

Happy Hour

Sorso Wine Bar

15323 North Scottsdale Road, #150, Scottsdale



Sorso Wine Bar carries 150 bottles of wine, 18 craft beers, and 15 specialty cocktails. There are plenty of snacks to enjoy during happy hour, too. Try your favorite glass of wine with bruschetta, salad, or a grilled cheese flight. Happy hour prices are available all day on Wednesday, and 3 to 6 p.m. all other days, including weekends.

Dinner

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

15323 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Intimate dining and elegant flair set the stage at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. Live music, private dining, and all the amenities that come with personalized attention are on deck. Patrons can enjoy an oyster bar, shellfish options such as lobster, and halibut. Perfect for a milestone date night or a way to impress your latest client, this venue aims to excel at food and ambience. For reservations, call 480-730-4800.

Dominick's Steakhouse

15169 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



If you want to impress and surprise your significant other, book a table at Dominick's Steakhouse. Be prepared to be dazzled with a red carpet upon entering the restaurant. Once inside, the rooftop seating will provide a view of the Arizona sky. The menu doesn't disappoint either. Fresh burrata, shishito peppers, a seafood tower, and filet mignon are some of the options for appetizers and entrees.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

15147 North Scottsdale Road, Suite H-135, Scottsdale



From its checkered red-and-white tablecloths to the vintage photographs on the wall, Grimaldi's Pizzeria is a cozy place to grab a New York-style slice before the movie or after the game. Adults can start the weekend with a glass of wine, while the kiddos can mold sample pizza dough to their delight. Red- and white-sauce pizzas are available with a generous choice of toppings. Add this destination to your family dinner night.

OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen 15037 North Scottsdale Road, Suite J-195, Scottsdale



Modern Japanese with contemporary appeal is on the menu at OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen. Guests can check out papaya salad, edamame, steamed buns, poke, sushi rolls, and of course, ramen, the way they like it. The sake is a must-have at OBON and pairs well with the appetizers or main courses. The atmosphere is trendy with a modern twist, and guests can dine indoors or on the patio. For reservations, call 602-491-2796.

Desserts

Bubble Bee

15147 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Let's face it, life is happier with boba in it. Kids and adults will be fascinated with all the drink options that Bubble Bee offers — everything from creamy coffee drinks to fun fruity teas. If you want to be a little adventurous, try the fruit or jelly poppers. Traditional options are also available, like non-boba coffee and lattes.

Creamistry

15345 North Scottsdale Road, Suite K-130, Scottsdale



Want to know exactly how your ice cream is made? Creamistry is a full science experiment on display. Visitors love snapping shots and recording the process, and the ice cream lives up to the hype, too. Add toppings if you like, but be aware if there is a long line, it may take some time to get your favorite flavor.

Le Macaron 15323 North Scottsdale Road, #145, Scottsdale



Authentic French macarons and gelato make a nice ending to a meal at Le Macaron. Bubble gum, salted caramel, rose, vanilla, chocolate, and lavender white chocolate are some of the flavors offered. For those who don't prefer macarons, there is European flavored coffee and a choice of 20 gelatos. Handmade chocolates and candies show the intricate creative handiwork.