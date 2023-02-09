No Date? No Problem. Here are 5 Anti-Valentine's Dinner and Drink Options

Despite the flower and candy industries’ best efforts, for some, the thought of Valentine’s Day and the traditional hubbub that comes with it has the same appeal as getting a root canal or being forced to sit through an all-day Zoom meeting.
But you don't have to be partnered up in a cutesy couple to enjoy February 14 festivities. If celebrating being unattached or a night with your BFFs is more your speed, some metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are throwing you a lifeline. Dodge Cupid’s arrow at these five spots.
Hula’s Modern Tiki
Multiple locations
February 14 Bring a photo of your least-favorite ex and toss it into the outdoor fire pit amid tiki torches at the annual Hula's Anti-Valentine’s Day party. Doing so not only feels so good, but also promises to be a conversation starter with a future ex or forever significant other.
Fire pits will be at the Uptown Phoenix and High Street locations only, but all three Hula's will offer two featured cocktails sure to conjure reminders of why you dumped said ex, lest you are tempted to send a tipsy text.
The Lying, Cheating Bastard Martini ($14) is a concoction of Appleton Estate Signature Blend Rum, Amaro Montenegro, pineapple and lime juices, cream of coconut, strawberry puree syrup, and cardamom bitters. And the My Cold, Black Heart Martini ($14) gets its dark hue from activated charcoal which brings moodiness to the usually perky combo of Bacardi Superior Rum, pineapple and lime juices, strawberry purée, and coconut.
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
Skysill Rooftop Lounge
480-968-8885
February 14
Grab your best gal pals, rideshare to downtown Tempe, and take the Westin’s elevator to the 18th floor for the Skysill Rooftop Lounge’s Galentine’s Day soiree from 4 to 8 p.m. Watch the sun go down from the open-air rooftop while everyone toasts with their own mini bottle of Chandon bubbles.
Pick a snack from a choice of boards crafted to suit nearly every craving. Go for the Nosh board’s fresh veggies, roasted tomato and green chile-cilantro hummus selections, and pita chips. Meat lovers will find satiation in the charcuterie board’s meats, cheeses, dried fruit, and local honeycomb.
If you’re feeling a bit more elegant, the mini-tea sandwich board’s variety of petite sammies packed with fillings such as smashed avocado, cotija cheese, smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, egg salad on multigrain and pumpernickel toasts is your thing. Respond to that sweet tooth with chocolate truffles, cupcakes, cookies, and scones on the Chocolate & Sweets board. The cost is $65 per person and reservations are required.
Cala
7501 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
480-590-5676
February 14 If a group romp through Old Town is in the cards this Valentine's Day, pregame with an elegant three-course dinner to soak up the impending booze fest. If everyone’s up for a splurge, parties of six or more get a complimentary bottle of Champagne.
The highlights of Cala’s $135-menu, curated by celebrity chef Beau MacMillan and executive chef Peter McQuaid, include a honey whipped burrata amuse, oysters on the half shell, ricotta and truffle raviolo, hamachi crudo, Chilean sea bass with saffron risotto, and a dark chocolate torte.
PostinoMultiple locations
February 6 through 17If hunkering down with your best platonic pals at home while streaming the cheesiest rom-com or scariest horror flick is your idea of a Valentine's good time, you don’t need to be a Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, or Samantha to order the Snacks in the City to-go pack ($80) from Postino.
Choose three items off the "Snacky Choice" menu, a bruschetta selection with up to four different flavors, a board that leans toward cheese or meat, and add a salad of your choice. Add on a $20 select bottle or two. The snack pack feeds four to six and is available from February 6 through 17, so you can have multiple gatherings should you wish to binge-watch every Hugh Grant and Colin Firth movie, or the entire Terminator series.
Spirit House Cocktails and Kitchen
8 South San Marcos Place, #106, Chandler
480-917-8700
February 14
The sister spot of SanTan Brewing Co. flaunts its playful embrace of singlehood with a cocktail lineup that exudes ready-to-mingle vibes and cheeky names to boot. Actually, your drink order can send a message reflecting your current mood to Spirit House Cocktails and Kitchen patrons within earshot, if you desire.
For example, Crimson Oath single malt whiskey, house-made Wood ‘N Nuts bitters, and a brown sugar cube come together in the Single by Choice ($14), while the Tinderella ($10) gets its tartness from vodka-based limoncello that’s stirred with Chambord and topped with sparkling rose. The “Bumble” Bee ($12) is a nod to the woman-led dating app and merges Kashmir Spice gin, citrus, egg white, and honey simple syrup.