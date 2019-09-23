Greater Phoenix Farmers Market Field Guide: Fall 2019

The fall farmers’ market is a heavily anticipated thing. Fresh vegetables, cute bric-a-brac, pumpkin everything. It’s all about that hygge (the Danish art of coziness) life.
Though several Valley farmers markets stayed open during the summer in the Phoenix area, many are set to open or expand their hours in the coming weeks and months. And unless otherwise noted, all markets accept credit cards, EBT/SNAP, and AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers.
Here are 18 farmers markets set to reopen or stay open longer this fall in the Valley.
Ahwatukee Farmers Market
4700 Warner Road
Opening date: October 6
Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, October through May
The parking lot of the Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center is home to the weekly Ahwatukee Farmers Market — where vendors carry seasonal produce, local artwork, and baked goods. Booths have been occupied by SarahBea Granola and Creations, Arizona Farms Cheese, YoBro Foods, Prickly Pear Tea Co., and more. Weekly knife-sharpening services are also available, and there is free adjacent parking.
Open Air Market
721 North Central Avenue
Open date: October 5
Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through April
Set at Central Avenue and McKinley Street in the parking lot of the Phoenix Public Market, the Open Air Market offering offers produce and ready-made food, workshops, food trucks, live music, food trucks, and a seating area. Shopping options include fresh produce from the International Rescue Committee, local food from vendors like Absolutely Delightful, Chile Acres, Circle Key Farms, and health and hygiene products from Studio 11 Soaps and Clay Madness. The downtown Phoenix market offers free entry and parking near the Roosevelt/Central Light Rail Station.
Anthem Farmers Market
41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem
Open date: October 27
Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, October through May
Set south of the intersection with Gavilan Peak Parkway and Anthem Way, the Anthem Farmers Market is a free, pet-friendly market running each Sunday till the last Sunday of June. Find tamales, fresh bread, and local beef and other meats, plus honey, mustards, chocolate, teas, and Squarz Pies. Other vendors include The Tamale Store, Mama's Cold Brew, and AZ Pops. The Anthem Farmers Market offers street and lot parking.
Farmers Market on High Street
5415 East High Street
Open date: October 27
Fall Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, October through May
Neighboring Desert Ridge Marketplace, this market has seasonal produce and local beef, chicken, eggs, and honey — plus hot food and wares from local artisans. The market offers more than 100 vendors, which have included Desert Willow, Desirable Desserts, Espresso Express, Finn's Cookies, Pichuberry, Mashed Baked Goods, and more. Plus, the Farmers Market on High Street also offers backyard gardening classes by Monarch Garden Boxes and ARBICO Organics, and giveaways for shoppers.
Carefree Farmers Market
1 Sundial Circle, Carefree
Open date: Year-Round
Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, October through May
Found south of Cave Creek Road and Tom Darlington Drive at the Carefree Sundial, Carefree Farmers Market offers local produce and other goods with free entry and adjacent parking. Vendors are often selling fresh bread, local jams and salsas, and fresh flowers, while the Carefree Farmers Market hosts cooking demonstrations from Valley restaurant chefs.
The Capitol Farmers Market
1700 West Adams Street
Open date: November 7
Fall Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursdays, November through April
You’ll find the Capitol Farmers Market right where you’d expect: the southwest corner of 17th Avenue — or Rose Mofford Way –— and Adams Street. The free Capitol market features vendors like Abby Lee Farms and Arizona Living Green.
Downtown Chandler Farmers Market
3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Open date: October 5
Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through May
Held at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, the Downtown Chandler Farmers Market has fresh produce, and artisanal jams, jellies, and gourmet salsas to take home. Every Saturday, you can scope local vendors like Abby Lee Farms, Copper River Soap Company, Cruz Farms, Mama's Cold Brew, Ed the Belt Maker, and more. When you’re down shopping, check to see if chef demonstrations are happening nearby.
Gilbert Farmers Market
222 North Ash Street, Gilbert
Open date: October 5
Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, October through March/April
Gilbert's outdoor market has upheld its reputation as being one of the best in the region. With more than 100 vendors available, find colorful produce to artisanal jellies, cocktail mixers, gifts and souvenirs, and even dessert on the go. Gilbert Farmers Market is usually hosting vendors like Steadfast Farms and Flower Fly Farm — producers that are showcasing their sustainable practices to the public. And of course, it's all back-dropped by the iconic Gilbert water tower.
