Little Miss BBQ and Chin Up Donuts Team Up for a Decadent Dessert

Chin Up Donuts, a North Scottsdale business that opened in November 2020, owner Alex McEntire is topping brioche with barbecue this weekend.
Treats she's created for the doughnut-filled holiday include a brisket and double-smoked sausage doughnut sandwich with maple glaze and barbecue sauce along with a brown butter and pulled pork doughnut topped with barbecue sauce. Best of all, the meat will be provided by none other than Valley favorite Little Miss BBQ.
"They are legends of the barbecue industry here in Arizona," McEntire says, "so when I thought about doing a barbecue doughnut, I knew it had to be Little Miss."
McEntire has become known for her sweet and savory combinations, which include a popular Everything Bagel flavored doughnut, another topped with Sriracha hot sauce glaze, and a mac and cheese fritter. The secret is in the brioche base, she says, explaining that the more rich and buttery dough lends itself well to savory flavors. For the barbecue collaboration, it turned out her maple glaze went really well with brisket.
The barbecue doughnuts will be available at the North Scottsdale doughnut shop this Friday, June 3, with limited quantities available on Saturday as well. But get there early, McEntire warns, a creation from these two heavy hitters is sure to sell out fast.
Chin Up Donuts7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Suite 103, Scottsdale
480-912-1240
chinupdonuts.com.