Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

This weekend is the perfect time to enjoy live music and margaritas at metro Phoenix's food and drink events. Arizona Cocktail Weekend will host multiple boozy bashes, while a new festival makes its way to State Farm Stadium. Here are three happenings to add to your calendar.
Spring Into Uptown Plaza
Saturday, March 11
Uptown Plaza, 100 East Camelback Road
602-459-9922 Uptown Plaza is celebrating the nice spring weather with four community events in its courtyard held throughout the month of March. On Saturday, March 11, enjoy acoustic live music by Serena Nicolle Music from 5 to 7 p.m. before heading to dinner at one of the many surrounding restaurants. The event is free to attend.
Spring Into Uptown Plaza
Saturday, March 11
Uptown Plaza, 100 East Camelback Road
602-459-9922 Uptown Plaza is celebrating the nice spring weather with four community events in its courtyard held throughout the month of March. On Saturday, March 11, enjoy acoustic live music by Serena Nicolle Music from 5 to 7 p.m. before heading to dinner at one of the many surrounding restaurants. The event is free to attend.
Cocktail Carnival
Saturday, March 11
Walter Where?House, 702 North 21st Avenue
602-586-5906 The Cocktail Carnival at Walter Where?House kicks off Arizona Cocktail Weekend with inventive drinks from 30 plus spirits brands, live music, and an indoor adult playground. General admission tickets cost $65 excluding fees. VIP is $90 plus. Tickets include entrance and premium drink samples.
Arizona Taco and Margarita FestivalSaturday, March 11
The Great Lawn at Sportsman’s Park at State Farm Stadium
9591 West Sportsman Park North, Glendale
623-433-7101 The Arizona Taco and Margarita Festival is a new event coming to State Farm Stadium. Local vendors will serve tacos and other food items, and there will be kids' activities, live music, tequila, beer, and of course margaritas. General admission is $10 while VIP tickets are $49.99 and include early entry, two drinks, a separate VIP area, and a t-shirt. Children 12 and under get in for free.