Noble Ground Coffee, a cafe with a cause, opens in Phoenix

A portion of the profits from this new McDowell Road cafe goes toward local organizations.
November 17, 2023
Try one specialty drink or multiple in a flight at Noble Ground Coffee.
Try one specialty drink or multiple in a flight at Noble Ground Coffee.
In January 2022, Noble Ground Coffee started as a coffee kiosk at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. But now, the focus is on opening brick-and-mortar stores all across the state.

A Flagstaff location opened on Nov. 3 and on Friday, the Phoenix location of Noble Ground Coffee opens its doors to Phoenix coffee connoisseurs. The new cafe is located on the southwest corner of McDowell Road and Seventh Avenue and owners hope it will fit right into the community.

"There's definitely a need for people to come into a welcoming environment that is cozy and have an extended period to enjoy the space with their colleagues, family and friends," says Mona Stone, Chief Operating Officer of Thrive Services Group, Noble Ground Coffee's parent company.
click to enlarge
Noble Ground Coffee hopes to create a space that is open and welcoming.
Noble Ground Coffee
Along with fostering an open environment for working or hanging out, Noble Ground Coffee's mission goes beyond creating a comfortable space for its customers.

"A portion of the profits will always go towards making a meaningful impact in the community," Stone says. "We want to emphasize social innovation with an emphasis on education and affordable housing to start."

Initially, the company plans to support local organizations like Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. "And as we grow and become much more successful and bigger, we definitely want to give back to other nonprofits whose mission aligns with ours," Stone says.

While philanthropy is one of the main missions of Noble Ground Coffee, they haven't forgotten about the reason why the everyday patron might choose to come to the space — coffee.

click to enlarge
Noble Ground Coffee sources beans from Honduras.
Noble Ground Coffee
Specialty drinks, such as the best-selling Honeycomb Espresso which is made with honey and vanilla, are highlights of the menu.

"The second specialty drink is an espresso layered with white chocolate and Irish cream flavors," Stone says.

Noble Ground Coffee will also partner with local bakeries to sell pastries, croissants, muffins, cookies and breakfast burritos. At lunchtime, the menu includes items like ham or turkey sandwiches.

Stone says the longterm goal is to open five locations throughout the Valley by the end of 2024, explaining that growth will help realize their mission.

"The priority here is doing good," she says. "Really, it's making a difference in the community, supporting low-income areas and doing the most good that we possibly can."

Noble Ground Coffee

701 W. McDowell Road, #100
Grand opening: Nov. 17
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
