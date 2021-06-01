Canacopia, Bachelorette Bubbles, and More Phoenix Food and Drink Events in June

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Summer is here, and so is a brand-new slate of food and drink happenings. You can celebrate booze in a can, attend a birthday party for Geminis, or try some family-friendly fun in Cave Creek. There are also some returning favorites like The Bachelorette screenings and whiskey and cigar pairing dinner.

Let's see what June has to offer.

Underground Wine Cellar Dining Thursdays through Sundays, June 3 to 6, 10 to 13, 17 to 20, and 24 to 27

LON's at the Hermosa

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley



LON's at the Hermosa is opening its underground wine cellar for a special culinary experience. The cellar is cool in every sense — meaning it's neat looking and kept at 57 degrees. The cellar has been available exclusively for private events but will now be open for parties of two or more, Thursday through Sunday nights. Guests will enjoy a five-course tasting menu for $75 per person along with a wine pairing option for $35 a person. Call for reservations at 602-955-7878.

EXPAND The indoor section of Lucky's Indoor Outdoor includes a pool table. Lucky's Indoor Outdoor

Gemini Birthday Bash Thursday, June 3

Lucky's Indoor Outdoor

817 North Second Street

You don't need to be born between May 21 and June 21 to attend this birthday party at Lucky's Indoor Outdoor starting at 7 p.m. Origin story: five of the restaurant/bar's employees happen to be Geminis. The first 50 people can cool off with a mini popsicle from AZ Pops and there will be galaxy-themed cocktails and $1 Jell- shots. Local indie-pop band People Who Could Fly will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. with DJ Mr. Brightside taking over at 10:30 p.m.

EXPAND Don't miss the inaugural CreekWest Summerfest. Lauren Cusimano

CreekWest Summerfest Saturday, June 5

Frontier Town

6245 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



Frontier Town is hosting the inaugural CreekWest Summerfest this month from 3 to 8 p.m. There will be a bounce house, drive-in movies, and a full bar with drink specials and shaved ice at Big Earl's. Over at Local Jonny's, kids can hit the water slide while adults enjoy live music, two full bars, and drink specials. Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue is hosting a character lunch for Frozen and Marvel Universe lovers from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Finally, there will be pinball games at The Eddy and a food truck roundup at Hibachibot. Proceeds from the free event will benefit the Foothills Food Bank.

The Hourglass Cats are part of the musical lineup for the Canacopia Festival. Ben Garcia

Canacopia Festival Saturday, June 5

Eastmark

10100 East Ray Road, Mesa



The first annual Canacopia Festival is putting the spotlight on canned libations, from wine to craft beer, seltzer, and more. There will be live music performances from The Hourglass Cats, Jim Bachmann and the Day Drinkers, and Tommy Price and the Stilettos as well as lawn games and food. Online pre-sale tickets are $68 until June 4 and $80 the day of the event. Designated drivers can join in on the full with a $25 ticket which includes water, soft drinks, and a snack.

Get all your Bachelorette goodies at Kelly's. Kelly's at SouthBridge

Bubbles + Bruschetta Mondays, June 7, 14, 21, and 28

Kelly's at SouthBridge

7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale

The Bachelorette is back and so is the Kelly's at SouthBridge's Bubbles + Bruschetta special. It's $20 for a bottle of wine or sparkling wine when you purchase a bruschetta board. The show will be screened in the restaurant's lounge areas and its private rooms from 7 to 9 p.m. So, will you accept this rose ... and the invitation to Scottsdale?

The Master of Taste reception starts at 6 p.m. with dinner following an hour later. Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

Master of Taste Wednesdays, June 9 and 24

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa

5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley



The Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa presents two new wine dinners this month, each hosted by a president or partner of an award-winning Napa vineyard. Bruce Mooers of Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel will speak on June 9, while Plumpjack Winery's John Conover from Plumpjack and its sister estates CADE and Odette will talk on June 24. Each talk includes hors d'oeuvres and a four-course dinner with wine pairings. The first event is priced at $225, and the second is $250. Reservations are required.

EXPAND Chef Nilza Quezada of La Súper Phx, LLC cooks on the grill. Dining for Dreams

Dining for Dreams Friday, June 11

Your House



Dining for Dreams is back to bring the flavors of Mexico to your kitchen table. The three-course dinner is presented by Local First Arizona and showcases the culinary talents of three female chefs who are graduates of the Fuerza Local Business Accelerator program. Each order includes enough food for a family of four plus warming and preparation instructions. You'll get ceviche with fresh avocado and house-made hot sauce with aguas frescas to start. That's followed by seasoned chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese wrapped in bacon and covered in creamy chipotle chili sauce served with rice and vegetables for the second course, and a churro style fry bread for dessert. The meal is $100 and can be purchased online.

Grab a seat on the patio. Then get ready to travel the globe. Match Market & Bar

Passport Series Saturday, June 12

Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue



Ready to get another stamp on your (fake) passport? Head to Found:RE Phoenix's monthly Passport Series for a trip to Thailand this time around. Your $15 ticket includes admission to the event and a specialty cocktail, plus an additional $10 will get you a plate of Gai Tod — breaded-then-fried chicken wings with fish sauce, Thai chili paste dipping sauce, and white rice. By the way, attendees with the most passports at the end of the series have the opportunity to win prizes and giveaways.

EXPAND You decide what alcohol wins out — beer or bourbon. Hotel Valley Ho

The Versus Series Wednesday, June 16

Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale

The Versus Series at Zuzu pits different types of booze against each other ... for fun. This time it's Goose Island beer versus Beam Suntory bourbon paired with food from chef Russell LaCasce and Little Miss BBQ. Start with bacon burnt ends followed by a blue corn barbecue green chile enchilada, a Little Miss BBQ plate of barbecue, and Schnepf Farms peach cobbler. The socially distanced event is $129 per person. Reserve your spot at 480-421-7997.

There will be whiskey aplenty at Match Market and Bar's special event. Heather Hoch

Whiskey and Cigar Pairing Dinner Friday, June 25

Match Market and Bar at Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue



Attention whiskey and cigar aficionados: This four-course dinner at Match Market and Bar is for you. Pair a salmon rind salad with Connemara Irish whiskey, tuna tartare with Hibiki Harmony Japanese whisky, elk sliders with Laphroaig 10 Year Sherry Cask, and whiskey butter cake with Maker's Mark 46 Cask Strength. Fumar cigars will be available for purchase. Seating starts at 7 p.m. with reservations required. Cost is $129 a person.