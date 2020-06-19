 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Durant's is closing for two weeks as of June 19.EXPAND
Durant's is closing for two weeks as of June 19.
Lauren Cusimano

Durant's Will Close for Two Weeks, Citing Staff Member's Positive COVID-19 Test

Lauren Cusimano | June 19, 2020 | 4:57pm
AA

The historic Central Avenue chophouse Durant's temporarily closed on March 17, along with other restaurants in Phoenix and statewide. Durant's reopened on June 10, almost a month after Arizona restaurants were allowed to reopen on May 11.

This afternoon, though, Durant's announced via social media that one of its "cherished team/family members has reported to us that they have tested positive for Covid-19. Upon receiving this news, we made an immediate & unanimous decision to close the restaurant for at least another 14 days … and re-evaluate the situation/environment then."

The statement was given after a detailed rundown of CDC, OSHA, and other regulatory guidelines the restaurant says it has been following in past weeks to combat COVID-19's spread in its dining area. Those included temperature checks for staff and guests, requiring team members to wear masks and gloves, and requiring guests to wear a mask when not eating or drinking in the establishment.

The post says the dining room was never at more than 40 percent of its original capacity. It says the Durant’s experience was redesigned around social distancing guidelines.

"Although the guidelines outlined for re-opening businesses & restaurants in Arizona are NOT robust," it reads, "… we feel a direct & personal connection to our community to be transparent and to protect those who support us of all ages & health conditions …"

Durant's has been around since 1950, and was recently named one of our Top 100 restaurants in Phoenix.

For up-to-date information, see the restaurant's Facebook page or join the Durant's email list.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

