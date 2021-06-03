 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Holidays |

Four Food and Drink Specials to Hit Up for Pride in Phoenix This Month

Lauren Cusimano | June 3, 2021 | 6:00am
It's National Pride Month, people.EXPAND
It's National Pride Month, people.
Jill McNamara Photography
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

It's June, which means it's National Pride Month, people. And while every month should be about tolerance and respect, there’s nothing wrong with having a little extra fun — which is made all the easier with these food and drink specials happening throughout the Valley.

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Multiple Locations


Four Peaks Brewing Co. released We’re Here, We’re Beer, Get Used To It on June 1. Not only is it brewed in support of the LGBTQ+ community in Arizona, but it’s also brewed by members of the LGBTQ+ community. The recipe and name of the new brew was a collaborative effort between local organizations like ONE Community, Equality Arizona, One-n-ten, Phoenix Pride, Aunt Rita’s Foundation, and the Southwest Center. We’re Here, We’re Beer, Get Used To It is an IPA brewed with kiwi, guava, cherries, strawberries, pineapples, and peaches, and it’s available at Four Peaks' 8th Street Pub at 1340 East Eighth Street, #104, in Tempe.

Related Stories

Match Market and Bar

1100 North Central Avenue


Match Market and Bar at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is offering a special and extremely colorful cake throughout June for Pride Month. This is a rainbow-colored, multi-layered white cake with rainbow sprinkles to boot. It’s $15 a (giant) slice with some proceeds going toward the Valley’s local pride chapter — Phoenix Pride.

Toasted Mallow

1034 North Gilbert Road, #3, Gilbert


For Pride Month, the east Valley’s own Toasted Mallow — marshmallow and s’mores bar — is offering Pride Bombs (rainbow swirled pastries). “As an LGBTQ+ business, we believe in equality. Pride month isn’t about celebrating being gay but the right to exist without persecution,” reads an Instagram post announcing the special treats. Our Pride Bombs are available online for shipping and pickup. Use code PRIDE at checkout and save $5.

The Lola

6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, #109, Glendale


The Pride Board is back at The Lola, the elegant and hip brunch-and-lunch spot at Westgate Entertainment District. The Lola is already known for its elaborate pancake and waffle charcuterie-style boards, but for Pride Month, order the rainbow-colored waffle board — a row of multicolored mini-waffles sided with fruit, bacon, cheese, syrups, and more.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.