Mesa Farmers Market and Flea
526 East Main Street, Mesa
Open date: October 5
Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, September through May
This Mesa farmers market at Pioneer Park brings community and food together on a weekly basis. From local farmers to artisans, the event showcases vendors like Rhiba Farms, Oddhouse Orchards, Proof Bread, Keep Nature Wild, Early Bird PHX, Brenner Family Candle Co., and more. And as a bonus for attendees of the Mesa Farmers Market and Flea, there's a large lawn where shoppers can have a seat, unpack their purchases, or enjoy live music.
Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
3806 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale
Open date: October 5
Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through May
Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market offers products ranging from pesticide-free produce and natural meat to Amish friendship bread and tamales — plus seasonal items like apples and cider. The Old Town market is also pet-friendly, and set up with dozens and dozens of vendors at the southwest corner of First Street and Brown Avenue.
Power Road Farmers Market
4011 South Power Road, Mesa
Open date: Year-round
Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays
Open daily, this Mesa farmers market and grocery store offers more than an additional place to buy your seasonal produce. Inside, the Power Road Farmers Market offers fresh-baked goods, local honey, and homemade sauces. Plus, they offer Hatch green chiles — either fresh or roasted — by the pound or gunny sack on the daily. Weekly specials on fruits, vegetables, breads, and tortillas keep the regulars coming back.
Roadrunner Park Farmers Market
3502 East Cactus Road
Open date: October 5
Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through May
Founded in 1989, this north Valley farmers market is located near Paradise Valley and offers fresh frozen treats from AZ Pops as well as fresh produce, locally made salsa, and hand pies from AZ Food Crafters. Other vendors and lunch providers have included Pasta Rea, the King of Tacos, Vallis Viridis Microgreens, Noble Bread, and more. Plus, Roadrunner Park Farmers Market is also dog-friendly.
Verrado Community Farmers Market
West Main Street and North Verrado Way, Buckeye
Open date: November 3
Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, November through June
Found in the Verrado Commons south of Sunrise Lane and Verrado Way, the Verrado Community Farmers Market features local farmers, ranchers, artisans, and artists offering local eggs, seasonal crops, handmade crafts, and more. The market is free.
Singh Meadows
1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe
Open date: October 26
Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday to Sunday, October through April
As an actual brick-and-mortar market, Singh Meadows has an abundance of local fruits, vegetables, and other produce available for pick up each weekend. Set along the Indian Bend Wash, the spot is also perfect for picnics by the water. Didn’t pack your picnic essentials? Singh Meadows also has a full kitchen and menu of local produced and baked goods, so you can walk off with a duck egg and grilled vegetable frittata, Swiss chard falafel sandwich, or some carrot and pecan bread. But before you go, the market owners suggest you check their Facebook page for hours and updates.
6th Street Market
24 East Sixth Street, Tempe
Open date: November 3
Fall Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays, November through April
Downtown Tempe's 6th Street Park hosts unique vendors carrying local arts and crafts, fresh produce, and what's more, live music to help power you through your shopping. Mark your calendars for special themed days at 6th Street Market like Dogs of 6th Street. Anywhere from 30 to 40 vendors are slinging things to eat, drink, and take home, including the Amadio Ranch Farm Store truck and Sun Valley Bees. Sounds like a good way to end the weekend.
Sun City Farmers Market
16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City
Open date: October 3
Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays, October through May
Found at the southwest corner of 99th Avenue and Bell Road, the Sun City Farmers Market helps its vendors show off and sell local eggs, organic produce, and crafts from Arizona artists. The market also offers lot parking.
Tempe Farmers Market
805 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe
Open date: Year-round
Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily
It’s good to know that establishments like the Tempe Farmers Market are open to gather supplies if you can’t make it to one of the weekend events listed here. From the crafted vegan deli to organic smoothies, Tempe Farmers Market offers a unique look at how community and food are combined into one location. Local vendors are on display with fresh produce, fair-trade coffee, organic smoothies, and dietary options like gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian products.
Uptown Farmers Market
5757 North Central Avenue
Open date: October 2
Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through April
The Uptown Farmers Market is situated at the southeast corner of Bethany Home Road and Central Avenue in the North Phoenix Baptist Church parking lot. The Wednesday market is back outside from October to June, and will feature vendors like Chile Acres Farm, McClendon’s Select, Sun Valley Bees, Patti’s Joy, and more.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on September 26, 2016. It was updated on September 23, 2019.
