January food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix

click to enlarge Sisters Melissa and Samantha Miola debuted their bakery and deli concept, Sorelle, in 2022. Sorelle New Year's Day Brunch at The Churchill

Jan. 1

901 N. First St.

The morning after New Year's Eve is the perfect time for some strong coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Whether you patied the night before or not, start your year at The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. The adorable truck known as First Place Coffee will be churning out caffeinated beverages and sister-owned pop-up Sorelle will be on hand with their sweet and savory brunch menu from 9 a.m. to noon. The Churchill is also home to permanent food and drink options for a New Year's Day outing to please a crowd.