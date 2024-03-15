Downtown Phoenix staple Carly’s Bistro announces it’s closing

On Friday, the restaurant's social media pages announced "with tremendous love and gratitude for our community and incredible staff," that the cafe is set to close.
The red-painted building with its blue awnings and colorful murals has been a constant on Roosevelt Row from when the area was a budding arts district with very few dining options through its evolution to a restaurant and entertainment hub.
The Mediterranean-style bistro is known for its soups, salads and sandwiches along with its margaritas, sangria and mojitos.
"The amazing food, people, and vibes are a cornerstone of Roro," one fan posted. "You have done so much for downtown, held so many unforgettable memories, we are all so grateful for what you built and shared with us," wrote another.
Those looking to share those memories once more have around six weeks to do so. The restaurant is set to close on May 3.