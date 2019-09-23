Greater Phoenix Farmers Market Field Guide: Fall 2019

Fall is here. Time to shop up the farmers markets.

The fall farmers’ market is a heavily anticipated thing. Fresh vegetables, cute bric-a-brac, pumpkin everything. It’s all about that hygge (the Danish art of coziness) life.

Though several Valley farmers markets stayed open during the summer in the Phoenix area, many are set to open or expand their hours in the coming weeks and months. And unless otherwise noted, all markets accept credit cards, EBT/SNAP, and AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers.

Here are 18 farmers markets set to reopen or stay open longer this fall in the Valley.

Ahwatukee Farmers Market

4700 Warner Road

Opening date: October 6

Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, October through May



The parking lot of the Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center is home to the weekly Ahwatukee Farmers Market — where vendors carry seasonal produce, local artwork, and baked goods. Booths have been occupied by SarahBea Granola and Creations, Arizona Farms Cheese, YoBro Foods, Prickly Pear Tea Co., and more. Weekly knife-sharpening services are also available, and there is free adjacent parking.

The Open Air Market is set next to the Phoenix Public Market Café in downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Public Market

Open Air Market

721 North Central Avenue

Open date: October 5

Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through April



Set at Central Avenue and McKinley Street in the parking lot of the Phoenix Public Market, the Open Air Market offering offers produce and ready-made food, workshops, food trucks, live music, food trucks, and a seating area. Shopping options include fresh produce from the International Rescue Committee, local food from vendors like Absolutely Delightful, Chile Acres, Circle Key Farms, and health and hygiene products from Studio 11 Soaps and Clay Madness. The downtown Phoenix market offers free entry and parking near the Roosevelt/Central Light Rail Station.

Anthem Farmers Market

41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

Open date: October 27

Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, October through May



Set south of the intersection with Gavilan Peak Parkway and Anthem Way, the Anthem Farmers Market is a free, pet-friendly market running each Sunday till the last Sunday of June. Find tamales, fresh bread, and local beef and other meats, plus honey, mustards, chocolate, teas, and Squarz Pies. Other vendors include The Tamale Store, Mama's Cold Brew, and AZ Pops. The Anthem Farmers Market offers street and lot parking.

EXPAND Farmers Market on High Street

Farmers Market on High Street

5415 East High Street

Open date: October 27

Fall Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, October through May



Neighboring Desert Ridge Marketplace, this market has seasonal produce and local beef, chicken, eggs, and honey — plus hot food and wares from local artisans. The market offers more than 100 vendors, which have included Desert Willow, Desirable Desserts, Espresso Express, Finn's Cookies, Pichuberry, Mashed Baked Goods, and more. Plus, the Farmers Market on High Street also offers backyard gardening classes by Monarch Garden Boxes and ARBICO Organics, and giveaways for shoppers.

Carefree Farmers Market

1 Sundial Circle, Carefree

Open date: Year-Round

Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, October through May



Found south of Cave Creek Road and Tom Darlington Drive at the Carefree Sundial, Carefree Farmers Market offers local produce and other goods with free entry and adjacent parking. Vendors are often selling fresh bread, local jams and salsas, and fresh flowers, while the Carefree Farmers Market hosts cooking demonstrations from Valley restaurant chefs.

EXPAND Enjoy the cool temperatures at the Capitol Farmers Market. Mark Lewis

The Capitol Farmers Market

1700 West Adams Street

Open date: November 7

Fall Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursdays, November through April



You’ll find the Capitol Farmers Market right where you’d expect: the southwest corner of 17th Avenue — or Rose Mofford Way –— and Adams Street. The free Capitol market features vendors like Abby Lee Farms and Arizona Living Green.

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler

Open date: October 5

Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through May



Held at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, the Downtown Chandler Farmers Market has fresh produce, and artisanal jams, jellies, and gourmet salsas to take home. Every Saturday, you can scope local vendors like Abby Lee Farms, Copper River Soap Company, Cruz Farms, Mama's Cold Brew, Ed the Belt Maker, and more. When you’re down shopping, check to see if chef demonstrations are happening nearby.

EXPAND The Gilbert Farmers Market's iconic water tower set against the blue sky on a fall day. Chris Malloy

Gilbert Farmers Market

222 North Ash Street, Gilbert

Open date: October 5

Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, October through March/April



Gilbert's outdoor market has upheld its reputation as being one of the best in the region. With more than 100 vendors available, find colorful produce to artisanal jellies, cocktail mixers, gifts and souvenirs, and even dessert on the go. Gilbert Farmers Market is usually hosting vendors like Steadfast Farms and Flower Fly Farm — producers that are showcasing their sustainable practices to the public. And of course, it's all back-dropped by the iconic Gilbert water tower.

