Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Jambalaya and jazz — what could be better?EXPAND
Jambalaya and jazz — what could be better?
Southern Rail

11 Food-Friendly Events This March in Greater Phoenix

Julie Levin | March 2, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

It's (pretty much) spring, and with the ideal weather comes many dining events happening in the Valley. From cooking classes to afternoon tea next to an olive grove, a Roaring '20s-themed dinner to a St. Patrick's Day scavenger hunt at some of Old Town Scottsdale's best wineries, March's calendar is not one to ignore.

Here's a quick guide to some fun food-savvy ways to spend the month.

Jazz and Jambalaya Series

Sundays, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29
Southern Rail
300 West Camelback Road


This lively series is starting up again at Southern Rail. Sip on sazeracs and enjoy Chef Justin Beckett’s signature jambalaya while listening to live jazz on the patio. You'd swear you'd flown somewhere else. The weekly Sunday night event continues through April 26.

The gnocchi sorrentina at Marcellino's in Old Town Scottsdale.EXPAND
The gnocchi sorrentina at Marcellino's in Old Town Scottsdale.
Marcellino Ristorante

Prohibition Wine Dinner

Wednesday, March 4
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale


Here's a chance to go back. Picture a time, about 100 years ago, when alcohol was outlawed and Americans were just starting to learn about authentic Italian cuisine. Oh wait, you're in present-day Scottsdale. From 7 to 9:30 p.m., Marcellino Ristorante will take guests on a historic journey during a five-course meal paired with regional Italian wines from Fontanavecchia Vineyard. Cost is $200 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.

A spirits-heavy dinner is coming to LON’s Last Drop.EXPAND
A spirits-heavy dinner is coming to LON’s Last Drop.
Hermosa Inn

LON’s Last Drop Dinner Series

Wednesday, March 11
LON's Last Drop
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley


LON's Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco and Azunia Tequila's Travis Nass are teaming up for the final dinner of this series at LON's Last Drop. Nass will share his passion and inspiration behind all the handcrafted spirits while you get to eat up. The three-course meal is $99 per person. Make a reservation by calling 602-955-7878.

Executive Chef Dushyant Singh will lead a new cooking series.EXPAND
Executive Chef Dushyant Singh will lead a new cooking series.
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

In Season Cooking Series

Wednesday, March 11
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
2 East Jefferson Street


Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails Executive Chef Dushyant Singh is launching his new In Season cooking series. Guests will enjoy light bites plus beer and wine samples centered around seasonal ingredients and local purveyors. The March session will focus on produce like Brussels sprouts and fava beans. Tickets start at $30 and include tax and gratuity.

Meads go way beyond traditional honey.
Meads go way beyond traditional honey.
Allison Trebacz

Nordic Mead Making & Tasting

Sunday, March 15
Thunderbird Lounge
710 West Montecito Avenue


Learn how to make mead like the Vikings with this workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. at Thunderbird Lounge. Mead is made from fermented honey, water, and spices, just to give you an idea. But no worries, all supplies and ingredients are included with the ticket, which is $35. And you'll leave with your own batch of mead to take home and ferment.

LDV Winery in Scottsdale.EXPAND
LDV Winery in Scottsdale.
Kate Peifer

Shamrocks & Shenanigans Wine Scavenger Hunt

Tuesday, March 17
Scottsdale Wine Trail
7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale


Gather up a group of (up to) four people and hit this interactive St. Patrick's Day event hosted by five wineries on the Scottsdale Wine Trail. Check-in begins at the LDV Winery Tasting Room,. Each stop includes three tastes at each winery, as well as a commemorative wine glass to take home. Teams will have three hours to finish the hunt, and prizes will be awarded to the fastest and most accurate teams. Cost is $30 per person, and preregistration — at least a day in advance — is required.

You've got to love the beauty of Desert Botanical Garden.EXPAND
You've got to love the beauty of Desert Botanical Garden.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Agave on the Rocks

Friday, March 27
Desert Botanical Garden
1201 North Galvin Parkway


Celebrate tequila, music, and food while wandering the trails of the Desert Botanical Garden. Sip on a margarita while trying, and most likely enjoying, culinary treats from Valley restaurants and caterers. The event, which takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., costs $75 a person.

Cooking class at The Farm, anyone?
Cooking class at The Farm, anyone?
The Farm at South Mountain

Farm to Table Plant-Based Cooking Class

Saturday, March 28
The Farm at South Mountain
6106 South 32nd Street


Learn about authentic farm-to-table, plant-based cooking with award-winning cookbook author Melanie Albert. She'll lead this early spring class at the Botanica market at The Farm at South Mountain. Tickets are $55.

Time to get Gatsby-ed at Match Restaurant & Lounge.
Time to get Gatsby-ed at Match Restaurant & Lounge.
FOUND:RE Hotel Phoenix

Great Gatsby Pairing Dinner


Saturday, March 28
MATCH Restaurant & Lounge
1100 North Central Avenue


MATCH Restaurant & Lounge is no stranger to themed dinners, and March's event is all about The Great Gatsby. Each of the five courses will be paired with a different themed cocktail inspired by the book and the Roaring '20s, from Oysters Rockefeller to rib-eye steak and a Meyer lemon yogurt cake. For more information, call 602-875-8080.

Take a trip out to Queen Creek Olive Mill.EXPAND
Take a trip out to Queen Creek Olive Mill.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Afternoon Tea

Sunday, March 29
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek


Enjoy afternoon tea in the olive grove from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Queen Creek Olive Mill. Guests will enjoy finger sandwiches, pastries, cakes, scones, and hot tea. A Champagne bar will also be available for an additional fee. Tickets, which are $25, are available via the Queen Creek Olive Mill Facebook page, but seating is limited.

The "superfoods" salad from Phoenix City Grille contains tepary beans and a chiltepin vinaigrette.EXPAND
The "superfoods" salad from Phoenix City Grille contains tepary beans and a chiltepin vinaigrette.
Chris Malloy

PCG and MGP Tasting Dinner

Tuesday, March 31
Phoenix City Grille
5816 North 16th Street


Phoenix City Grille chef Micah Wyzlic and MGP Ingredients master blender David Whitmer are teaming up for a five-course tasting menu. Starting at 6 p.m., guests will receive an Eight & Sand old fashioned welcome cocktail before sitting down to enjoy a first-course salad. That's followed by a spice-cured pork belly, spiced duck confit, coffee-rubbed roasted beef tenderloin, and a Mexican chocolate tart. Reserve your spot by calling 602-510-7174.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

