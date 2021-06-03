Four Food and Drink Specials to Hit Up for Pride in Phoenix This Month

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It's June, which means it's National Pride Month, people. And while every month should be about tolerance and respect, there’s nothing wrong with having a little extra fun — which is made all the easier with these food and drink specials happening throughout the Valley.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. Multiple Locations



Four Peaks Brewing Co. released We’re Here, We’re Beer, Get Used To It on June 1. Not only is it brewed in support of the LGBTQ+ community in Arizona, but it’s also brewed by members of the LGBTQ+ community. The recipe and name of the new brew was a collaborative effort between local organizations like ONE Community, Equality Arizona, One-n-ten, Phoenix Pride, Aunt Rita’s Foundation, and the Southwest Center. We’re Here, We’re Beer, Get Used To It is an IPA brewed with kiwi, guava, cherries, strawberries, pineapples, and peaches, and it’s available at Four Peaks' 8th Street Pub at 1340 East Eighth Street, #104, in Tempe.

Match Market and Bar's June cake special. Match Market and Bar

Match Market and Bar 1100 North Central Avenue



Match Market and Bar at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is offering a special and extremely colorful cake throughout June for Pride Month. This is a rainbow-colored, multi-layered white cake with rainbow sprinkles to boot. It’s $15 a (giant) slice with some proceeds going toward the Valley’s local pride chapter — Phoenix Pride.

Toasted Mallow 1034 North Gilbert Road, #3, Gilbert



For Pride Month, the east Valley’s own Toasted Mallow — marshmallow and s’mores bar — is offering Pride Bombs (rainbow swirled pastries). “As an LGBTQ+ business, we believe in equality. Pride month isn’t about celebrating being gay but the right to exist without persecution,” reads an Instagram post announcing the special treats. Our Pride Bombs are available online for shipping and pickup. Use code PRIDE at checkout and save $5.

The Lola 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, #109, Glendale



The Pride Board is back at The Lola, the elegant and hip brunch-and-lunch spot at Westgate Entertainment District. The Lola is already known for its elaborate pancake and waffle charcuterie-style boards, but for Pride Month, order the rainbow-colored waffle board — a row of multicolored mini-waffles sided with fruit, bacon, cheese, syrups, and more.