Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Eight local restaurant chains have gone mini-market during the pandemic.EXPAND
Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash

8 Phoenix-Area Restaurants Selling Grocery Essentials

Rudri Patel | April 11, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Restaurants are getting creative during this pandemic. Along with delivery and to-go services, eateries are stocking up on essentials like eggs, milk, bread, and the new currency that is toilet paper. Here are eight restaurants turned grocery stores across the Valley.

EVO Scottsdale

4175 North Goldwater Boulevard, Scottsdale


Owner Nick Neuman transformed his Italian joint EVO Scottsdale from a restaurant to a grocery store. During the coronavirus-related lockdown, the restaurant will have rotating daily essentials like vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta sauce, and dried pasta. And you can snag a to-go order, too. Pickup times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Orders must be received by 5 p.m. the day before the next-day pickup.

Find essentials at Ginger Monkey Tavern.EXPAND
Ginger Monkey Tavern

Ginger Monkey Tavern

135 West Ocotillo Road, Chandler


Ginger Monkey Tavern has created something of a mini-market in its restaurant space. White and whole wheat bread, yeast, rice, flour, orange juice, avocados, potatoes, eggs, milk, bacon, and frozen turkey burgers are all available for patrons. Call the restaurant at 480-802-6659 to arrange for next day pickup. What's more, the onsite food truck will be offering meals from 5 to 8 p.m.

Goodcents Deli and Fresh Subs

Multiple Locations


Bread seems to be having a moment. Goodcents is offering its sliced deli meats and cheese for $6 per pound plus freshly baked bread for 89 cents a loaf (limit five per guest). Items are available for delivery, takeout, and curbside pickup, and can be purchased online, over the phone, or through the app. Available by-the-pound meats include turkey, ham, oven-roasted chicken, salami, bologna, pepperoni, and capicola. Goodcents is also selling 12-inch cold subs at a discounted rate of $6 per sub.

All PJ locations are selling that house Sriracha sauce.EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

Pita Jungle

Multiple Locations


The Arcadia and Scottsdale locations of Pita Jungle are selling meats, pastas, bags of vegetables, sauces, oils, beer, wine, toilet paper, and gloves within their new mini-market spaces. In addition, all 20-plus Pita Jungle locations are selling house Sriracha sauces and teas for your pantry stocking.

Local restaurants are turning into grocery stores and markets for essentials.EXPAND
Smooze A.M. Eatery

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Multiple Locations


Snooze A.M. Eatery is selling what it's calling an essential food items kit. Packages include one gallon of milk, one gallon of orange juice, one loaf of sourdough bread, 12 ounces of coffee, eggs, two avocados, butter, and bananas. Orders can be placed via the Snooze website and are available for pickup or delivery.

Find all your breakfast essentials at one U.S. Egg.EXPAND
U.S. Egg

U.S. Egg

Multiple Locations


All U.S Egg locations are selling toilet paper for $7 (the 9-inch jumbo rolls which equal seven regular rolls), gallons of bleach for $3, 30 eggs for $7, half-gallons of fresh cream for $2, one gallon of fresh squeezed orange juice or milk for $4, one loaf of gluten free bread for $7. And yes, Prosecco too for $6. Other breakfast items are available for purchase as well so feel free to shop around from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Z'Tejas

10625 North Tatum Boulevard


Z'Tejas is offering a grocery package for $125, but wait till you read what's in it. Rice, rolls of toilet paper, black beans, assorted pasta, assorted tortillas, milk, butter, cheese, sour cream, eggs, water, blueberries, strawberries, oranges, avocados, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, garlic, cilantro, celery, carrots, squash, romaine lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and corn on the cob. There is an option to add beef, salmon, shrimp, sliced ham, and turkey at an additional cost. Orders must be placed before 8 p.m. for next-day delivery. Call 480-893-7550.

Époisses de Bourgogne is $35 at Zinqué.
Zinqué

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale


The Zinqué pop-up market menu includes organic eggs for $4, ripe avocados for $5, dried pasta for $8, gluten-free brown rice for $10, salami for $5, Époisses de Bourgogne cheese for $35, and fresh produce. All wine bottles are 50 percent off besides, and include red, white, sparkling, and rosé. To order for curbside pickup, takeaway, or delivery, call 623-745-9616.

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

