Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Barbecue

Little Miss BBQ and Chin Up Donuts Team Up for a Decadent Dessert

June 2, 2022 7:00AM

National Doughnut Day treats at Chin Up.
National Doughnut Day treats at Chin Up. Alex McEntire
With National BBQ Month wrapping up in May, and National Doughnut Day on the calendar for June 3, an unusual and uniquely summer creation is coming to the Valley.

click to enlarge A brown butter doughnut topped with Little Miss BBQ pulled pork and sauce at Chin Up Donuts. - ALEX MCENTIRE
A brown butter doughnut topped with Little Miss BBQ pulled pork and sauce at Chin Up Donuts.
Alex McEntire
At Chin Up Donuts, a North Scottsdale business that opened in November 2020, owner Alex McEntire is topping brioche with barbecue this weekend.

Treats she's created for the doughnut-filled holiday include a brisket and double-smoked sausage doughnut sandwich with maple glaze and barbecue sauce along with a brown butter and pulled pork doughnut topped with barbecue sauce. Best of all, the meat will be provided by none other than Valley favorite Little Miss BBQ.

"They are legends of the barbecue industry here in Arizona," McEntire says, "so when I thought about doing a barbecue doughnut, I knew it had to be Little Miss."

McEntire has become known for her sweet and savory combinations, which include a popular Everything Bagel flavored doughnut, another topped with Sriracha hot sauce glaze, and a mac and cheese fritter. The secret is in the brioche base, she says, explaining that the more rich and buttery dough lends itself well to savory flavors. For the barbecue collaboration, it turned out her maple glaze went really well with brisket.

click to enlarge A brisket and double-smoked sausage doughnut sandwich at Chin Up Donuts. - ALEX MCENTIRE
A brisket and double-smoked sausage doughnut sandwich at Chin Up Donuts.
Alex McEntire
"It's about getting the right amount of sweet without being overpowering," she says of her unique creations. "People are always skeptical, but when they try it, they love it."

The barbecue doughnuts will be available at the North Scottsdale doughnut shop this Friday, June 3, with limited quantities available on Saturday as well. But get there early, McEntire warns, a creation from these two heavy hitters is sure to sell out fast.

Chin Up Donuts

7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Suite 103, Scottsdale
480-912-1240
chinupdonuts.com.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 6.02.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation