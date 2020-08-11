10 New Lunch Spots to Try in Greater Phoenix Right Now

Get breakfast for lunch (or any other time of the day) at The Boozy Breakfast.

It’s terrific news so many new lunch spots have opened in the Phoenix area this summer. For those looking to switch up their midday meal go-to, let’s recap the as-of-late lunch scene.

The Boozy Breakfast 5450 East High Street



A new breakfast and alcohol-centric spot has opened in northern Phoenix’s High Street district. But since this is a list about lunch spots, we’re here to tell you The Boozy Breakfast serves lunch all day. Menu items include breakfast staples like waffles, French toast, and eggs Benedicts, as well as some reimagined dishes. Those include the Millennium Toast and creplettes. Lunch items do include salads, protein bowls, and paninis, while cocktails (and there are many) range from the Boozy Bloody to the Peach Bellmosa and simply, The Dude.

EXPAND Da’Bayou Creole Kitchen has those hush puppies you've been craving. Da’Bayou Creole Kitchen

Da’Bayou Creole Kitchen 313 North Gilbert Road, #100, Gilbert



Downtown Gilbert’s Brass Tap, open since 2018, announced its June 15 closure via social media. However, the sports bar-looking spot has plans to reopen this summer as a Cajun-style restaurant called Da’Bayou Creole Kitchen. Menu items include seafood and okra gumbo, gator po’boys, muffuletta, shrimp baskets, grilled redfish, and the Fish Ponchartrain entrée.

Kungfu Ramen 1845 East Broadway Road, Tempe

This hand-pulled noodle house in Tempe is ideal for a quick lunch. It serves (and delivers) hand-made dumplings, traditional Chinese cold plates like sliced tofu salad, steamed pork buns, spicy noodle soups, wok-style dishes, and more. And Kungfu Ramen being a noodle shop, options range from thin to thick to chive, wide, extra wide, knife-sliced, and well, regular.

Sushi is a needed summer lunch item. Sushi Vibe

Sushi Vibe 100 East Camelback Road

Sushi is certainly a summer food, and a better lunch option. Found in Uptown Plaza — the remodeled Midcentury shopping center at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road — Sushi Vibe has opened with a limited menu. The locally owned Japanese eatery offers menu items like salmon teriyaki, halibut hirame, miso eggplant, and of course sashimi and sushi. Owner Masa Kim is also behind other Valley sushi restaurant like Sushiholic, Sushi Style, and Fresh Wasabi.

Howler’s Restaurant & Sports Bar 1026 South Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Howler’s Restaurant & Sports Bar has opened the first of what will be a small local chain of Valley sports bars. Set in Gilbert Town Square, it offers pub fare like Howler’s Wings and the Howlin' Dog, as well as pizza, pasta, burgers, and desserts. There’s also tons of beer and a full bar in case you're taking the afternoon off.

EXPAND Mr Claws is one of two new Creole restaurants in the Phoenix area. Mr Claws

Mr Claws 1130 West Grove Avenue, #111, Mesa



Found in the Fiesta Mall district, Mr Claws is another new Cajun restaurant in the Valley. It offers seafood broil-level orders of shrimp, crawfish, green mussels, snow crab, king crab, and lobster tails. Fried seafood baskets and specialties like shrimp garlic noodles are also available.

Shinme Sushi 3020 South Gilbert Road, #5, Chandler



This locally owned Japanese restaurant lists spring rolls, gyoza, and miso, sure, but the real draw is the menu of signature sushi rolls (again, a favorite summer treat). Shinme Sushi offers the baked scallop roll, the yellow mango roll, and simply, the Amazing Roll — eel, sweet potatoes, cream cheese, tempura, and eel sauce.

EXPAND A quick, takeout lunch from Kabob Grill N Go. Kabob Grill N Go

Kabob Grill N Go 3050 North 16th Street



Kabob Grill N Go serves Mediterranean specialties in the Coronado District. The shop offers varieties of meat skewers (on full display behind the glass inside), as well as wraps and salads made daily. Owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team from San Diego, the petite kabob shop is open for takeout.

Tacos Lupe 1352 East Broadway Road, Mesa

A new fast-casual Mesa taqueria has opened at the northeast corner of Stapley Drive and Broadway Road. Menu items include birria quesa tacos with a side of broth dip, bacon-wrapped colored hot dogs, and extremely cheesy tacos. Tacos Lupe offers patio and dine-in service, takeout, and drive-thru window.

EXPAND Reel Pizza Pies is serving slices in Surprise. Reel Pizza Pies

Reel Pizza Pies 13953 West Waddell Road, #103, Surprise

Those in the northwest Valley searching for a new slide joint may head for the Marley Park Shopping Center. The 1,200-square-foot, 15-seat Reel Pizza Pies is owned and operated by Kaleb Copenhaver, a 22-year-old chef who specializes in thin crust, New York-style pizzas as well as thick-crust, Sicilian pan pizza cooked in an electric deck oven.

