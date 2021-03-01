A Themed Dinner for Fans of The Office, Plus Other Phoenix Food Events This March

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This March has it all in terms of eating and drinking events. Themed dinners with lots of cocktails? Yes. How about an amusement park complete with your favorite fair food? Check. And let's not forget an important film screening on the current state of farming in Arizona. Here's how to fill your month.

Agritainment Park All March Long Schnepf Farms

24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek



Schnepf Farms, known for pick-your-peaches and country store pies, is hosting the Agritainment Park till April 25. There are more than 25 rides in areas like Potato Park, a petting zoo, and food like burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream (and more classic fair fare). Tickets are $27.95 a person with discounts for military and first responders. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

EXPAND Learn to make tamales at Ofrenda this month. Chris Malloy

Cooking Classes Tuesdays, March 2, 9, 16, and 23

Ofrenda

7100 East Cave Creek Road, #151, Cave Creek



Ofrenda, already known for its Mexican, Latin American, and Spanish dishes with a killer tequila selection, is hosting cooking classes throughout March. You'll learn how to make some real Latin food classics like salsa, tamales, and tortillas. Each in-person tutorial is limited to six people and is $65 a person. In addition to these classes, there's also live music and a mescal tasting happy hour on March 10.

Crawfish Boil Saturday, March 6

Peoria Artisan Brewery

10144 West Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria



It's Peoria Artisan Brewery's fifth annual crawfish boil, which offers more than 140 pounds of crawfish flown in from Louisiana. Chef Michael Mahalick will be preparing it along with andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn. There will also be live music on the patio. The food will be served (instead of the usual buffet-style), will COVID-19 safety measures in place. Boil down from noon to 6 p.m.

Don't miss Jan’s Dinner Party Beef Osso Buco at Match. It'll probably be served earlier than 9 p.m. FOUND:RE Hotel Phoenix

The Office Dinner

Saturday, March 6

MATCH Market & Bar at Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue

If you're the type of person who's watched The Office about four times through, this dinner at Match Market and Bar is for you. Each course and cocktail pairing corresponds to a different episode, from Kevin’s Famous “Spilt” Beef Chili with a Deangelo Vickers cocktail to Jan’s Dinner Party Beef Osso Buco with Pam and Jim’s Office Romance cocktail. The event is $75 a person. Seating is limited. For more information, call 602-875-8080.

Paella Royale Sunday, March 7

Voila French Bistro

10135 East Via Linda, Scottsdale



Paella is a traditional dish from Spain, but it's also popular in southern France. Now that we have the history lesson out of the way, know that Chef Jean-Christophe Gros at Voila French Bistro will be preparing it for a special Sunday supper. The dish will be loaded with saffron rice, shrimp, mussels, calamari, chorizo, and chicken. It's available to go only for $29 from 11 a.m. to noon. Reserve yours at 480-614-5600 by March 2.

EXPAND Pour your own wine; eat your own Girl Scout cookies. Melissa Campana

Wine and Girl Scout Cookie Pairing Tuesday, March 9, and Thursday, March 11

GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar

888 North First Avenue

Girl Scout cookies go well with anything, and that includes wine. Or at least that's the idea behind this tasting event hosted by GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar. Stop by either day between 3 and 10 p.m. to get four different cookies paired with four different wines and a tasting sheet. It's $25 a person and available for dine-in or to-go.

The State of Arizona Farmland Tuesday, March 9

Online

The Good Food Film Series begins this month with The State of Arizona Farmland produced by Local First Arizona’s Good Food Finder. Each individual on-demand film costs $7.50 or it can be viewed with the purchase of the annual all-access pass for $65. You'll learn the story of David Vose and Sara Dolan of Blue Sky Organic Farms who have just planted their last season of crops on their leased land (they've got to be out by July 1, 2021, when a new home builder takes ownership). This screening is the first of three coming this spring.

EXPAND The March wine dinner will be held in the Organic Garden at the Boulders Spa. Boulders Resort and Spa

Duckhorn Wine Dinner Thursday, March 11

Boulders Resort and Spa

34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



Wine, food, a beautiful setting. That's exactly what you'll have at the Duckhorn Wine Dinner hosted by Boulders Resort and Spa. There will be exclusive Duckhorn Vineyards wines and a four-course meal. First up is a toasted ahi tuna followed by vanilla smoked sea scallop Crudo, roasted lamb, and dark chocolate and cherry ganache. Cost is $175 a person. Call 480-595-4668 for reservations.

Lunch and Learn: Saint Patrick's Day Luncheon Wednesday, March 17

Arcadia Farms Café

7025 East First Avenue, Scottsdale



Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with traditional Irish fare and, of course, some green drinks at this two-hour workshop at Arcadia Farms Café. It starts with a welcome champagne/wine reception, followed by demonstrations of how to make watercress soup with whiskey cream, beef pot pie with cheddar stout crust, Colcannon potatoes, currant scones, and mint shakes with green velvet cupcakes. The class is limited to 14 attendees and costs $65 a person.

EXPAND The Double Donkey Prickly Pear cocktail made with Herradura Double Barrel Reposado. Boulders Resort and Spa

Herradura Tequila Dinner Friday, March 19

Spotted Donkey Cantina at El Pedregal

34505 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



The Spotted Donkey Cantina was selected as the first Arizona restaurant to offer its own exclusive tequila from Casa Herradura in Amatitan, Jalisco, Mexico. Each of the three courses at this $95-a-person dinner will come with a different type of Herradura. There's also Baja Dorado ceviche, smoked chili marinated carne asada, and a vanilla lime custard for dessert. Make a reservation at 480-488-3358.