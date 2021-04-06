 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Dining Guide: The Best Restaurants on High Street in City North

Rudri Patel | April 6, 2021 | 6:00am
Get breakfast for lunch (or any other time of the day) at The Boozy Breakfast.
Get breakfast for lunch (or any other time of the day) at The Boozy Breakfast.
The Boozy Breakfast
Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we zero in on High Street.

High Street in City North has a mix of condos, specialty stores, restaurants, and bars that gives suburbanites quick and easy access to more of an urban feel. Here are some of our picks for casual lunches, upscale dinners, and of course, happy hours in the area.

COFFEE AND BREAKFAST

The Stir Coffee Bar

5415 E High St Suite #103


Dubbing its atmosphere as “throwback chic,” The Stir Coffee Bar has quick breakfast items like bagels, avocado toast, and pastries, as well as expected coffee drinks like the Americano, cappuccino, cold brew, and a mocha. But what you might not expect are the spiked coffee cocktails like the Coffee Old Fashion, the Hot Irish Coffee, and the Boozy Affogato Martini.

The Boozy Breakfast

5450 East High Street


The breakfast and alcohol-centric spot The Boozy Breakfast serves breakfast staples like waffles, French toast, and eggs Benedicts, as well as some reimagined dishes. Those include the Millennium Toast and creplettes. Lunch items do include salads, protein bowls, and paninis, while cocktails (and there are many) range from the Boozy Bloody to the Peach Bellmosa and simply, The Dude.

Snag a quick teriyaki bowl or sushi roll at Yogi's.
Snag a quick teriyaki bowl or sushi roll at Yogi's.
Lauren Cusimano

LUNCH

Yogi's Grill

5450 East High Street, #107


This local chain of casual Japanese eateries is known for its teriyaki, tempura, sushi, and vegetable-heavy dishes. The fast-service Yogi’s Grill also offers udon noodles, stir-fried noodles, and side orders of egg rolls and edamame for a quick snack.

Mellow Mushroom

5350 East High Street


Upbeat and casual, Mellow Mushroom is ideal for a business meeting, family lunch outing, or quick solo slice. Choose from customizable pizza, bruschetta, hoagies, calzones, and burgers. Vegan and gluten-free options are also marked throughout the menu.

Tiki Time Happy Hour is a daily occurrence at Hula's.
Tiki Time Happy Hour is a daily occurrence at Hula's.
Lauren Cusimano

HAPPY HOUR

Hula’s Modern Tiki

5450 East High Street #101


Hula’s Modern Tiki is good any time, but you’ll definitely want to get there for Tiki Time Happy Hour (3:30 to 6 p.m. weeknights except Wednesday when it’s till 10 p.m., and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drink only Saturday and Sunday). Signature cocktails like the Hula’s Hurricane and Hula’s Painkiller are $7 a pill. But the Hilo Sliders are where it’s at, as well as the Hawaiian ceviche and the crispy coconut shrimp rolls.

Modern Margarita

5410 East High Street, #115


An always festive spot, Modern Margarita offers happy hour specials from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and all day Sunday. Dive into a big plate of nachos, wings, or an order of a la carte tacos (options include everything from vegetarian to shrimp to carne asada). And of course, there are margaritas. The Modern Margarita (Herradura Blanco, Aperol, Fresh Grapefruit & Lime Juice, Simple Syrup) is $7, as is the Sandia Margarita, and the house ‘rita is $6. Plus beer and well drinks are $5 a pop, and a glass of wine is $6.

Ocean Prime has been a go-to dinner spot at City North.
Ocean Prime has been a go-to dinner spot at City North.
Lauren Cusimano

DINNER

Ocean Prime

5455 East High Street


The upscale Ocean Prime offers prime cuts of steak and an expansive menu of seafood in an atmosphere that feels like you've been transported out of north Phoenix. Menu items include chilled crab meat cocktails, blackened snapper, Colorado lamb, filet mignon, and all the black truffle butter you can handle. Ocean Prime opens at 5 p.m. for dinner, so you may look forward to surf and turf all day.

Humble Bistro

5415 East High Street, #127


The wine parlor and dinner spot Humble Bistro offers a global wine program, pasta dishes, and entrees from its sibling restaurant, Humble Pie. The menu lists starters like charred jalapeño hummus, plus The Big Salad, and the Korean chicken stone-oven pizza. there are also plenty of vegan and gluten-friendly options, as well as craft beer, nightly specials, and house cocktails like the Caliente Ginger Margarita.

Nori Sushi Bar and Asian Kitchen

5310 East High Street, #101


Japanese restaurant Nori Sushi has lunch specials and happy hour deals, sure. but the vibe here is “nice dinner.” the sushi bar and Asian kitchen offers hot dishes like pork katsu and butter corn salmon, cold dishes like poke bowls and tuna yamakake, noodles, tempura, and salad. Plus, nori has a whole menu of signature maki and impressive sake.

Blue Martini Lounge

5455 East High Street, #101


Parents need to party, too. Blue Martini Lounge offers a night as a form of relaxation, either by dining on the patio or dancing on the floor. You can't leave the restaurant without trying the signature martinis, including pomegranate, dirty, lemon drop, chocolate, and more. And bar menu offers bites like baked brie, shrimp and crab dip, lemon pepper chicken, and a variety of flatbreads.

Soda Jerk has the shakes.
Soda Jerk has the shakes.
Lauren Cusimano

DESSERT

Soda Jerk Co. Milkshake Bar

5350 East High Street, #109


Nothing will stop you in your tracks faster than watching a Soda Jerk employee walk out a tray of huge milkshakes to customers on the patio. Soda Jerk has that old-school ice cream shop look, but the creations here are very new age/ Try the Cereal Killer (strawberry milkshake), the Peanut Gallery (chocolate peanut butter milkshake), or the Blissful Berry Cheesecake (black cherry soda and cheesecake ice cream float).

Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

