Mother's Day Is Coming Up. Here Are Some Phoenix Restaurants Celebrating With Specials.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Mother's Day 2021 — coming up on Sunday, May 9 — means it's time to start planning. Check out these 15 places to enjoy Mother's Day dining in greater Phoenix so mom (and you) can relax and raise a glass ... after you raise a phone to book a brunch, lunch, or dinner reservation.

Fat Ox 6316 North Scottsdale Road



Take on brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or dinner from 6 to 9 p.m., on Sunday, May 9, at the Fat Ox. Menu highlights include house-made banana bread with amaro butter, Nutella French bread, sugo pork Benedict, and black cod ravioli. Cost starts at $85 for adults and $35 for kids 5 to 12.

The Farm at South Mountain 6106 South 32nd Street



Picnic with mom at The Farm on this Mother's Day. The provided basket includes a build-your-own bruschetta, Mediterranean pasta salad, Caprese on focaccia, Mother's Day shortbread cookie, and strawberry lemon trifle. Cost is $110 for two. You can add on a bottle of champagne for $25. Call 602-276-6545 for more information.

EXPAND Make mom feel special with dinner at Ember Steakhouse. Ember Steakhouse

Ember Steakhouse 10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell



Treat mom to a special champagne brunch at Ember Steakhouse on the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, guests get choice of mushroom soup, salad Lyonnaise, Caesar salad, or cured salmon carpaccio. That's followed by an entree of either an open-face, egg-white omelet, Pacific halibut, filet mignon, Blue crab Benedict, or pappardelle pasta. Dessert is tres leches or orange creamsicle cheesecake. There will also be pastries, mimosas, Bellinis, and of course glasses of champagne. Cost is $65 per person. Make reservations via OpenTable.

Hearth '61 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley



At Hearth '61, Chef Charles Wiley has created a special menu to honor mom. For brunch, highlights include crab Benedict, short rib hash, Scottish salmon with herbed farro. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. Cost is $79 per person, $19 for children 7 to 12, and free for children under 6. Make reservations by calling 480-624-5458

Boulders Resort & Spa 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



The mountains make a scenic backdrop for Mother's Day brunch at Boulders. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, mom can indulge in alfresco dining. Highlights include shrimp cocktail, oysters, marinated tuna poke, omelet station, prime rib, a waffle station, and jalapeño cured bacon. Cost is $85 per person. Make reservations by calling 480-595-4668.

Brunch specials can be paired with Prosecco at Liberty Market. Liberty Market

Liberty Market 230 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert



Specials are up for grabs at Liberty Market on Mother's Day. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the menu includes grilled bread pudding for $12, steak and eggs for $26, and strawberry shortcake for $10. Give your best toast to mom with a Liberty Mom’s cocktail with vodka, orange juice grenadine, and a Prosecco float for $10.

Nonna Urban Eatery 7240 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Leave all the planning to Nonna Urban Eatery for Mother's Day. Mom can enjoy a three-course menu from 5 to 9 p.m. with starters like tomato soup, potato gnocchi, grilled beef kafta, or seared scallops with cauliflower. Entrees include a choice of rigatoni with shrimp and tomato sauce, vegetable flourless lasagna, bolognese with beef, pork, and oxtail, or pan-seared salmon in a creamy lemon sauce, leeks, and asparagus. Then think semolina cake, rice pudding, or salted caramel with a dark chocolate tart for dessert. Cost is $48 per person and reservations can be made at 480-663-3296.

EXPAND Brunch or take-out is available at STK Steakhouse. STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse 7134 East Stetson Road, Scottsdale



Treat mom to brunch or take-out at STK Steakhouse. For brunch, mom can have her fill of lobster and eggs Benedict or cinnamon French toast. Complement brunch with rosé for $9.99 a glass. For take-out, enjoy surf and turf carry out which includes two filets with grilled prawns, cheesecake, and a bottle of rosé wine. Pre-orders start on Monday, April 26. Call 480-581-5171 for more information.

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



Starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, Phoenix City Grille is honoring moms with two special dishes. Choose from filet Oscar, wood-grilled beef tenderloin with caramelized onion, smashed Yukon potatoes, crab meat, and organic asparagus for $44, or a pan-roasted Chula Seafood wild Alaskan halibut served with local beets at $34. Regular menu items are also available. And all moms get a flower. Reservations can be made at 602-266-3001.

Pita Jungle Multiple Locations



For families who prefer to celebrate at home, participating Pita Jungle locations are offering 25 percent off on all online orders with the code MOM25 at checkout. Those who want to dine in can buy a bottle of wine for mom for $13.

Rainbow trout is on the menu for Mother's Day at Roaring Fork. Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork 4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Executive chef Israel Medina is celebrating moms with a specialty menu at Roaring Fork. From 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, guests can choose from regular menu items or go for the prime rib-eye, steak served with caramelized shallot butter, rainbow trout with seasonal vegetables, and brown butter double-cut pork chop with mashed potatoes, chicken beignets, and pork wings with spicy slaw. For reservations, call 480-947-0795.

SanTan Brewing Company 8 South San Marcos Place, Chandler



Did someone say buffet? From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, SanTan Brewing Company is offering a brunch or lunch buffet. Highlights include a carving station with ham, brioche French Toast, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, as well as lunch items like carnitas, shrimp and grits, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, and Brussels sprouts. And for dessert, a doughnut bar. Cost is $25 a person, $15 for kids 6 to 12, and children under 5 eat free.

Trapp Haus BB Q

511 East Roosevelt Street



On Sunday, May 9, Trapp Haus BBQ is offering a special Mother's Day brunch. Menu items include red velvet waffles, country ham and eggs, pork belly sweet potato hash, shrimp and grits, and candied bacon. Mixologist Bridgette Baldwin is making "Mamamosas" complement the meal. For reservations, call 602-466-5462.

EXPAND Mom can enjoy one entree and get one free on Mother's Day. Z'Tejas

Z'Tejas Multiple Locations



Mom might want to overindulge on Mother's Day. Good thing Z'Tejas is offering one free brunch entree from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. New brunch choices include breakfast biscuits with chicken and breakfast fajitas.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale

ZuZu is celebrating with dine-in and to-go options. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, hit the chef-attended buffet with glazed ham, breakfast fried rice, French toast, and cherry cheesecake. For to-go orders, take-and-make meals come with prime rib or spiral-cut ham, choice of red or white wine, and sides. Cost is $109 for eight. Place orders by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, for pickup on Saturday, May 5, between noon and 6 p.m., or Sunday, May 9, between 8 a.m. and noon. For reservations and orders, call 480-421-7997.

Editor’s note: This article was updated from its original version.