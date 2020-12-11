Hanukkah in Phoenix 2023: Where to find holiday foods for dine-in and takeout

The eight-night festival commemorating Hanukkah begins at sundown on Thursday. Food is a key part of the holiday and many Phoenix area restaurants are showcasing traditional foods like latkes, sufganiyot, brisket and matzo ball soup.
Check out these five Valley restaurants offering dine-in, to-go and catering specials throughout Hanukkah.
Chompie's
Multiple locations
If you want to celebrate Hanukkah at home, Chompie's
will do all the work. The "Chanukah Dinner at Home" serves eight guests and highlights matzo ball soup, a choice of beef brisket with gravy, savory roasted chicken, or oven-roasted turkey breast with challah stuffing, followed by either potato latkes or green beans and dinner rolls. Desserts include apple strudel or rugelach. Pre-orders are required at least 24 hours in advance and the cost is $249.99. In addition, there are "By the Pound, Pint or Piece” items such as crispy mini potato latkes with a half-pint of applesauce, turkey breast, fresh bagels by the dozen, mashed potatoes, black and white cookies and apple or cherry cheese strudel which can be purchased a la carte.
Kitchen 18
10211 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Head to Kitchen 18
to celebrate Hanukkah this year. Sufganiyot, a type of jelly doughnut is available in caramel and chocolate flavors for $2.75. Also, latkes can be pre-ordered for $2.25 each. There are also other menu items available including brisket, salads and Mediterranean platters. Orders must be placed ahead by calling 480-284-6001.
click to enlarge
Miracle Mile has created some special menu items for you and your family to celebrate Hanukkah.
Miracle Mile Deli
Miracle Mile Deli
4433 N. 16th St.Miracle Mile Deli
is serving a Hanukkah "dinner delight" which includes six potato latkes, applesauce, sour cream, homemade matzoh ball soup, baked macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, six fresh challah kaiser rolls and one pie. The cost is $225 and the meal serves six people. A la carte items are also available and include hot pastrami, potato latkes, matzo ball soup, and sufganiyot by the dozen. Orders on all food items must be placed at least 24 hours ahead by calling 602-776-0992.
Scott's Generations
742 E. Glendale Ave., #142Scott's Generations
has been a mainstay in Phoenix since 1989. This Hanukkah, the holiday menu showcases Logan's Latkes, a dish including three jumbo potato pancakes served with applesauce and sour cream, for $9.99. There's also matzo brie served with your choice of blueberry, strawberry, cherry or apple sauce toppings. If you're feeling extra-hungry, purchase the platter of smoked fish specialties or the Original Generations chopped liver paired with rye, pumpernickel or bagel chips.
click to enlarge
Kreplach and latkes are made fresh at Goldman's Deli.
Mike Madriaga
Goldman's Deli
6929 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
Many Jewish holiday specialties like whitefish salad and chopped chicken liver are available at Goldman's Deli.
Sides include latkes, noodle Kugel and fried kreplach. Dessert trays serve 15 to 18 people and include freshly baked rugelach, apricot and raspberry hamentashen and chocolate and cranberry almond mandel bread.