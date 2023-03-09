Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

March 9, 2023 6:30AM

A look inside the massive Walter Where?House space.
A look inside the massive Walter Where?House space. Chris Patrick
This weekend is the perfect time to enjoy live music and margaritas at metro Phoenix's food and drink events. Arizona Cocktail Weekend will host multiple boozy bashes, while a new festival makes its way to State Farm Stadium. Here are three happenings to add to your calendar.

click to enlarge
There are many dining options at Uptown Plaza on Central Avenue and Camelback Road.
Benjamin Leatherman

Spring Into Uptown Plaza

Saturday, March 11
Uptown Plaza, 100 East Camelback Road
602-459-9922
Uptown Plaza is celebrating the nice spring weather with four community events in its courtyard held throughout the month of March. On Saturday, March 11, enjoy acoustic live music by Serena Nicolle Music from 5 to 7 p.m. before heading to dinner at one of the many surrounding restaurants. The event is free to attend.

click to enlarge
There will be drinks galore at the Cocktail Carnival.
Flickr/Dani Figueiredo

Cocktail Carnival

Saturday, March 11
Walter Where?House, 702 North 21st Avenue
602-586-5906
The Cocktail Carnival at Walter Where?House kicks off Arizona Cocktail Weekend with inventive drinks from 30 plus spirits brands, live music, and an indoor adult playground. General admission tickets cost $65 excluding fees. VIP is $90 plus. Tickets include entrance and premium drink samples.

click to enlarge
The Great Lawn at Sportsman's Park at State Farm Stadium will be the site of the new Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival.
Mack Media Relations

Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival

Saturday, March 11
The Great Lawn at Sportsman’s Park at State Farm Stadium
9591 West Sportsman Park North, Glendale
623-433-7101
The Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival is a new event coming to State Farm Stadium. Local vendors will serve tacos and other food items, and there will be kids' activities, live music, tequila, beer, and of course margaritas. General admission is $10 while VIP tickets are $49.99 and include early entry, two drinks, a separate VIP area, and a t-shirt. Children 12 and under get in for free.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation