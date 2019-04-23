 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
McFate Brewing Company is now Fate Brewing Company.EXPAND
McFate Brewing Company is now Fate Brewing Company.
Courtesy of Fate Brewing Company

It’s Fate! Seriously, McFate Brewing Company Is Fate Brewing Again

Lauren Cusimano | April 23, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

McFate Brewing Company, the brewery and restaurant with two Scottsdale locations, opened in 2012 as just Fate Brewing Company. But there was an issue.

There already was a similarly named Colorado brewery. So in 2016, Scottsdale's Fate Brewing Co. had to reopen as McFate Brewing as a nod to founder Steve McFate.

But fate (and bankruptcy) intervened.

Related Stories

McFate is rebranding as Fate Brewing Company just in time to open its third location in Tempe this May.

The Boulder, Colorado-based FATE Brewing Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in United States Bankruptcy Court on November 1, according to Westword. This may be why McFate Brewing jumped on the chance to reclaim its original name.

“Fate is who we are, and we are thrilled to be called by our true name again,” Steve Ellefson, general manager at Fate Brewing Company, says in a press release. “To our fans and loyalists, we were always Fate.”

And to celebrate, head brewer Adam Schmeichel is rereleasing Fate’s American Pale Ale. The old favorite will be on tap at all three Fate Brewing Company locations in east Phoenix.

Among all this news however, the founder McFate will be leaving operations at the soon-to-be Fate Brewing Company, also in May. “I'm exploring options,” McFate says in a press release. “I started the brewery because of my passion for craft beer and the community. I look forward to putting the same passion into whatever the future holds.”

The third location is set to open at 201 East Southern Avenue in Tempe — more or less the southeast corner of Mill and Southern avenues. This will add to the already bustling bar and restaurant intersection home to Yucca Tap Room and Bao Chow, Monkey Pants, and Time Out Lounge.

For more information, see the Fate Brewing Company website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >