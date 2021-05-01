It's May. Here Are 10 Food and Drink Events Happening in Greater Phoenix This Month.

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Outdoor festivals, live music, the Kentucky Derby with cocktails, and an event with some of Food Network's Chopped champions for local cancer charities. Bookmark this page. Here are 10 in-person food and drink events happening throughout the Valley this May.
Kentucky Derby ViewingSaturday, May 1
Kelly's at SouthBridge
7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale
Kelly’s at SouthBridge is bringing the Kentucky Derby spirit to Old Town Scottsdale this year. Watch the big race on one of the HD televisions and enjoy Makers Mark mint and strawberry juleps for $21. DJ Rolemodel will be playing music, and just about anybody can enter the best-dressed contest with the $50 gift card prize. Private viewing lounges and bottle service is also available.
Iberian Penisula Wine DinnerThursday, May 6
The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's
3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A
The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's will be serving a four-course meal inspired by Spain and Portugal with perfectly paired wines from the region. Think Cava and Tempranillo. Arrive between 7 and 7:30 p.m. for a glass of bubbles and a light appetizer before dinner starts. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available, and masks are required when not eating or drinking. Tickets are $75.
Passport SeriesSaturday, May 8
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
It's time for another edition of FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel's Passport Series which gives guests a chance to feel like they've traveled to an exotic destination without leaving town. This time, set sail for Greece with authentic Greek-inspired cuisine from the onsite Match Market and Bar. Each ticket costs $15 and includes a specialty cocktail.
The High Street Taco and Margarita FestivalSaturday, May 8
High Street at City North
5415 Easy High Street
Get your tacos and margaritas fix at the first of two festivals being put on at High Street this month. A $25 general admission includes two drinks, live entertainment from some cover bands, cash bars, and access to food and arts and crafts vendors. A $65 VIP ticket gives you six drink tickets in the VIP area plus access to all areas and a meet-and-greet with the bands. The festivities go from 2 to 10 p.m.
The High Street Sangria and Jazz FestivalSunday, May 9
High Street
5415 Easy High Street
Head back to High Street the next day for the Sangria and Jazz Festival from noon to 8 p.m. A $25 general admission ticket includes two drink tickets for a variety of sangrias, live entertainment, access to food/arts vendors, and cash bars. Eric Darius, Turning Point, and Rebecca Jade will be performing. If you purchase the $65 VIP ticket, you can snag a CD signed by Darius.
Beer DinnerThursday, May 13
The Vig Fillmore
606 North Fourth Avenue
The Vig Fillmore welcomes THAT Brewery for a four-course meal with beer pairings. Start with an appetizer of whipped goat cheese with a pecan cracker and strawberry powder that will go well with a strawberry blonde. Tempura wild Rocky Point shrimp is next served with a Fossil Creek IPA followed by smoked pork short ribs and an Arizona Trail Ale. For dessert, there's a date cake with a Nebula Goat Milk Caramel Stout. Tickets cost $45.
Cooking Class with Chef MarcellinoSaturday, May 15
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
At this edition of Marcellino Ristorante's learn and lunch series, chef Marcellino will show off his recipe for pollo saporito, tender pieces of white meat chicken sautéed with mushrooms, pine nuts, and sun-dried tomato in a touch of fresh tomato sauce. After class, attendees will enjoy the dish along with a fresh organic salad and biscotti. Reservations are required. Cost is $50 a person.
Spirited Sipping SeminarSaturday, May 15
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
Class is in session. Learn everything you wanted to know about chardonnays from great wine regions at this 30 to a 45-minute seminar at Hearth '61. A beverage expert will guide you through a history lesson and a tasting with a light paired nosh. It's $39 to attend with space limited to 20 guests.
Wine Tasting and Block PartySunday, May 16
Tarbell's
3213 East Camelback Road
Tarbell's and The Wine Store are catering this special event in the parking lot of Camelback East Village. There will be everything from wine sampling to a coconut cream pie eating contest. General admission tickets cost $49 and include a wine tasting with 15 two-ounce pours and food pairings like mint watermelon salad, lobster rolls, and pulled pork sandwiches. Some proceeds will go toward the nonprofit Helping Hands for Single Moms. There are also deals for members of the Luxury Wine Club and VIP tickets.
Chopped Champions Cooking for Cancer
Sunday, May 16
The Simple Farm
9080 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale
Four of Arizona's Chopped champions from the Food Network are teaming up for a special event at The Simple Farm with 100 percent of the proceeds going to local cancer charities. The chefs are Adam Allison of Handlebar Diner, Cory Oppold of Atlas Bistro, Jennifer Caraway of the Joy Bus, and Nick LaRosa of Nook Kitchen. Tickets are $150 a person not including tax. You'll receive an email about two days before with the working menu, arrival time, and suggested attire.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.