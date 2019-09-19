A Quick Shopper's Guide to Arizona Grocery Stores

We assume if you’re reading an article from Phoenix New Times, you’re into keeping it local — and that includes grocery stores. Whether you’ve just moved here, or if you’ve just starting to grocery shop for yourself, you should know there are definitely some local options.

Aside from the amazing Mexican markets and shops, various international food stores, and impressive farmers markets in our expansive city, here’s a breakdown of the Arizona and Phoenix area-based grocery chains.

EXPAND Fine foods and fine liquor at AJ's. Lauren Cusimano

AJ’s Fine Foods

Number of locations: 11

Headquarters: Chandler

Price club: N/A

App: N/A



Overseen by Bashas’ Inc., AJ’s Fine Foods is a more upscale, condensed local grocery chain with locations throughout metropolitan Phoenix (and one in Tucson). Around since 1985 and once known as Bayless Markets, AJ’s offers specialty and gourmet options under sections of the store titled bistro, boulangerie, butcher’s corner, fromagerie, seafood grotto, and wine cellar. Shoppers find in-store meal options like a salad bar, Cucina Italiana, AJ’s Patio BBQ, and AJ’s Sushi Bar. Other features include a floral and gift section, catering options, and seasonal and holidays specials.

View the AJ’s Fine Foods current specials.

EXPAND The organized produce section at Basha's. Lauren Cusimano



A family-owned local grocery chain first founded in 1932 in Goodyear, hence the slogan “Your Arizona hometown grocer.” Basha’s is a full-service grocery store, usually found in strip malls across Arizona, as well as one store in Crownpoint, New Mexico. In-store brands include the Bashas’ brand (of course), Food Club, Full Circle, Valu Time, Dos Ranchitos, and more. Other features range from Cub House Childcare, an onsite pharmacy, and a Starbucks. Bashas' Inc. also oversees AJ’s Fine Foods and Food City.

View the Bashas' weekly ad.

EXPAND Food City dates back to 1962. Lauren Cusimano

Food City

Number of locations: 48

Headquarters: Chandler

Price club: N/A

App: N/A



Food City is another neighborhood supermarket offering more Hispanic and global food selections. Unrelated to the national chain of Food City grocery stores, Food City dates back to 1962, and has been under the Bashas’ umbrella since 1993 (and was formerly known as Southwest Supermarkets). The community-focused grocery features a low-price format, and offers imported food and drink brands as well as a full-service carnicería, a Mexican bakery, and at some locations, a tortillería. Other features include a pharmacy and during the season, fresh Hatch chiles.

View the Food City weekly ad.

EXPAND The latest Fry's Food Stores location will open by October 23 in downtown Phoenix. Block 23



A division of The Kroger Co., Fry’s Food Stores is actually headquartered in the southwest Valley and operates 123 stores across Arizona. This is your standard neighborhood supermarket, and it’s been serving the Phoenix area since 1960. These guys have it all, meaning within you’ll find a bakery, deli counter, meat and seafood, and general grocery staples like frozen foods, produce, dairy products, a snack aisle, and booze of all kinds. Plus, there’s usually a pharmacy, Little Clinic, and Starbucks.

View the Fry’s Food Stores weekly ad.

EXPAND The Los Altos Ranch Market at Roosevelt and 16th streets. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Los Altos Ranch Market

Number of locations: Seven

Headquarters: Phoenix

Price club: N/A

App: N/A



Los Altos Ranch Market is your neighborhood supermercado. Originally Pro's Ranch Markets, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014, the whole thing was reestablished as Los Altos Ranch Market. But aside from the name change, Los Altos Ranch Market still offers much of the same authentic Mexican groceries. In addition to Hispanic foods and products, shoppers can expect five-day-guarantee produce, fresh tortillas, from-scratch bread, a butcher shop, a cremeria, and a taqueria.

View the Los Altos Ranch Market weekly ad.

EXPAND The warehouse-style arrangement at Sprouts is as close to an indoor farmers market as it gets. Lauren Cusimano

Sprouts Farmers Market

Number of locations: 280

Headquarters: Phoenix

Price club: N/A

App: Sprouts



Though not an actual farmers’ market, Sprouts is pretty dang close. This condensed grocery store offers more natural, plant-based, and organic food products, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, dry goods, and a celebrated bulk-bin area. The first Sprouts store opened in Chandler in 2002, though the brand’s roots date back to 1943. Sprouts has grown to nearly 300 locations across 20 states, but its headquarters remain in the Valley. Other Sprouts offerings include a deli, bakery, olive bar, beer and wine aisles, and an expansive vitamin and self-care department.

View the Sprouts Farmers Market weekly ad.