Here's Where to Find Fluffy Bubble Waffles in Greater Phoenix

Imagine a delicious Asian dessert that consists of fluffy egg waffles, ice cream, fruit, condensed milk drizzle, and probably more. Welcome to the world of bubble waffles. Instead of the familiar, cellular look of your usual breakfast waffle, bubble waffles are seemingly three-dimensional, like those little raised domes are coming right at you. And they're a dessert.

Craving a bubble waffle? We got you. Here’s where to find them in the Valley.

Mango Rabbit

1250 East Apache Boulevard, #112, Tempe

This little tea shop has a huge teddy bear welcoming you upon entering, but don’t let the tiny shop fool you. Mango Rabbit is big on innovation, and here to champion Asian culture in the Valley. “I want to create a place that can bridge cultures,” owner Peggy Huang says. “We like to try new, different things. We look at whatever is popular in Asia, integrate this into new items, and bring this to Arizona.” Take for instance their Ube Bubble Waffles, with ube (a currently popular kind of purple yam) sourced directly from the Philippines, or their Rose Bubble Waffles cooked with rose petals that have soaked for 15 hours.