Fill Your December with Food, Festivities, and Fun at These Metro Phoenix Events

Usher in the holidays with these food and drink events. There's a pop-up bar with festive cocktails, cookie and gingerbread house decorating, Phoestivus, and a holiday market where local vendors will provide plenty of gift inspiration. If you're not ready for holiday overload, there's a street festival with lots of art and booze, a special yoga class, and olives galore. These December events are happening throughout metro Phoenix and offer plenty of good ways to end 2022.
Holiday Pop-Up Bar
Thursday, December 1 through Monday, January 2
Bar Blitzen at Culinary Dropout Tempe
149 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe
480-240-1601
culinarydropout.com
Bar Blitzen is a brand new holiday pop-up bar that debuted in The Coop space at Culinary Dropout Tempe last month. Both the decor and the drinks are festive. Try the Junior and Mrs. Mint, a cocktail with vanilla-infused vodka, peppermint schnapps, and white chocolate, or the Polar Espresso-Oh Martini which is made with espresso-infused vodka, Spanish vanilla, and cold brew. The bar is open every day at 4 p.m. except for on Christmas Day, and no reservations are required.
Fridays, December 2, 9, and 16
Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa
2400 East Missouri Avenue
602-955-6600
www.arizonabiltmore.com
Try different types of whiskey and bourbon by the fire at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa's Taste of the Biltmore event. Check out Woodinville Whiskey on December 2, Bulleit Bourbon and George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey on December 9, and Angel's Envy Bourbon on December 16. Tickets are $75 plus tax per person.
Tempe Festival of the Arts
Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4
1 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
tempefestivalofthearts.com
The Tempe Festival of the Arts takes place twice a year in downtown Tempe and not only includes artwork of all kinds but food and drink as well. Snag a brew from the beer garden, do a wine tasting, and check out the food court. The festival is free to enter, although a ticket is needed for the wine and spirit tasting, and other food and drink can be purchased.
Sunday, December 3
Roses by the Stairs Brewing
509 West McDowell Road
415-527-8206
rosesbythestairsbrewing.com
Stop by Roses by the Stairs Brewing for a special yoga session, taught by Elevate Yoga and Wellness. It's $20 to attend the 50-minute class which includes a 16-ounce beer. Check-in starts at 9:45 a.m., and yoga mats are not included.
Saturday, December 3
Boondocks Patio and Grill
4341 North 75th Street, Scottsdale
480-949-8454
boondocksaz.com
The Joy Bus Diner, Boondocks Patio and Grill in Scottsdale, Rockbar, and Four Peaks' WOW Wheat are joining forces to host the Joy Bus Jam. Start the party at 10 a.m. at Boondocks with breakfast, drink specials, and live music then head to Rockbar to continue the fun. The event supports the Joy Bus, an organization that provides nutritious meals to homebound cancer patients. Tickets are $35 plus fees.
Saturday, December 10
Cartel Roasting Co. Coronado
2201 North Seventh Street
cartelroasting.co
Several local artists, vendors, and a photo booth will be setting up shop at Cartel Coronado's first-ever holiday market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cartel will have seasonal coffee and merchandise available for purchase. Head down the street afterward to Main Ingredient for meal discounts and $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees.
Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
queencreekolivemill.com
The Olivepalooza Harvest Festival is one of the Queen Creek Olive Mill's signature events. The two days of fun include live music, cooking demos, games, tractor tours, and more. Admission is free, with the celebration going from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and then from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Monday, December 12
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
www.foundrehotels.com
Practice your cookie decorating skills without making a mess in your kitchen at Found:RE Phoenix's cookie-centric event. Tickets are $15 plus fees and include materials to make 12 sugar cookies. The event goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Monday, December 12
Thunderbird Lounge
710 West Montecito Avenue
602-283-4621
thunderbirdloungephx.com
Melrose District bar Thunderbird Lounge will supply hot chocolate and materials (or you can bring your own) to decorate a gingerbread house for the holidays. The third annual event is for those 21 years and older and starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 per person plus fees.
Wednesday, December 14
The Canal Club
4925 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-424-6095
thecanalclubaz.com
What's better — old-world or new-world wine? The Canal Club in Scottsdale is putting this question to the test at a special dinner. Each of the four courses comes with an old-world and new-world wine pairing. The menu includes dishes like pan-seared scallops, duck confit, and pear tarte tatin. The event costs $100 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Wednesday, December 14
Anticus Fine Art, Books, Jewelry and Design
3922 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-664-4822
anticus.com
Learn more about both wine and art and how they pair perfectly together at this monthly experience put on by Anticus Fine Art, Books, Jewelry and Design and LDV Winery. A winemaker will lead a tasting while an artist discusses four fine art pieces. The cost is $65 per person and includes light bites with the pairings.
Wednesday, December 14 to Thursday, December 15
720 North Fifth Street
phoestivus.com
More than 200 small businesses will be selling their wares just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah at this year's Phoestivus. Admission is free for the festival and fundraiser that is taking place in downtown Phoenix from 5 to p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to the shopping, there will be a rock climbing wall, music, and food.