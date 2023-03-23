Uptown Phoenix Gets a Sweet and Stretchy Treat as MochiDot Donuts Opens Soon

click to enlarge The menu will rotate every month with new flavors. MochiDot Donuts

MochiDot Donuts will host its grand opening on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. and after that, plans to be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the doughnuts sell out.

"The doughnuts aren't necessarily a breakfast item," Williscroft says. "It is more of a snack food item."The treats are made with a rice flour base and are a marriage of the traditional Japanese rice cake mochi and a classic fried doughnut. Mochi has a texture that isn't too dense or sticky, but is lightly sweet. The doughnuts come in the shape of eight interconnected dough balls and contain a blend of fried mochi, glaze, and different toppings."When you go to fry the doughnut, there is this crisp exterior and a light, chewy interior, so the texture is different. It is cool when you pull apart the doughnut and the way that it is shaped you can actually see the stretch from the mochi flour visibly represented," Williscroft says.