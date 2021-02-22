11 Meal-Prep Delivery Services Based in Greater Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

What a world we live in, where you can push a few buttons and somebody will prepare and deliver entire ready-to-eat meals right to your door. Many such meal-prep companies are based right here in the Valley. If you're looking for something other than takeout or your own hit-or-miss cooking, consider these local options.

DiLandri Family Foods

880 East Lone Cactus Drive



This Phoenix-based company offers cooked-to-order meals for home delivery and corporate catering. DiLandri Family Foods is run by Ryan and Elizabeth DiLandri, who were inspired by their own hectic schedules to make it easier for families to eat high-quality meals — things like all-natural grilled chicken Parmesan or gluten-free Asian spicy beef. The couple even gets help from their kids when preparing meals, which you can see for yourself on the website.

Eat Clean Phx 13901 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale



This three-old company is run by Ryan and Brittany Powell of central Phoenix. Eat Clean Phx delivers meals with a healthy bent to your home or office, including organic options. Items include wild-caught salmon salad and turkey club wraps, and an ECP Cobb salad that looks pretty. True to the company’s name, the meals hold the added "sodium, oil, butter, and ingredients that do not need to be in food.” Need proof? Nutritional facts are detailed for each item.

EXPAND Get your meals delivered from a Phoenix-based company like Fabulous Food. Fabulous Food

Fabulous Food 120 South 26th Street



Fabulous Food Fine Catering and Events has been around since 1996 but recently launched a home and/or office delivery option in response to the pandemic. It now offers the Fab Chef’s Table delivery service, which features meals like a Gemelli pasta bolognaise and chia pudding. Categories include breakfast, grains and greens, mains, and snacks. Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday for delivery between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. the following Monday. The order minimum is $85.

Food by Fabio Multiple Locations



“My name is Matthew Maguire and I used to be fat.” That's how Food by Fabio's founder introduces himself on his own website. Headquartered in Arizona, Food by Fabio packages meals for delivery and pick-up at select locations around the Phoenix and Los Angeles areas. With a background in nutrition and experience as a personal trainer, Maguire now puts those skills to use by offering healthy-leaning options like pesto wraps and protein doughnuts.

Fran’s Kitchen 1221 West Warner Road, #105, Tempe



Fran’s Kitchen asks customers first to figure out their nutritional goals, then choose a meal plan like the Autoimmune Protocol or Paleo subscription. The result is delivered meals like wrapped chicken, ham, and vegetables and mixed greens salads with papaya. There are also online recipes for customers who'd like to look under the hood of their incoming meals. Orders are due by Monday at 11 a.m. for Friday deliveries and Thursday before 11 a.m. for Tuesday deliveries.

EXPAND The Aioli Gourmet Burgers formed a meal delivery service, Fresh Taste Meal Prep. Fresh Taste Meal Prep

Fresh Taste Meal Prep 739 East Dunlap Avenue



Those hunting for keto-friendly options on this list can stop skimming. Fresh Taste Meal Prep offers delivered meals like the grilled bavette steak and tandoori chicken entrees. Additionally, Fresh Taste accommodates most dietary restrictions. Meals are available for delivery Sundays and Mondays, with a pickup option at Aioli Gourmet Burgers (the company was created by the Aioili team) at 10652 North 32nd Street. For every 10 meals sold, Fresh Taste donates one to a nonprofit feeding those in need.

Nature’s Purpose Meal Prep & Catering 2013 East Cedar Street, Tempe



The menu at Nature’s Purpose Meal Prep & Catering goes hard on paleo diet options. This means a heavy emphasis on food without gluten, dairy, peanuts, MSG, or other common allergens. The menu also offers a lot of protein, so it's also pretty keto- and low-carb-friendly. Delivered meals include a chicken and couscous Caprese bowl and the backyard barbecue combo. Orders are due at 7 a.m. on Fridays. Deliveries come on Sundays and Mondays.

EXPAND Chef Jason Wyrick offers prepped, vegan meals delivered. The Vegan Taste

The Vegan Taste 6835 North 58th Drive, Glendale



Local award-winning vegan chef Jason Wyrick (he runs things at Casa Terra and is the founder of the first vegan food magazine, The Vegan Culinary Experience) runs The Vegan Taste, which delivers vegan meals on Mondays. Menus, which are approved by a Harvard nutrition professor, are recreated each week; some recent examples include tacos Veracruz, Ciambotta with polenta, and satay noodles. Subscription plans offer six to 12 meals to be delivered weekly.

AZ TasteBuds 18440 North Seventh Street, #13



AZ TasteBuds offers everything from Cajun shrimp bowls to breakfast items like the O-M-G Waffles. The company can also cater meals to a variety of lifestyle needs, including weight loss, bulking up, or just time saved on cooking. Orders are due at midnight Fridays, with meals prepped over weekends and delivered Sundays and Mondays. The delivery reach is Valleywide, but there's a way to enter your ZIP code to make sure you're in the zone.

EXPAND Get the Honkey Tonk Fries from Belle's Nashville Kitchen delivered to your door. Tim Fuchs

Belle’s on Wheels 7212 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Scottsdale’s Southern-style bar and restaurant Belle’s Nashville Kitchen offers a meal prep delivery service called Belle’s on Wheels. Meals can be picked up from the restaurant or ordered for delivery on Sundays and Mondays. Orders are due every Thursday at noon, and deliveries take place within a 3-mile radius from Belle’s. Offerings include Southern dishes like bison chili and the Honkey Tonk Fries.

Scratch Culinary Meal Prep 2601 South 24th Street



The subscription-based, award-winning Scratch Culinary Meal Prep offers plans fitting a variety of diets with various portion sizes. Those meals include a hoisin-glazed chicken entree and veggie gumbo. While meals can’t be picked up at its physical location, Scratch partners with a number of gyms to offer more pickup options in addition to delivery. Signups must be received by noon on Thursday. Meals are delivered between 8 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday mornings.