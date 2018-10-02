If You Like Beer, We've Got the Ticket: The NovemBEER Festival

Tickets are on sale for New Times' NovemBEER Festival: Guess what's on the menu?

Do you like beer? We mean, do you really like beer? Then you're going to love Phoenix New Times' fifth annual NovemBEER Festival on Saturday, November 10, in downtown Phoenix.

The festival will feature craft brews from nearly 50 breweries including:

10 Barrel Brewing Company, 21st Amendment Brewery, ACE Premium Craft Cider, Barrio Brewing Company, Boulevard Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Brooklyn Brewery, Bud Jim Beam, Coronado Brewing Company, Deschutes Brewery, Desert Monks Brewing Company, Dubina Brewing Co., Duvel Imports Beer, Elysian Brewing Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Funkwerks, Golden Road Brewing, Goose Island Beer Company and Greenwood Brewing.