Mesa Farmers Market and Flea

526 East Main Street, Mesa

Open date: October 5

Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, September through May



This Mesa farmers market at Pioneer Park brings community and food together on a weekly basis. From local farmers to artisans, the event showcases vendors like Rhiba Farms, Oddhouse Orchards, Proof Bread, Keep Nature Wild, Early Bird PHX, Brenner Family Candle Co., and more. And as a bonus for attendees of the Mesa Farmers Market and Flea, there's a large lawn where shoppers can have a seat, unpack their purchases, or enjoy live music.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

3806 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale

Open date: October 5

Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through May



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market offers products ranging from pesticide-free produce and natural meat to Amish friendship bread and tamales — plus seasonal items like apples and cider. The Old Town market is also pet-friendly, and set up with dozens and dozens of vendors at the southwest corner of First Street and Brown Avenue.

Power Road Farmers Market

4011 South Power Road, Mesa

Open date: Year-round

Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays



Open daily, this Mesa farmers market and grocery store offers more than an additional place to buy your seasonal produce. Inside, the Power Road Farmers Market offers fresh-baked goods, local honey, and homemade sauces. Plus, they offer Hatch green chiles — either fresh or roasted — by the pound or gunny sack on the daily. Weekly specials on fruits, vegetables, breads, and tortillas keep the regulars coming back.

EXPAND Roadrunner Park Farmers Market starts its fall hours October 5. Lauren Cusimano

Roadrunner Park Farmers Market

3502 East Cactus Road

Open date: October 5

Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through May



Founded in 1989, this north Valley farmers market is located near Paradise Valley and offers fresh frozen treats from AZ Pops as well as fresh produce, locally made salsa, and hand pies from AZ Food Crafters. Other vendors and lunch providers have included Pasta Rea, the King of Tacos, Vallis Viridis Microgreens, Noble Bread, and more. Plus, Roadrunner Park Farmers Market is also dog-friendly.

Verrado Community Farmers Market

West Main Street and North Verrado Way, Buckeye

Open date: November 3

Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, November through June



Found in the Verrado Commons south of Sunrise Lane and Verrado Way, the Verrado Community Farmers Market features local farmers, ranchers, artisans, and artists offering local eggs, seasonal crops, handmade crafts, and more. The market is free.

EXPAND The seasonal vegetables at Singh Farmers Market. Jackie Mercandetti

Singh Meadows

1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe

Open date: October 26

Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday to Sunday, October through April

As an actual brick-and-mortar market, Singh Meadows has an abundance of local fruits, vegetables, and other produce available for pick up each weekend. Set along the Indian Bend Wash, the spot is also perfect for picnics by the water. Didn’t pack your picnic essentials? Singh Meadows also has a full kitchen and menu of local produced and baked goods, so you can walk off with a duck egg and grilled vegetable frittata, Swiss chard falafel sandwich, or some carrot and pecan bread. But before you go, the market owners suggest you check their Facebook page for hours and updates.

6th Street Market

24 East Sixth Street, Tempe

Open date: November 3

Fall Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays, November through April



Downtown Tempe's 6th Street Park hosts unique vendors carrying local arts and crafts, fresh produce, and what's more, live music to help power you through your shopping. Mark your calendars for special themed days at 6th Street Market like Dogs of 6th Street. Anywhere from 30 to 40 vendors are slinging things to eat, drink, and take home, including the Amadio Ranch Farm Store truck and Sun Valley Bees. Sounds like a good way to end the weekend.

Sun City Farmers Market is opening for the fall starting Thursday, October 3. Sun City Farmers Market / Facebook

Sun City Farmers Market

16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City

Open date: October 3

Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays, October through May



Found at the southwest corner of 99th Avenue and Bell Road, the Sun City Farmers Market helps its vendors show off and sell local eggs, organic produce, and crafts from Arizona artists. The market also offers lot parking.

Tempe Farmers Market

805 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe

Open date: Year-round

Fall Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily



It’s good to know that establishments like the Tempe Farmers Market are open to gather supplies if you can’t make it to one of the weekend events listed here. From the crafted vegan deli to organic smoothies, Tempe Farmers Market offers a unique look at how community and food are combined into one location. Local vendors are on display with fresh produce, fair-trade coffee, organic smoothies, and dietary options like gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian products.

EXPAND A couple of shoppers picking out produce at the Uptown Farmers Market in Phoenix. Jim Louvau

Uptown Farmers Market

5757 North Central Avenue

Open date: October 2

Fall Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, October through April



The Uptown Farmers Market is situated at the southeast corner of Bethany Home Road and Central Avenue in the North Phoenix Baptist Church parking lot. The Wednesday market is back outside from October to June, and will feature vendors like Chile Acres Farm, McClendon’s Select, Sun Valley Bees, Patti’s Joy, and more.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on September 26, 2016. It was updated on September 23, 2019.