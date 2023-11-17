Noble Ground Coffee, a cafe with a cause, opens in Phoenix

A Flagstaff location opened on Nov. 3 and on Friday, the Phoenix location of Noble Ground Coffee opens its doors to Phoenix coffee connoisseurs. The new cafe is located on the southwest corner of McDowell Road and Seventh Avenue and owners hope it will fit right into the community.
"There's definitely a need for people to come into a welcoming environment that is cozy and have an extended period to enjoy the space with their colleagues, family and friends," says Mona Stone, Chief Operating Officer of Thrive Services Group, Noble Ground Coffee's parent company.
"A portion of the profits will always go towards making a meaningful impact in the community," Stone says. "We want to emphasize social innovation with an emphasis on education and affordable housing to start."
Initially, the company plans to support local organizations like Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. "And as we grow and become much more successful and bigger, we definitely want to give back to other nonprofits whose mission aligns with ours," Stone says.
While philanthropy is one of the main missions of Noble Ground Coffee, they haven't forgotten about the reason why the everyday patron might choose to come to the space — coffee.
"The second specialty drink is an espresso layered with white chocolate and Irish cream flavors," Stone says.
Noble Ground Coffee will also partner with local bakeries to sell pastries, croissants, muffins, cookies and breakfast burritos. At lunchtime, the menu includes items like ham or turkey sandwiches.
Stone says the longterm goal is to open five locations throughout the Valley by the end of 2024, explaining that growth will help realize their mission.
"The priority here is doing good," she says. "Really, it's making a difference in the community, supporting low-income areas and doing the most good that we possibly can."
Noble Ground Coffee
701 W. McDowell Road, #100
Grand opening: Nov. 17
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.