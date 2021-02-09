Phoenix-Area Ghost Kitchens: A Running List

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
During and before COVID, restaurants were switching to new strategies to take advantage of shifting tastes in the market — specifically, for customers who don't need much more than delivery or takeout. Sometimes called "ghost kitchens," sometimes called "virtual restaurants," these operations keep popping up in the Phoenix area. Here's a running list of where to find them.
Kitchen United MIX7127 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
Kitchen United MIX is a food court-style ghost kitchen near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road with 20 vendors from which to order. Options include burgers from The Counter, pizza from Grimaldi’s, and dessert from Piescream.
Tempe Food Court1900 East Fifth Street, Tempe
Tempe Food Court has more than 50 vendors to choose from near Tempe Marketplace. The massive kitchen offers sandwiches and fries from the popular Uptown restaurant St. Francis (which expanded to add this Tempe kitchen) and signature rolls from Fuku Sushi. There are also gyros, Hawaiian fare, wings, and dishes from Betty's Breakfast House and Quesadillas de la Reyna.
Central Kitchen3077 West Frye Road, Chandler
Central Kitchen offers four ghost kitchen restaurants in one location. That means you can order from Soy Joy, Southern Jewel, Killer Wings, and Pizza & Spice, as well as the Thirsty Lion Gastropub. Unlike spots consisting entirely of virtual restaurants, this one is attached to Thirsty Lion’s Chandler location. Beer and wine are also available to-go as part of the Thirsty Lion menu.
NOBANA15640 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
NOBANA specializes in Asian-inspired fare, meaning Thai, Korean, and Vietnamese dishes. On top of rice bowls, wraps, and salads, the kitchen offers some more complicated orders like curry and pho. Run out of the kitchen at local breakfast-and-lunch chain Wildflower’s Scottsdale location, NOBANA gives Chef Chris Mayo (owner of Wildflower) the opportunity to get creative.
Carnitas Way1976 West Southern Avenue, Mesa
2534 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Carnitas Way specializes in California-style burritos with all-natural, hormone-free carnitas. Carnitas Way serves food from kitchens out of Los Sombreros Mexican Restaurant in south Scottsdale and the now-closed La Casa de Juana in Mesa. One nice touch: Burritos are named after famous beach locales like Newport, Baja, Kapalua, and Laguna. There are also burrito bowls and salads.
Ghost Street Asian Taqueria9397 East Shea Boulevard, #125, Scottsdale
With a fitting name for a ghost kitchen, Ghost Street Asian Taqueria serves Asian-infused tacos that include ingredients like tempura chicken or soy-braised duck with hoisin sauce. Slinging food from the same location as Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill in central Scottsdale, Ghost Street also offers items like carne asada sushi rolls and taquito dumplings.
Bonus: Phoenix Ghost Kitchen21442 North Central Avenue
This one is more for restaurants themselves. Phoenix Ghost Kitchen is a "new cloud kitchen concept," which means it offers space for eateries looking to rent an industrial kitchen to create dishes for delivery only. Translation: Restaurants can cook out of turn-key kitchen space and send food via UberEats, Postmates, GrubHub, etc. In addition to the stovetops, Phoenix Ghost Kitchen can also arrange food trucks (with maintenance) for rent.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.