14 Phoenix Restaurants Offering To-Go Family Meals for Mother's Day

There are plenty of ways to treat mom this Mother's Day — but these happen to be the food and drink ones.

Pandemic or not, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 10. Taking mom out to her favorite restaurant isn't an option, but there are plenty of ways to wine and dine mom at home. Give the family matriarch — or aunt, grandma, friend-who's-like-a-mom — a gourmet brunch, living-room happy hour, or a catered dinner.

Valley restaurants aren't holding back on ways to make moms feel special, so don't wait to order food and drink from these 14 Phoenix-area restaurants.

Aioli Gourmet Burger 10652 North 32nd Street



Let mom sleep in on Sunday while you grab brunch to-go from Aioli Gourmet Burger. Choose from rosemary prime rib, feta spinach and red pepper quiche, croissant chicken salad sandwiches, and mini stuffed cannolis. But brunch isn't complete without the mimosas — available for $4 a person. Brunch for two costs $47 and $85 for four. All orders must be in by 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. Delivery is also available from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. for an additional $5. Place your order at info@aioliburger.com.

EXPAND Buy one meal and get half-off another entree at Chase's Diner. Chase's Diner

Chase’s Diner 2040 North Alma School Road, Chandler



Want to celebrate Mother's Day without going broke? From from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, Chase's Diner is offering a buy one entree, get another half-off in honor of the special day. Some menu items include homemade chicken fried steak, a country burrito, and either a waffle or French toast combo. This discount is available for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery via Grub Hub and Postmates.

Gertrude's 1201 North Galvin Parkway



Gertrude's is making certain mom is feeling the love. Brunch offerings include orange almond and white chocolate brioche French toast (for real), plus shellfish quiche, savory crepes, and salmon toast. Dinner is also on the menu, which lists chicken marsala. Brunch and dinner are offered as single-serve or family of four options. Cocktail kits are also available, FYI. Curbside pickup and delivery is available Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9. Call 480-719-8600 for more information.

LDV Winery Tasting Room 7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale



If mom's jam is sweet treats paired with a bottle of wine, LDV Winery Tasting Room is offering Rosé of Grenache paired with six macarons. The gift package is $48 plus tax and is available for curbside pickup or delivery. Grab yours from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 9. Orders can be made by calling 480-664-4822.

EXPAND Buy a meal for mom at Los Sombreros and be charitable at the same time. Los Sombreros

Los Sombreros Multiple Locations



If you want to help a charity while treating mom, Los Sombreros will donate a meal to a nonprofit serving women and children for every $30 order. Avocado toast, huevos rancheros, pollo fundido, and berry bowls are just some of the menu items. And don't forget to order mimosas to accompany mom's to-go meal. Orders can be placed by calling the Uptown location at 602-601-6390 or the Scottsdale location at 480-994-1799.

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



What mom doesn't like breakfast-in-bed? Let mom scroll her tablet while you treat her to faves from Miracle Mile Deli. The breakfast-in-bed package feeds four and includes plain bagels and whipped cream cheese and smoked salmon, seasonal fresh fruit, yogurt, and granola for $55. Sandwich and family dinner kits are also available for purchase. Call 602-776-0992 to order.

Morning Squeeze Multiple Locations



Mother's Day is a celebration and Morning Squeeze is bundling up all the good eats and bubbly for mom. The brunch package feeds up to six people and includes a chocolate chip French casserole, biscuits and gravy, breakfast potatoes, veggie and meat quiches, and a variety of fruit. The package is $120 and orders should be placed by Friday, May 8. Pickup is early on Sunday, May 10. Call 480-945-4669 for the Scottsdale location and 480-264-4688 for the Tempe location.

