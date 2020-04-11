8 Phoenix-Area Restaurants Selling Grocery Essentials

Restaurants are getting creative during this pandemic. Along with delivery and to-go services, eateries are stocking up on essentials like eggs, milk, bread, and the new currency that is toilet paper. Here are eight restaurants turned grocery stores across the Valley.

EVO Scottsdale 4175 North Goldwater Boulevard, Scottsdale



Owner Nick Neuman transformed his Italian joint EVO Scottsdale from a restaurant to a grocery store. During the coronavirus-related lockdown, the restaurant will have rotating daily essentials like vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta sauce, and dried pasta. And you can snag a to-go order, too. Pickup times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Orders must be received by 5 p.m. the day before the next-day pickup.

Ginger Monkey Tavern 135 West Ocotillo Road, Chandler



Ginger Monkey Tavern has created something of a mini-market in its restaurant space. White and whole wheat bread, yeast, rice, flour, orange juice, avocados, potatoes, eggs, milk, bacon, and frozen turkey burgers are all available for patrons. Call the restaurant at 480-802-6659 to arrange for next day pickup. What's more, the onsite food truck will be offering meals from 5 to 8 p.m.

Goodcents Deli and Fresh Subs Multiple Locations



Bread seems to be having a moment. Goodcents is offering its sliced deli meats and cheese for $6 per pound plus freshly baked bread for 89 cents a loaf (limit five per guest). Items are available for delivery, takeout, and curbside pickup, and can be purchased online, over the phone, or through the app. Available by-the-pound meats include turkey, ham, oven-roasted chicken, salami, bologna, pepperoni, and capicola. Goodcents is also selling 12-inch cold subs at a discounted rate of $6 per sub.

Pita Jungle Multiple Locations



The Arcadia and Scottsdale locations of Pita Jungle are selling meats, pastas, bags of vegetables, sauces, oils, beer, wine, toilet paper, and gloves within their new mini-market spaces. In addition, all 20-plus Pita Jungle locations are selling house Sriracha sauces and teas for your pantry stocking.

Snooze A.M. Eatery Multiple Locations



Snooze A.M. Eatery is selling what it's calling an essential food items kit. Packages include one gallon of milk, one gallon of orange juice, one loaf of sourdough bread, 12 ounces of coffee, eggs, two avocados, butter, and bananas. Orders can be placed via the Snooze website and are available for pickup or delivery.

U.S. Egg Multiple Locations



All U.S Egg locations are selling toilet paper for $7 (the 9-inch jumbo rolls which equal seven regular rolls), gallons of bleach for $3, 30 eggs for $7, half-gallons of fresh cream for $2, one gallon of fresh squeezed orange juice or milk for $4, one loaf of gluten free bread for $7. And yes, Prosecco too for $6. Other breakfast items are available for purchase as well so feel free to shop around from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Z'Tejas 10625 North Tatum Boulevard



Z'Tejas is offering a grocery package for $125, but wait till you read what's in it. Rice, rolls of toilet paper, black beans, assorted pasta, assorted tortillas, milk, butter, cheese, sour cream, eggs, water, blueberries, strawberries, oranges, avocados, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, garlic, cilantro, celery, carrots, squash, romaine lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and corn on the cob. There is an option to add beef, salmon, shrimp, sliced ham, and turkey at an additional cost. Orders must be placed before 8 p.m. for next-day delivery. Call 480-893-7550.

Zinqué 4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale



The Zinqué pop-up market menu includes organic eggs for $4, ripe avocados for $5, dried pasta for $8, gluten-free brown rice for $10, salami for $5, Époisses de Bourgogne cheese for $35, and fresh produce. All wine bottles are 50 percent off besides, and include red, white, sparkling, and rosé. To order for curbside pickup, takeaway, or delivery, call 623-745-9616.