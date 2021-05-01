 
It's May. Here Are 10 Food and Drink Events Happening in Greater Phoenix This Month.

Julie Levin | May 1, 2021 | 6:00am
May we get started?
Kelly's at SouthBridge
Outdoor festivals, live music, the Kentucky Derby with cocktails, and an event with some of Food Network's Chopped champions for local cancer charities. Bookmark this page. Here are 10 in-person food and drink events happening throughout the Valley this May.

Kentucky Derby Viewing

Saturday, May 1
Kelly's at SouthBridge
7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale


Kelly’s at SouthBridge is bringing the Kentucky Derby spirit to Old Town Scottsdale this year. Watch the big race on one of the HD televisions and enjoy Makers Mark mint and strawberry juleps for $21. DJ Rolemodel will be playing music, and just about anybody can enter the best-dressed contest with the $50 gift card prize. Private viewing lounges and bottle service is also available.

Iberian Penisula Wine Dinner

Thursday, May 6
The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's
3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A


The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's will be serving a four-course meal inspired by Spain and Portugal with perfectly paired wines from the region. Think Cava and Tempranillo. Arrive between 7 and 7:30 p.m. for a glass of bubbles and a light appetizer before dinner starts. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available, and masks are required when not eating or drinking. Tickets are $75.

Related Stories

Passport Series

Saturday, May 8
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue


It's time for another edition of FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel's Passport Series which gives guests a chance to feel like they've traveled to an exotic destination without leaving town. This time, set sail for Greece with authentic Greek-inspired cuisine from the onsite Match Market and Bar. Each ticket costs $15 and includes a specialty cocktail.

High Street is hosting two events this month.EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

The High Street Taco and Margarita Festival

Saturday, May 8
High Street at City North
5415 Easy High Street


Get your tacos and margaritas fix at the first of two festivals being put on at High Street this month. A $25 general admission includes two drinks, live entertainment from some cover bands, cash bars, and access to food and arts and crafts vendors. A $65 VIP ticket gives you six drink tickets in the VIP area plus access to all areas and a meet-and-greet with the bands. The festivities go from 2 to 10 p.m.

The High Street Sangria and Jazz Festival

Sunday, May 9
High Street
5415 Easy High Street


Head back to High Street the next day for the Sangria and Jazz Festival from noon to 8 p.m. A $25 general admission ticket includes two drink tickets for a variety of sangrias, live entertainment, access to food/arts vendors, and cash bars. Eric Darius, Turning Point, and Rebecca Jade will be performing. If you purchase the $65 VIP ticket, you can snag a CD signed by Darius.

Beer from THAT Brewery will be paired with dishes from The Vig.EXPAND
Dave Clark

Beer Dinner

Thursday, May 13
The Vig Fillmore
606 North Fourth Avenue


The Vig Fillmore welcomes THAT Brewery for a four-course meal with beer pairings. Start with an appetizer of whipped goat cheese with a pecan cracker and strawberry powder that will go well with a strawberry blonde. Tempura wild Rocky Point shrimp is next served with a Fossil Creek IPA followed by smoked pork short ribs and an Arizona Trail Ale. For dessert, there's a date cake with a Nebula Goat Milk Caramel Stout. Tickets cost $45.

Cooking Class with Chef Marcellino

Saturday, May 15
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale


At this edition of Marcellino Ristorante's learn and lunch series, chef Marcellino will show off his recipe for  pollo saporito, tender pieces of white meat chicken sautéed with mushrooms, pine nuts, and sun-dried tomato in a touch of fresh tomato sauce. After class, attendees will enjoy the dish along with a fresh organic salad and biscotti. Reservations are required. Cost is $50 a person.

Hearth '61's open kitchen.EXPAND
Chris Malloy

Spirited Sipping Seminar

Saturday, May 15
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive,  Scottsdale


Class is in session. Learn everything you wanted to know about chardonnays from great wine regions at this 30 to a 45-minute seminar at Hearth '61. A beverage expert will guide you through a history lesson and a tasting with a light paired nosh. It's $39 to attend with space limited to 20 guests.

Wine Tasting and Block Party

Sunday, May 16
Tarbell's
3213 East Camelback Road


Tarbell's and The Wine Store are catering this special event in the parking lot of Camelback East Village. There will be everything from wine sampling to a coconut cream pie eating contest. General admission tickets cost $49 and include a wine tasting with 15 two-ounce pours and food pairings like mint watermelon salad, lobster rolls, and pulled pork sandwiches. Some proceeds will go toward the nonprofit Helping Hands for Single Moms. There are also deals for members of the Luxury Wine Club and VIP tickets.

Jennifer Caraway is one of the chefs who will be at the Chopped Champions event.EXPAND
Katherine Davis-Young

Chopped Champions Cooking for Cancer


Sunday, May 16
The Simple Farm
9080 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale


Four of Arizona's Chopped champions from the Food Network are teaming up for a special event at The Simple Farm with 100 percent of the proceeds going to local cancer charities. The chefs are Adam Allison of Handlebar Diner, Cory Oppold of Atlas Bistro, Jennifer Caraway of the Joy Bus, and Nick LaRosa of Nook Kitchen. Tickets are $150 a person not including tax. You'll receive an email about two days before with the working menu, arrival time, and suggested attire.

Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

