Guy Fieri Just Opened Three New Restaurants in Phoenix, Sort of

David Hudnall | February 12, 2021 | 1:14pm
Guy on a visit to the Valley in 2018.EXPAND
Tim Vasquez
When not raising tens of millions of dollars for unemployed restaurant workers, Guy Fieri has apparently spent his pandemic downtime quietly plotting a nationwide rollout of delivery-only restaurants, aka ghost kitchens.

They're called Flavortown Kitchens, and in the last 24 hours or so, the celebrity chef has launched locations of them in about two dozen states, with more to come.

Where: So far, there are three in the Phoenix area, and they're operating out of the existing Buca di Beppo kitchens in Scottsdale (3828 N. Scottsdale Road), Chandler (7111 West Ray Road), and Peoria (16091 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive). Again: these are delivery-only kitchens. Don't go there expecting to see Guy, Guy-adjacent personalities, or Guy-related memorabilia.

The menu: Among the items on offer are classically Fierian dishes such as:

-Jalapeño Pig Poppers ("bacon-wrapped, fire-roasted jalapeños, stuffed with andouille, pimento cream cheese, glazed in Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sauce")

-Crazy Cuban Sandwich ("Smoked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, Donkey sauce, pressed hoagie, crispy potato sticks")

-Chicken Parm-eroni ("Breaded airline chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni red sauce, crispy pepperoni hay, parmesan & spaghetti")

-Chocolate Whiskey Cake ("Whiskey crème anglaise, salted whiskey caramel sauce + crumbled toffee bar")

How it works: Go here, pick a location, and place your order. You'll be in Flavortown in no time. 

David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

