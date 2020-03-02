11 Food-Friendly Events This March in Greater Phoenix

Jambalaya and jazz — what could be better?

It's (pretty much) spring, and with the ideal weather comes many dining events happening in the Valley. From cooking classes to afternoon tea next to an olive grove, a Roaring '20s-themed dinner to a St. Patrick's Day scavenger hunt at some of Old Town Scottsdale's best wineries, March's calendar is not one to ignore.

Here's a quick guide to some fun food-savvy ways to spend the month.

Jazz and Jambalaya Series Sundays, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29

Southern Rail

300 West Camelback Road



This lively series is starting up again at Southern Rail. Sip on sazeracs and enjoy Chef Justin Beckett’s signature jambalaya while listening to live jazz on the patio. You'd swear you'd flown somewhere else. The weekly Sunday night event continues through April 26.

EXPAND The gnocchi sorrentina at Marcellino's in Old Town Scottsdale. Marcellino Ristorante

Prohibition Wine Dinner Wednesday, March 4

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Here's a chance to go back. Picture a time, about 100 years ago, when alcohol was outlawed and Americans were just starting to learn about authentic Italian cuisine. Oh wait, you're in present-day Scottsdale. From 7 to 9:30 p.m., Marcellino Ristorante will take guests on a historic journey during a five-course meal paired with regional Italian wines from Fontanavecchia Vineyard. Cost is $200 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.

EXPAND A spirits-heavy dinner is coming to LON’s Last Drop. Hermosa Inn

LON’s Last Drop Dinner Series Wednesday, March 11

LON's Last Drop

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley



LON's Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco and Azunia Tequila's Travis Nass are teaming up for the final dinner of this series at LON's Last Drop. Nass will share his passion and inspiration behind all the handcrafted spirits while you get to eat up. The three-course meal is $99 per person. Make a reservation by calling 602-955-7878.

EXPAND Executive Chef Dushyant Singh will lead a new cooking series. Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

In Season Cooking Series Wednesday, March 11

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

2 East Jefferson Street



Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails Executive Chef Dushyant Singh is launching his new In Season cooking series. Guests will enjoy light bites plus beer and wine samples centered around seasonal ingredients and local purveyors. The March session will focus on produce like Brussels sprouts and fava beans. Tickets start at $30 and include tax and gratuity.

Meads go way beyond traditional honey. Allison Trebacz

Nordic Mead Making & Tasting Sunday, March 15

Thunderbird Lounge

710 West Montecito Avenue



Learn how to make mead like the Vikings with this workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. at Thunderbird Lounge. Mead is made from fermented honey, water, and spices, just to give you an idea. But no worries, all supplies and ingredients are included with the ticket, which is $35. And you'll leave with your own batch of mead to take home and ferment.

EXPAND LDV Winery in Scottsdale. Kate Peifer

Shamrocks & Shenanigans Wine Scavenger Hunt Tuesday, March 17

Scottsdale Wine Trail

7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale



Gather up a group of (up to) four people and hit this interactive St. Patrick's Day event hosted by five wineries on the Scottsdale Wine Trail. Check-in begins at the LDV Winery Tasting Room,. Each stop includes three tastes at each winery, as well as a commemorative wine glass to take home. Teams will have three hours to finish the hunt, and prizes will be awarded to the fastest and most accurate teams. Cost is $30 per person, and preregistration — at least a day in advance — is required.

EXPAND You've got to love the beauty of Desert Botanical Garden. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Agave on the Rocks Friday, March 27

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 North Galvin Parkway



Celebrate tequila, music, and food while wandering the trails of the Desert Botanical Garden. Sip on a margarita while trying, and most likely enjoying, culinary treats from Valley restaurants and caterers. The event, which takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., costs $75 a person.

Cooking class at The Farm, anyone? The Farm at South Mountain

Farm to Table Plant-Based Cooking Class Saturday, March 28

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 South 32nd Street



Learn about authentic farm-to-table, plant-based cooking with award-winning cookbook author Melanie Albert. She'll lead this early spring class at the Botanica market at The Farm at South Mountain. Tickets are $55.

Time to get Gatsby-ed at Match Restaurant & Lounge. FOUND:RE Hotel Phoenix

Great Gatsby Pairing Dinner

Saturday, March 28

MATCH Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



MATCH Restaurant & Lounge is no stranger to themed dinners, and March's event is all about The Great Gatsby. Each of the five courses will be paired with a different themed cocktail inspired by the book and the Roaring '20s, from Oysters Rockefeller to rib-eye steak and a Meyer lemon yogurt cake. For more information, call 602-875-8080.

EXPAND Take a trip out to Queen Creek Olive Mill. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Afternoon Tea Sunday, March 29

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek



Enjoy afternoon tea in the olive grove from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Queen Creek Olive Mill. Guests will enjoy finger sandwiches, pastries, cakes, scones, and hot tea. A Champagne bar will also be available for an additional fee. Tickets, which are $25, are available via the Queen Creek Olive Mill Facebook page, but seating is limited.

EXPAND The "superfoods" salad from Phoenix City Grille contains tepary beans and a chiltepin vinaigrette. Chris Malloy

PCG and MGP Tasting Dinner Tuesday, March 31

Phoenix City Grille

5816 North 16th Street



Phoenix City Grille chef Micah Wyzlic and MGP Ingredients master blender David Whitmer are teaming up for a five-course tasting menu. Starting at 6 p.m., guests will receive an Eight & Sand old fashioned welcome cocktail before sitting down to enjoy a first-course salad. That's followed by a spice-cured pork belly, spiced duck confit, coffee-rubbed roasted beef tenderloin, and a Mexican chocolate tart. Reserve your spot by calling 602-510-7174.