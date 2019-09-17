Glendale's Vic Clinco May Have the World's Largest Hot Sauce Collection

Walking into Vic Clinco's home is an experience. Every side of his living room wall, from ceiling to floor, is lined with shelves of hot sauce bottles, in all sizes and shapes, from pocket-size Cholula to a glass skull containing a high-priced spicy concoction. An accidental hobby has evolved into a hot sauce museum. He has bottles ranging in cost from 79 cents to thousands of dollars — right in the west Valley.

"I have the largest collection of hot sauces in the world," Clinco says. "I think I am nearing 9,000 bottles."

His obsession with all things spice began in childhood. "I've always liked spicy food as long as I can remember," he says. "I think a lot of people's eating patterns take after the folks that they grow up with and are around. I can remember my dad and grandpa eating jalapeños and putting red chili flakes on absolutely everything. I think that is where it started."

Therefore, the love of hot sauce became an extension of his childhood. Hot sauce is an easier vessel for spicy tastes, as he puts it. "I just enjoyed the flavors. It then became a quest to find spicier and spicier, tastier and tastier," he says.

Hot sauce is definitely a passion for Clinco. Marc Fennell

Clinco discovered he had a natural propensity for spice at a young age. As a 6-year-old, he would try jalapeños from his grandfather's backyard in New York. When his family moved to Florida in sixth grade, he recognized the food culture surrounding him — everything from Caribbean and Spanish to Cuban cuisine.

"There were all kinds of hot sauces to try. My passion for hot sauce blossomed there," Clinco says. His parents never limited Clinco's push to try new ones either. "The hotter I wanted to go, they'd say, 'Good luck.'" And through these tastings, he discovered in his mid-teens he had a high tolerance for spicy foods.





Clinco met his wife, Wendy Clinco, 22 years ago. She gave him six or seven hot sauces for their first Christmas together. After the unwrapping, he placed them in the breakfast nook. He had already begun collecting spicy memorabilia. From that point, collecting became purposeful, and he started wondering what was out there. One source of inspiration was Jennifer Trainer Thompson's The Great Hot Sauce Book, which he used as a hot sauce bucket list. "I wanted everything in that book. It really opened my eyes that there were people around the world collecting," he says. That moment, around age 30, is when Clinco recalls how collecting blew his mind, as he phrases it. It then became a treasure hunt for hot sauces everywhere.