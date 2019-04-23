It’s Fate! Seriously, McFate Brewing Company Is Fate Brewing Again

McFate Brewing Company, the brewery and restaurant with two Scottsdale locations, opened in 2012 as just Fate Brewing Company. But there was an issue.

There already was a similarly named Colorado brewery. So in 2016, Scottsdale's Fate Brewing Co. had to reopen as McFate Brewing as a nod to founder Steve McFate.

But fate (and bankruptcy) intervened.

McFate is rebranding as Fate Brewing Company just in time to open its third location in Tempe this May.

The Boulder, Colorado-based FATE Brewing Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in United States Bankruptcy Court on November 1, according to Westword. This may be why McFate Brewing jumped on the chance to reclaim its original name.

“Fate is who we are, and we are thrilled to be called by our true name again,” Steve Ellefson, general manager at Fate Brewing Company, says in a press release. “To our fans and loyalists, we were always Fate.”

New Tempe location is set to open in May at Fate Brewing Company. Lauren Cusimano

And to celebrate, head brewer Adam Schmeichel is rereleasing Fate’s American Pale Ale. The old favorite will be on tap at all three Fate Brewing Company locations in east Phoenix.

Among all this news however, the founder McFate will be leaving operations at the soon-to-be Fate Brewing Company, also in May. “I'm exploring options,” McFate says in a press release. “I started the brewery because of my passion for craft beer and the community. I look forward to putting the same passion into whatever the future holds.”

The third location is set to open at 201 East Southern Avenue in Tempe — more or less the southeast corner of Mill and Southern avenues. This will add to the already bustling bar and restaurant intersection home to Yucca Tap Room and Bao Chow, Monkey Pants, and Time Out Lounge.

For more information, see the Fate Brewing Company website.