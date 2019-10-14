 


    Herban Planet
4
Say goodbye to the Big Daddy Platter.EXPAND
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Now Closed: The Root and Soul in North Scottsdale

Lauren Cusimano | October 14, 2019 | 12:15pm
AA

The Root and Soul, a 2018-established north Scottsdale restaurant that specialized in “gourmet” soul food, has closed. The soul food eatery at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and 100th Street was operated by Christian Buze — whose grandmother is Elizabeth White, founder of the iconic Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Cafe in downtown Phoenix.

The menu listed southern staples like fried fish, pork chops, chicken and waffles, sandwiches, soul-style sides, and grits. But it was also known for its fried chicken, recently winning a 2019 Best of Phoenix award for best fried chicken. The dish was brined for 24 hours, coated in an 11-spice blend, and cooked in cast iron.

A sign is posted at the entrance regarding the closure, but no notes have been post via social media as of now.

"We are at a crossroad. We have repairs that need to be done that are very expensive," Buze says via email. "So I’m weighing my options."

For more information, visit The Root and Soul website.

Editor's note: This article has been updated from its original version.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

