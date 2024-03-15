Downtown Phoenix staple Carly’s Bistro announces it’s closing

click to enlarge Some of downtown's most popular murals were painted on the outside of Carly's Bistro over the years. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Carly's Bistro is known for its soups and sandwiches along with its cocktail recipes. Lauren Cusimano

Carly's Bistro

128 E. Roosevelt St.

Restaurants frequently come and go from the popular Roosevelt Row area of downtown Phoenix, but Carly's Bistro has been a mainstay for nearly two decades.On Friday, the restaurant's social media pages announced "with tremendous love and gratitude for our community and incredible staff," that the cafe is set to close.The red-painted building with its blue awnings and colorful murals has been a constant on Roosevelt Row from when the area was a budding arts district with very few dining options through its evolution to a restaurant and entertainment hub.The cafe was opened by its namesake, Carla Wade Logan, who took a chance on the then-quiet stretch of downtown Phoenix. Along with running her popular cafe, Logan has been a staunch advocate for other local independent businesses and artists in the area. The dedication to the local arts community is visible in murals painted on the outside of the building and rotating artworks displayed inside.The Mediterranean-style bistro is known for its soups, salads and sandwiches along with its margaritas, sangria and mojitos.When the announcement was made, shock, support and love poured out from longtime customers and friends in online comments."The amazing food, people, and vibes are a cornerstone of Roro," one fan posted. "You have done so much for downtown, held so many unforgettable memories, we are all so grateful for what you built and shared with us," wrote another.Those looking to share those memories once more have around six weeks to do so. The restaurant is set to close on May 3.