EXPAND If mom is craving some Southern grub, shrimp and grits is on the menu at Original Breakfast House. Original Breakfast House

Original Breakfast House 13623 North 32nd Street



Breakfast is a great way to start Mother's Day and you can treat mom to Original Breakfast House entrees to-go. And there are plenty of choices — a crab omelette is loaded with crab, avocado, and pepper jack cheese for $16.50, cheesy grits with sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, bacon, and a poached egg for $14.50, and deep-fried French toast topped with strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries for $12.95. Check out the full menu for additional options. These specials are available from 6 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. Call 602-482-2328 for orders.

Padre Murphy's 4338 West Bell Road, Glendale



Dining at home doesn't mean you have to sacrifice the three-course meal for mom. Padre Murphy's starters include caesar or Sonoma salad, followed by a choice of chicken marsala or grilled salmon, and an option of strawberry cheesecake or carrot cake. The price for the chicken marsala meal is $20.99 for a single serving or $84.99 for a family of four, while the grilled salmon meal is $26.99 for a single serving and $99.99 for a family of four. Can't forget drinks to complement the dining experience and alcohol-to-go includes mimosas, martinis, and margaritas. Orders must be placed 24-hours in advance. Call 602-547-9406 for more information.

EXPAND Mom can have brunch and dinner to-go at Phoenix City Grille. Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



Spoil mom on this Mother's Day by catering brunch and/or dinner from Phoenix City Grille. Serving four, brunch includes three pounds of glazed ham, a half quiche with green chile, Monterey jack cheese, and roasted corn, English muffins, and fresh fruit salad for $60. If dinner is more your mom's thing, PCG is offering choice of three pounds of glazed ham or roasted turkey, side-kicked by garlic mashed potatoes or scalloped potatoes, Caesar or house salad, glazed carrots, and dinner rolls. Cost is $80. Order either brunch or dinner by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, for pick-up on Sunday, May 10, during designated times. Guests may call 602-266-3001 to order.

Prep and Pastry 7025 East Via Soleri Drive, #175, Scottsdale



If mom likes the personal touch for Mother's Day and wants you to cook the meal, Prep and Pastry has a variety of options. Choose from breakast-in-bed chef boards, brioche bread pudding, or a brunch package including prep for potatoes, bacon, scrambled eggs, and strawberry scones. Add flowers to the meal for $25. Craft mimosas and cocktail kits are also available. All orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Friday, May 8. Call 480-477-1502 for more information.

RA Sushi Multiple Locations



Bring happy hour home from RA Sushi to celebrate mom. Sake bomber kits start at $6, mix and match six packs are $15, and wine bottles are selling for $15 or more. Oh, Mom might want some apps or dinner with her sake bomb? RA Sushi has meal kits like "How We Roll" for $49, "Shrimply Irresistible" for $33, and the "RAvival Kit" for $33 on deck. And if you get a meal, you can also order cocktails starting at $5.

EXPAND If a feast is what mom wants, that is what she will get at Z'Tejas. Z'Tejas

Z'Tejas Multiple Locations



During these weird times, an all-day feast may be what mom needs. Z'Tejas is rolling out a family package with two and a half-pound, smoked prime rib steaks, roasted poblano mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, cornbread, chocolate ancho chili fudge pie, and a bottle of house wine. Cost is $60 per couple and $25 for each additional person. Add a "mom-a-rita" if that's more her speed. Packages are limited so call 480-948-9010 for the Paradise Valley location and 480-893-7550 for the Chandler location.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu is offering a wide variety of sweet and savory meal choices for mom. Choose from braised beef short ribs or crab cannelloni with sides like butter whipped potatoes, antipasto salad, and chocolate cherry almond scones for $36 a person. If you hope to collaborate with mom in the kitchen, take-and-make family meals are also available. Think garlic and herb butter-rubbed prime rib, pecan-crusted Alaskan halibut, filet of beef and rib-eye, diver scallops, jumbo shrimp, and vegetables for the grill. DIY meal kits start at $89. And you may add champagne and flowers for $49. Orders will be taken till 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Pick up for take-and-make meals start Saturday, May 9, and other orders will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. Call 480-421-7712 for more information.