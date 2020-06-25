Fourth of July Drinking and Dining Deals in Greater Phoenix

It has happened: Summer is here. Soon, Independence Day celebrations will be upon us. Restaurants aren't skimping on the food and drink specials this year. Here's 12 of them — everything from salted watermelon drinks to smoked brisket to build-your-own-pizzas.

The Americano 17797 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



The Americano is hosting a "Bourbon & Family-Style Barbecue" on Saturday, July 4. Start dinner with a salted watermelon sour, followed by your choice of ligurian onion focaccia, wagyu meatballs, or Caesar salad. Entrees include Long Island cut steak, cavatappi alla cacio e pepe with a garlic crumble, or smokehouse barbecue chicken. Then end the evening with tiramisu cheesecake. Cost is $55 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 480-573-0001.

EXPAND Fired Pie is offering a 20 percent discount on all pizzas. Fired Pie

Fired Pie Multiple Locations



Fired Pie is offering a 20 percent discount for its customers during the holiday weekend. Build your own pizza or choose from pies like pesto chicken or meaty Italian. Just use the promo code USA at checkout; it's valid for online and in-person ordering.

Ghost Ranch 1006 East Warner Road, Tempe



If you're in the mood for modern Southwest cuisine, Ghost Ranch is open on July 4. The south Tempe restaurant is offering brisket for the holiday, which can be complemented with queso fundido, roasted chicken enchiladas, and corn salad. For reservations, call 480-474-4328.

Wear your red, white, and blue at Kasai and receive a discount on your meal. Kasai Japanese Steakhouse

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse 14344 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is encouraging patrons to wear red, white, and blue when dining out during the holiday weekend. There's a reward to be had for this patriotism: customers will receive 10 percent off the entire check on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday July 5. Reservations are encouraged, and can be made by calling 480-607-1114.

Miracle Mile Deli Multiple Locations



Miracle Mile Deli has lunch and dinner, as well as drink, covered with some Fourth of July specials. Craft beer grand growlers (64 ounces) of Papago Orange Blossom, Four Peaks Kilt Lifter, or Mother Road Tower Station IPA are $15. Also, ice tea grand growlers are available for $15. Sandwich kits include ingredients for Reuben, pastrami, and New Yorker subs. Orders must be picked before 6 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Call 602-776-0992 to order or for more information.

Original Breakfast House 13623 North 32nd Street



Looking for an all-American breakfast? From 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, Original Breakfast House is offering savory and sweet dishes to celebrate Independence Day. Highlights include beef tenderloin eggs Benedict for $16.50, a crab and avocado omelette with hollandaise for $16.50, and tiramisu pancakes for $12.

Pedal Haus is offering light lagers to-go in their party packs. Lauren Saria

Pedal Haus Brewery Multiple Locations



Not ready to dine-in? Pedal Haus Brewery is offering to-go party packs to celebrate Independence Day. These include an eight-pack of Pedal Haus Light lager, sunglasses, and American flag wristbands. Cost is $44 per party pack. If you're extra hungry, add two brats with fixings of your choice for an additional $15.

PHX Beer Company 8300 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



PHX Beer Company is serving a red, white, and "bleu" burger for $15. The grass-fed angus patty is topped with blue cheese and surrounded by a challah roll. Sides include a choice of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or caviar (yes, caviar). Another other option is the Bird City Beer Brat, served on a hoagie roll with onions and green peppers for $11.

EXPAND For the Fourth, Phoenix City Grille is offering an all-day happy hour and dinner specials. Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



Sometimes, it's best to ease into dinner mode after a few drinks. So Phoenix City Grille is offering an all-day happy hour and dinner special starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The dinner menu includes a choice of prime flank, bratwursts, and corn pudding or seafood pasta (salmon and artichoke hearts in lemon caper butter sauce) for $25. To cap off the meal, try the red, white, and blue shortcake for $9.

Roaring Fork 4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



For more wood-fired dishes for your Independence Day meal, Roaring Fork has plenty of options. Choose from cedar-planked salmon, rainbow trout, a rotisserie spit-roasted half chicken, prime rib French dip, or the Big Ass Burger. Roaring Fork is offering a "dinner-on-us special," meaning if you get on entree, you get another free. The special starts at 4 p.m on Saturday, July 4. To make reservations, call 480-947-0795.

EXPAND There's a BOGO sale going on at Salty Sow. Salty Sow

Salty Sow 4801 East Cactus Road



Brisket is front and center at Salty Sow for this summer holiday. Starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, guests can buy one entree and get the other for free. Those entree options include a smoked brisket, the Sow Burger, a brisket sandwich, and pork ribs. Call 602-795-9463 for reservations.

VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen 1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe



VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen is getting into the summer spirit in Tempe, NOLA-style. All weekend, guests can pair $5 hurricanes with live music and food options like jambalaya, gumbo, po'boys, and red beans and rice.