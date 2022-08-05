Support Us

Dance, Drink Wine, and Support the Community at this Summer Pool Party

August 5, 2022 6:30AM

The pool at Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel.
The pool at Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel. Chris Malloy
Dance, drink wine, and do so all while helping the community. Valley favorite wine bar Postino is teaming up with pool and cocktail bar Lylo Swim Club for an evening of fun and fundraising.

On Thursday, August 11, the Summer Splash Pool Party will take over the swimming area at the Rise Uptown Hotel for an event complete with chilled wines, Summer Crush Sangria, lite bites, and "groovy beats," according to a press release.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best and brightest 1970s outfits and dance the night away as Recordbar Radio spins tunes.

The party celebrates Postino's newest wine subscription box, named Summer Crush. It is the latest collection of wines available from the quarterly subscription service known as the Wine Cult. Each box contains four wines, and the summer sippers will be on display at the party.

click to enlarge
Wine Cult is a quarterly subscription-based wine club from Postino.
Courtesy of Upward Projects
Proceeds from ticket sales, available for $16 each, will benefit One Community, a non-profit organization that works to bring equality and equal treatment in the workplace, in housing, and in public accommodations for the LGBTQ community in Arizona.

“Postino Wine Cult is so excited to bring this fun poolside disco to life, all while giving back to a community that is part of our cultural fabric," says Lauren Bailey, CEO and Co-Founder of Upward Projects, the company behind Postino.

"At Postino, we're focused on inclusion and strive to make everyone feel good, including our LGBTQ+ community both within our company, and our guests," Bailey says.

Postino, along with Lylo, partnered with One Community to raise funds and awareness. Lylo, the poolside bar at Rise Uptown, is led by cocktail expert Ross Simon. Extra food and drinks, including classic cocktails found on menu at Bitter & Twisted, one of Simon's other bars, will be available for purchase at the event.

Summer Splash Pool Party

Thursday, August 11 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Lylo Swim Club
400 West Camelback Road
