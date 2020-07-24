 
It's tequila's time to really shine.EXPAND
It's tequila's time to really shine.
Barrio Queen

It's National Tequila Day. Here's Some Drink Specials in Metro Phoenix.

Lauren Cusimano | July 24, 2020 | 7:00am
Margaritas, Tijuana Hooker shots, bottles of high-end liquor — anything is possible on yet another made-up food and drink holiday. Here are some restaurants and bars (with to-go and delivery) offering drink specials to help you launch into National Tequila Day 2020.

Barrio Queen

Multiple Locations


All five Valley locations of Barrio Queen are offering in-house and to-go tequila specials on Friday, July 24. For dine-in, find $9.99 pours of Don Julio Añejo, as well as $12 1942 Tequila pours, and $12 El Don Margaritas. Margarita to-go kits are also available and include the $40 Casa Margarita kit and the $70 Skinny Cholla Margarita kit.

The Phoenix-famous Premier CRU Margarita.EXPAND
The Phoenix-famous Premier CRU Margarita.
CRUjiente Tacos

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 East Camelback Road


This first-rate Mexican restaurant in Arcadia is offering its Premier CRU Margarita for to-go or dine-in. The drink is 100 percent Blue Agave Tequila mixed with house agave syrup, a squeezing of lime, and muddled orange. Cost is $8 a pop when ordering in. A to-go serving for two to four people is $25 and $50 for four to eight people. You can also snag a bottle of banco Tequila Corrido for $49.99, or a bottle of Tequila Corcel in blanco ($39.99), Reposado ($44.99), añejo ($49.99) and extra añejo ($79.99). To order, call CRUjiente Tacos at 602-687-7777.

Palo Verde Lounge

1015 West Broadway Road, Tempe


On this special day, Palo Verde Lounge is offering its famous/infamous Tijuana Hooker (tequila with Tapatío hot sauce and a pickle juice chaser) shots for $3 a pill. You can get those delivered till 2 a.m. if you call or text owner Chuck Marthaler 480-334-7567.

L'Amante Margarita — quite a sight.EXPAND
L'Amante Margarita — quite a sight.
Zinqué

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale


French restaurants can get down on National Tequila Day, too. Zinqué is offering a spicy margarita called L'Amante Margarita — tequila (doy), cilantro, lime, and fresno chile. The cocktail is $13 for dine-in and available in 16-ounce bottles for curbside pickup at $32. Drinkers may order online or call the restaurant at 623-745-9616.

Z-Tejas

Multiple Locations

Both Valley locations of Z-Tejas are offering $10 tequila flights from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 24. Flights include tastings of Maestro Dobel Diamante, anejo, and reposado tequilas. Special is available for dine-in only.

Teaspressa's LUXE Grapefruit sugar cubes — just add tequila.
Teaspressa's LUXE Grapefruit sugar cubes — just add tequila.
Teaspressa

Bonus: Teaspressa Cocktail Kits

We haven’t mentioned the Paloma yet — easily one of the best cocktails of all time. But if you’re in a hurry to make this kitchen-counter cocktail, throw some tequila in a glass and add one of Teaspressa's LUXE Grapefruit sugar cubes like you would Alka-Seltzer. The local tea company is also offering Green Gold Tequila cocktail kits — a package of Teaspressa's Signature Green Gold Tea, lime juice, agave syrup, and Pellegrino Blood Orange sparkling water. It’s all premixed and pre-measured. The last step is adding tequila. Kits are $9 and make two 8-ounce cocktails. Get 10 percent off your online order during National Tequila Day using promo code TEQUILA.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

