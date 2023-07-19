Navigation
Baked Goods

Local cookie company expands with 4 new stores

July 19, 2023 1:22PM

Batch Cookie Shop is expanding from one Valley store to five.
When two cookie-loving Gilbert families came together to share their sweet treats with the Valley, they started baking out of their home kitchens and selling cookies at pop-ups. As demand grew, the families opened their first storefront location of Batch Cookie Shop in Gilbert in the spring of 2020.

Now, the company is poised to expand in a big way with four new stores opening throughout the East Valley.

The first two stores will open in August, according to a news release. They will be located on Power Road in Mesa and Higley Road in Gilbert.

The second batch of stores is slated for September and will start baking at Gilbert Road in Gilbert and Baseline Road in Mesa. The four new stores join the original, also located on Higley Road.

The concept behind Batch is similar to many of the chain cookie shops in the Valley, while the company has the added bonus of local ownership.

“We are grateful for the loyalty and support we have received since opening our first store and we have been very strategic with our growth,” owner Craig Peterson said in the release.

Each week, flavors rotate and thick cookies are often topped with frosting and creative decorations. For a Christmas in July event, a "The Grinch"-themed cookie sported bright green mint frosting and crushed Mint Oreos. A summery Neopolitan flavor featured mini ice cream cones stuck into the frosting.

Batch's signature flavors include chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, sugar cookies and raspberry white chocolate chip. While shipping is available nationwide, soon, East Valley residents will have many more options to visit a storefront near home.

“We look forward to becoming part of these communities in the coming months and serving their residents for years to come," Peterson said in the release.

Open Now:

Batch Cookie Shop
1495 N. Higley Road, #107, Gilbert
batchcookieshop.com

Opening August:

5221 S. Power Road, #102, Mesa
4764 S. Higley Road, #105, Gilbert

Opening September:

213 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
10851 E. Baseline Road, #A-102, Mesa
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Boan

