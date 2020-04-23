Little Cleo's Seafood Legend Is Back (For a One-Day Popup)

Little Cleo's is back, for one day only, with a family-style shrimp boil.

We haven’t thought about Little Cleo's Seafood Legend in a while. It closed in 2018. Last year, we ranked it the No. 1 eatery of all the Fox Restaurant Concepts last August after FRC was acquired by the Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

But the petite seafood shop returns this weekend for a single-day pop-up at its old stomping ground, The Yard at Culinary Dropout on Seventh Street. Customers may preorder a family shrimp boil meal and beverages for curbside pickup from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, April 25.

It'll be almost like the old days. Fox Restaurant Concepts

The Cajun shrimp boil serves anywhere from four to six people and includes peeled shrimp, corn on the cob, red potatoes, andouille sausage, jambalaya, New Orleans-style bread pudding with bourbon raisin sauce, jalapeno corn bread with honey butter, and sweet tea. The package is $75, and you may add king crab for an extra $35.

Takeaway options are not without adult refreshments. Abita beers are $3 a pop, or $12 for a six-pack. An 8-ounce can of Rosé of Garnacha is $5.50, while a four-pack is $16.50. Bottles of David James sauvignon blanc and Martin Ray pinot noir are $18 each. For to-go cocktails, choose from the Perfect Margarita for $13, Shelter With Sangria for $11, and/or the Louisiana Lemonade for $12 — each with two servings.

Takeout meals include heating instructions, as well as lemons, bibs, and a disposable checkered tablecloth (for atmosphere, so put those newspapers away). However, quantity is limited so you might want to get on that.

For more information, see the Little Cleo's Pop Up page at the FRC website.