If You Like Beer, We've Got the Ticket: The NovemBEER Festival

Do you like beer? We mean, do you really like beer? Then you're going to love Phoenix New Times' fifth annual NovemBEER Festival on Saturday, November 10, in downtown Phoenix.
The festival will feature craft brews from nearly 50 breweries including:
10 Barrel Brewing Company, 21st Amendment Brewery, ACE Premium Craft Cider, Barrio Brewing Company, Boulevard Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Brooklyn Brewery, Bud Jim Beam, Coronado Brewing Company, Deschutes Brewery, Desert Monks Brewing Company, Dubina Brewing Co., Duvel Imports Beer, Elysian Brewing Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Funkwerks, Golden Road Brewing, Goose Island Beer Company and Greenwood Brewing.
Whew! Want more beer? Here are additional breweries:
Hangar 24 Craft Brewing, H.O.P Central Brewing Company and Taproom, Huss Brewing Company, Kona Brewing Company, La Cumbre Brewing Company, Lumberyard Brewing Company, Marble Brewing Company, Moosehead Breweries, Mother Bunch Brewing, Mother Road Brewing Company, Mudshark Brewery, New Belgium, Ninkasi Brewing Company, North Mountain Brewing Company, Oak Creek Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, Omission Beer, Pacifico, Pizza Port Brewing Company, and Prescott Brewing Company.
Let's not quit with the P's because you won't. Here's more:
Rogue Ales, Shock Top Beers, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, State 48 Brewery, Stone Brewing, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, SpikedSeltzer, St. Killian, Stella Artois, SunUp Brewing Company, Taste of Belgium, Taste of Germany, Taste of UK, The Perch Brewery and Pub, The Phoenix Ale Brewery, Transplant City Beer Company, Victory Brewing Company, and Walter Station Brewery.
And if you want to coat your stomach with food, there will be several food trucks at the festival, including Hogg Doggs, Tacos Huicho, Que Chevere, and Fruitlandia.
General admission tickets are available at $30 and include entry into the festival at 1 p.m., 30 samples (2-ounce pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors. A limited number of VIP admission tickets are available at $50 and include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at noon with first access to limited beers, a VIP gift bag, private lounge access, and an additional 10 samples (2-ounce pours).
Tickets can be purchased at this site.
A portion of this year’s NovemBEER proceeds benefit Downtown Phoenix, Inc.
