Mango Rabbit Boba Serves Thirst-Quenching Pieces of Art in Tempe

Boba is made of tapioca, a starch from the cassava root. The translucent-black pearls are chewy in texture and generally served with milk tea, in which the boba balls sink to the bottom of the glass.





click to enlarge In 2018, Peggy Huang and her husband opened Mango Rabbit Boba at East Apache Boulevard. Mike Madriaga

In 2018, Peggy Huang and her husband opened Mango Rabbit Boba at East Apache Boulevard, less than a mile from the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.



On a recent visit, Huang made a few drinks for us to try.



"Taiwan is very well known for street food and boba. And that inspired me — as boba came from Taiwan. So it was my dream to open a boba store," she says.





click to enlarge A barista adds the final touches to a boba drink. Mike Madriaga

click to enlarge Ela ordered a bubble waffle filled with strawberry ice cream, topped with Fruity Pebbles and strawberries, and decorated with a mermaid cookie. Mike Madriaga

click to enlarge A purple-colored taro slushie drink topped with a chinchilla cookie resembling Totoro. Courtesy of Mango Rabbit Boba

Mango Rabbit Boba

1250 East Apache Blvd., Suite. 112, Tempe

480-912-6283

mangorabbitboba.com



