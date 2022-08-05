Dance, Drink Wine, and Support the Community at this Summer Pool Party

On Thursday, August 11, the Summer Splash Pool Party will take over the swimming area at the Rise Uptown Hotel for an event complete with chilled wines, Summer Crush Sangria, lite bites, and "groovy beats," according to a press release.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best and brightest 1970s outfits and dance the night away as Recordbar Radio spins tunes.
The party celebrates Postino's newest wine subscription box, named Summer Crush. It is the latest collection of wines available from the quarterly subscription service known as the Wine Cult. Each box contains four wines, and the summer sippers will be on display at the party.
available for $16 each, will benefit One Community, a non-profit organization that works to bring equality and equal treatment in the workplace, in housing, and in public accommodations for the LGBTQ community in Arizona.
“Postino Wine Cult is so excited to bring this fun poolside disco to life, all while giving back to a community that is part of our cultural fabric," says Lauren Bailey, CEO and Co-Founder of Upward Projects, the company behind Postino.
"At Postino, we're focused on inclusion and strive to make everyone feel good, including our LGBTQ+ community both within our company, and our guests," Bailey says.
Postino, along with Lylo, partnered with One Community to raise funds and awareness. Lylo, the poolside bar at Rise Uptown, is led by cocktail expert Ross Simon. Extra food and drinks, including classic cocktails found on menu at Bitter & Twisted, one of Simon's other bars, will be available for purchase at the event.
Summer Splash Pool Party
Thursday, August 11 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Lylo Swim Club
400 West Camelback Road