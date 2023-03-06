Local Healthy Restaurant Options for Fresh Spring Eats

We are slowly making our way into 2023 with many making New Year's resolutions to eat healthier, try to eat more plant-based, cut down on carbs, and cut back on fast food. Now that we are heading into the spring, it's the time of year when many people struggle to maintain their resolutions. So we are making it easier by sharing a list of restaurants and cafes with locally-sourced, healthy ingredients. Check out our picks for some lighter options for eating out around metro Phoenix.
Tryst Cafe has two locations in the Valley.
Tryst Cafe
Multiple Locations Tryst Cafe
is unique for its menu full of gluten-free dishes and many more that can be easily modified to avoid gluten without steep upcharges.
Owner Lisa Khaninisho explains "Tryst Cafe's focus has always been to use organic and local ingredients with chicken and meat that is either antibiotic-free, hormone-free, or both. When we introduced gluten-free options, we wanted more than just salads without sacrificing quality or flavor."
Tryst's menu sticks mainly to classic American food with some tropical Hawaiian-inspired offerings such as poke bowls. Happy hour deals include Kahlua pork sliders with fries or a salad, and hummus with pita. The local restaurant has served breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the community for 14 years.
Hello Vietnam, Pho & Roll serves multiple varieties of soups that are packed with veggies.
Hello Vietnam, Pho & Roll
Multiple Locations
This fast-casual Vietnamese spot serves a varied menu for both lunch and dinner. The vegan or grilled chicken pho is light but filling and comes with lots of fresh veggies, customizable add ons as well as a side of peppers for those that want to spice it up. For a healthy bite, swap out fried egg rolls for Vietnamese fresh rolls, wrapped in a soft rice-based shell and packed full of veggies and proteins with a tasty side of peanut sauce. Hello Vietnam
offers many salads, rice bowls, and soups at different spice levels, which are also all available vegan or vegetarian. This quick and affordable restaurant is perfect for a healthy lunch on the go.
Take a fine-dining approach to healthy food at Sapiens Paleo Kitchen.
Sapiens Paleo Kitchen
10441 East McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, Scottsdale
This 4-year-old Scottsdale French-style restaurant offers paleo or low-carb meals with Parisian flair. Menu items include rabbit and escargot
for those who eat meat. However, Sapiens Paleo Kitchen
also offers daily vegan specials. The restaurant also provides meal prep options and has a gluten-free bakery.
All menu items are free of added sugar, GMOs, corn, beans, grain, dairy, and peanuts, making it an excellent option for those with food sensitivities, allergies, special diets, or anybody trying to incorporate more vegetables into their meals.
Sapiens differs from many health-focused restaurants in town thanks to its fine-dining approach. Only open for dinner, this is the perfect date-night spot to impress and indulge with food that is still good for you. The Sapien Salad has the perfect crunch of nuts and bacon. Typical entrees range from $27-$32 and can be sampled in this curated, intimate dining experience.
Vegan versions of backyard classics like burgers and wings are available at Green New American Vegetarian.
Green New American Vegetarian
Multiple Locations
Vegan comfort food restaurant, Green New American
Vegetarian, has a varied menu of plant-based meals made with faux meats and vegan cheeses. Try a garden burrito or tortilla-less bowl for a healthy lunch or dinner. Satisfy fast food cravings without going to a drive-thru by ordering some cauliflower wings or a Big Wac veggie burger. Sandwiches are customizable and customers can substitute gluten-free bread or sprouted Ezekiel bread. With locations in Tempe and Phoenix, Green is a perfect option for those craving comfort food while avoiding animal products.
Eden's Grill
13843 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix Eden's Grill
is a cozy Mediterranean-style family-owned spot that boasts a taste of home. Most dishes are served with a side called Mom's Rice, a unique pilaf sprinkled with raisins and almonds. Kebabs, served individually and on combination platters, are seasoned and flame grilled. They are satisfying even without any heavy sauces or creams. At Eden's Grill, it's all about the grilled meats, vegetables, rice, and hummus. Homemade veggie patties, made with a blend of cauliflower, potato, parsley, and spiced flour are a great option for vegetarians, as is the lentil stew. One of the signature dishes and a lighter dinner favorite is Eden's Grilled Chicken. The meat is seasoned with a mouth-watering blend of oregano, lemon, and garlic and comes with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and the signature rice.
Many options at The Coronado are inspired by Mexican food staples.
The Coronado
2245 North 12th Street, Phoenix The Coronado
PHX is a plant-based restaurant with a mix of Southwest and Mexican-inspired offerings. This is a place where vegans and non-vegans can enjoy hearty, veggie-based takes on burritos, tacos, and tofu scrambles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Note that on busy weekends or close to closing time, some favorites like the Beet and Quinoa Burger and California Burrito tend to sell out. Try the strong and smooth drip coffee from sister-space Dark Hall Coffee for a weekend brunch alternative to a greasy spoon pancake joint. Order a short stack of vegan pancakes with real maple syrup or the Coronado's vegan Crunch Wrap with guacamole, beans, corn, mushrooms, and a side salad. It's a great, and much lighter take on fast food.