 MercBar, an iconic Phoenix cocktail lounge, set to close | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Iconic Phoenix cocktail lounge MercBar closing after 28 years

The long-time lounge will soon pour its last drinks. Here's how to visit one final time.
June 24, 2024
MercBar closed for more than a year during the pandemic and reopened in 2021. Now, three years later, it will close for good.
MercBar closed for more than a year during the pandemic and reopened in 2021. Now, three years later, it will close for good. Rick Phillips
Share this:
One of Phoenix’s stalwart cocktail lounges has announced it will pour its last drinks this week.

MercBar, the sleek lounge that first opened near Biltmore Fashion Park in The Esplanade in 1996, will close after last call on Saturday.

“28 years, 10,000 nights, hundreds of thousands of Cosmos, Sophia Lorens and Goldfish later, we’re saying goodbye,” owner Rick Phillips wrote in a post on Instagram alluding to the classic cocktails and complimentary crackers that have been offered to guests over the bar’s nearly three decades.

Modeled after the original MercBar, which Phillips and restaurateur John McDonald opened in 1993 in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, the Phoenix location offered, at the time, a rare elevated cocktail experience, attracting well-heeled and discerning drinkers.

“None of this would have happened without John McDonald and his vision and dream to open a bar in SoHo NYC, and the good fortune we all had to participate and contribute to building an iconic brand that has also launched the careers of many of today’s stars and bars,” Phillips wrote in the Instagram post. “I am thankful to have been there from the start and to have seen it to its beautiful conclusion.”

In 2019, the bar underwent a remodel and introduced a food menu. But few had the chance to enjoy those upgrades and additions before the pandemic hit. Phillips closed MercBar for more than a year, reopening in April 2021.

Three years later, Phillips is closing MercBar for good.

“So come say your goodbyes over the next week, and support the incredible team that has carried the name and brand both dutifully and passionately,” he wrote.
click to enlarge Rick Phillips slices salmon at pop-up deli Little Pickle.
Rick Phillips slices salmon at pop-up deli Little Pickle in 2023. In the closing announcement for MercBar, Phillips indicates he's not done serving Phoenix.
Dominic Armato
But, Phillips teases that he’s not done serving Phoenix just yet.

“There are soon to be announced new plans in the works for the space as well as much more we are bringing to the Esplanade this fall,” Phillips teases in the post.

The bar owner teamed up with restaurateur Aaron May on the buzzy pop-up deli Little Pickle, bringing it to the same area at the end of 2022. But Little Pickle opened for a good time, not a long time. After wowing diners with its pastrami and bagel and lox, the deli closed in April 2023 as part of The Esplanade’s renovation. Since then, the deli has been hosting limited food drops that sell out quickly, and teasing a return following the summer.

“Thank you all for the incredible ride. I am so grateful and touched," Phillips wrote. "Stay tuned for the next chapter, it’s going to be a blast!”

MercBar

Closes June 29
2525 E. Camelback Road, #120
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Fazoli’s to open third Valley location in Glendale

Food & Drink News

Fazoli’s to open third Valley location in Glendale

By Sara Crocker
Toum with a view: Sam Fox’s Thea makes a mess of Mediterranean cuisine

Restaurant Reviews

Toum with a view: Sam Fox’s Thea makes a mess of Mediterranean cuisine

By Dominic Armato
Taste flavors of the Philippines at new Phoenix restaurant Tambayan

Food & Drink News

Taste flavors of the Philippines at new Phoenix restaurant Tambayan

By Mike Madriaga
The Sicilian Butcher, Baker announce regional expansion

Food & Drink News

The Sicilian Butcher, Baker announce regional expansion

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation